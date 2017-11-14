Star Wars' newcomer Kelly Marie Tran talks working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Highlights
- Hadn't grown up with Star Wars.
- On auditioning: Role was noted as "any ethnicity". 5 part audition months apart from summer to fall.
- Lied to her parents that she was shooting an indie in Canada when shooting Star Wars in London.
- After filming Star Wars, traveled to South Africa and worked in an endangered wildlife reserve. Housed with a dozen people and lied and said she was an office temp (though later they emailed her about it when Rose toys came out). Also went to Vietnam to work with orphans and took her parents back to Vietnam (parent's first time in Vietnam in 40 years).
- On Carrie Fisher: "The best thing about Carrie that I witnessed was that she was just purely honest. No matter how messy that was, or how complicated that was.” "...without even protecting me, she was. Just by being herself."
- On John Boyega: "We connect on different levels because our parents are immigrants, we’re both people of color, nerds, and he’s just hilarious.”
“My parents didn’t get to have a dream,” she said. “Their dream was to live in a country where their kids would have choice.” And despite any hesitance on her parents’ part regarding her risky career choice, Tran always saw it differently.
“I truly did feel that I owed it to my parents, my grandparents, to do whatever it was that I wanted, because if I wasn’t happy, if I wasn’t being true to myself, then I wasn’t living fully,” she said. “They had given up so much so that I could live at the level that so many people are just automatically born into.”
