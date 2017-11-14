Charlotte Gainsbourg Talks Her New Album and Jaws

One of my aunts was notorious for scaring her nieces and nephews with inappropriate movies, she showed me silence of the lambs when I was well under ten but it mostly went over my head.



Honestly the first movie that traumatized me was E.T, I was so afraid of that alien and I vividly remember being afraid to go into the bathroom in elementary school because I was like fuck that E.T is in there. I also remember being afraid of the vhs we had of that movie (it had a green stripe on it, so it was distinctive in our vhs box lol) Reply

Nightmare on Elm Street I think I was five? idk, my brother always liked those movies Reply

I used to fall asleep to The X-files all the time when I was little because my parents would watch it while I fell asleep on the couch. The first scary movie I actually probably watched was probably The Ring. I don't like scary movies so don't watch them often. Reply

i thought she was gonna talk about her jaw ngl Reply

Same tbh. I mean it is... worthy of talking about. Reply

Also same Reply

lmao same Reply

LOL! Givin Jay Leno a run for his money. Reply

Lol! that pic is esp suggestive. ilh face tho, strong-jawed queen! Reply

love this Reply

ugh perf Reply

It’s crazy how much she looks like both her parents



I still rock with 5:55 that album was so good Reply

lol I feel like she looks like neither of them. I was always confused as to where her nose came from and then I saw pics of Jane Birkin's mom and it all made sense. Reply

The first horror movie I remember seeing is Birds when I was like 4 and to this day I have an extreme phobia of birds. My siblings made me watch it and convinced me it was real.



I also remember being afraid of Chucky in Child’s Play 1 & 2. Reply

I remember being scared of the cover of child's play in the horror section of blockbuster lol Reply

Oh, I forgot about that movie. I take back my comment because I watched Birds when I was like 8 with my mother. Why she thought that was a good decision, idk. Reply

I still cannot believe she abandoned her marriage for a bit over Pete Doherty of all people. Reply

the original exorcist :\ i was 12... haven't liked horro r movies since Reply

No idea what the first was but Child's Play was the big one for me. My mom let me watch it alone, had nightmares for weeks. Also had just gotten a My Buddy doll so I was convinced it was alive and walking around, finally my mom had enough of that shit and took me and the doll out back one night and she burned it. No more nightmares.



Also the Zelda scene in Pet Semetary, fuck that goddamn scene, it prevented me from watching that movie again for like 20 years. Reply

I feel like The Blair Witch Project was my first but maybe I just remember it the most because it was so traumatizing lol Reply

my mom took my brother to see jurassic park when he was 5, thinking it was just a cute dinosaur movie then when t-rex started eating people my brother pissed himself and to this day he hates dinosaur stuff lol Reply

The first horror movie I saw that I really remember fully was The Omen and The Exorcist on the same night (which are really more thrillers tbh) when I was 4. I'm sure I had seen others even when much younger. I have half a fuzzy memory of watching Evil Dead with my dad before then. My parents didnt have restrictions on the movies or tv we could watch. The Omen was scary then but I wasnt really bothered about it.

When I was 8 I saw Leprechaun and that shit messed me up for some reason. Like by that time I had seen all the horror movies and was not bothered. But dammit Leprechaun fucked me up. The first night I slept on my sister's room. Then the next night I slept with a metal rod that went to my music book stand. The movie said the leprechaun didnt like steel and stupid me just picked up whatever looked like steel to me lol. Reply

Firts horror movie I remember seeing was something with Freddy Krueger when I was about 6 years old, though it might have been the tv series. I also have a vague memory of a movie where a man wearing an apron decapitated someone and threw the head to the rats.



I love Charlotte's song Operation.



