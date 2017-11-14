Charlotte Gainsbourg Talks Her New Album and Jaws
She tells the New York Times that when she was 4, her mother took her to see Jaws.
“I don’t know why,” the French actress, singer and style icon, 46, said recently. “Maybe she was drinking a little. And then in the theater, she suddenly realized how traumatizing it was.”
1) Her father would show her horror movies (the Texas Chainsaw Massacre) when she was a preteen
2) At age 15 sang a duet with her father called "Lemon Incest"
3) Album "Rest", will be released Nov.17
4) "Rest" will be about her family history, death, and her own journey
5) This will be the first album that Charlotte has wrote most of the tracks herself
6) Says she was too ashamed to show her lyrics to collaborators
7) Worked with Sebastian Akchoté and Connan Mockasin
8) Used the films she grew up with to create a "mood-board-style list of cinematic reference points"
9) She likes that in New York no one cares about her so she can be more anonymous than in France
10) Delayed the release of "Rest" for almost a year to direct music videos
ONTD, what was the first horror film you saw?
Honestly the first movie that traumatized me was E.T, I was so afraid of that alien and I vividly remember being afraid to go into the bathroom in elementary school because I was like fuck that E.T is in there. I also remember being afraid of the vhs we had of that movie (it had a green stripe on it, so it was distinctive in our vhs box lol)
I still rock with 5:55 that album was so good
I also remember being afraid of Chucky in Child’s Play 1 & 2.
Also the Zelda scene in Pet Semetary, fuck that goddamn scene, it prevented me from watching that movie again for like 20 years.
The first horror movie I saw that I really remember fully was The Omen and The Exorcist on the same night (which are really more thrillers tbh) when I was 4. I'm sure I had seen others even when much younger. I have half a fuzzy memory of watching Evil Dead with my dad before then. My parents didnt have restrictions on the movies or tv we could watch. The Omen was scary then but I wasnt really bothered about it.
When I was 8 I saw Leprechaun and that shit messed me up for some reason. Like by that time I had seen all the horror movies and was not bothered. But dammit Leprechaun fucked me up. The first night I slept on my sister's room. Then the next night I slept with a metal rod that went to my music book stand. The movie said the leprechaun didnt like steel and stupid me just picked up whatever looked like steel to me lol.
I love Charlotte's song Operation.
And the first movie I ever saw in theaters was Jurassic Park: The Lost World when I was 5, I don't think my parents thought it through beyond "well she likes dinosaurs a lot rn" lmao. The first movie I remember scarring me tho was Passion of the Christ when I was ~12 or so.