Charlotte Gainsbourg Talks Her New Album and Jaws

nJPiib.jpg

She tells the New York Times that when she was 4, her mother took her to see Jaws.


“I don’t know why,” the French actress, singer and style icon, 46, said recently. “Maybe she was drinking a little. And then in the theater, she suddenly realized how traumatizing it was.”

1) Her father would show her horror movies (the Texas Chainsaw Massacre) when she was a preteen
2) At age 15 sang a duet with her father called "Lemon Incest"
3) Album "Rest", will be released Nov.17
4) "Rest" will be about her family history, death, and her own journey
5) This will be the first album that Charlotte has wrote most of the tracks herself
6) Says she was too ashamed to show her lyrics to collaborators
7) Worked with Sebastian Akchoté and Connan Mockasin
8) Used the films she grew up with to create a "mood-board-style list of cinematic reference points"
9) She likes that in New York no one cares about her so she can be more anonymous than in France
10) Delayed the release of "Rest" for almost a year to direct music videos


ONTD, what was the first horror film you saw?
SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,