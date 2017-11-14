ONTD Original: Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories

Lmao that opening "just like her career" had me rolling Reply

HFT! That Avril one reminds me of the "Andrew WK was replaced" one. I remember the ONTD post about it and it was wild, lol. Reply

I love that one. It was truly bananas Reply

Lmao I think I missed out on the post itself but I remember people thinking he'd been replaced. XD Reply

All true, obviously. Reply

mte, these have all been proven fact. Flop post. Reply

lmfao Reply

lol i remember this Reply

i cried when she figured out why rando stans were coming for her Reply

Parent

lmao how have i never seen this before Reply

Parent

I went to the tweet & some girl was tweeting Maddow her smut fanfic. Lmao. Reply

Parent

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

So what is the truth? Reply

here’s a link to the original post about it lmao



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/67069498.html



here's a link to the original post about it lmao

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/67069498.html

Ugh I wish I had added that one. I forgot about her. That entire thing was so crazy.



I almost added the sex cult with those kids from Smallville but Larry Stylinson took up way too much time and exhausted me. Reply

Parent

i still somehow believe it's true Reply

Parent

Honestly with all the shit being exposed lately, I wouldn't be surprised if that were real. Reply

Parent

don't make me scared to walk home from the library Reply

Parent

my dad is adamant that courtney killed kurt. i find it misogynist nonsense. it bothers me that people still believe it. Reply

ia Reply

Parent

u need to take Larry off this list cause we all know that their love is REAL



DONT DENY THEIR SON SAILOR Reply

sailor...??? omg. do i wanna know? Reply

Parent

yeah the fandom ~invented~ a baby for Larry i think around the same time that Louis had his first real life child



and they named it sailor cause of some tattoos its wild i love it they're mad creative



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

you really, really, really don't.... a larrie got a real life looking baby doll and had (?) and instagram for it (i can't find it now) and dressed it up and posed it for pictures and shit pretending it was harry and louis' baby. it is so fucking creepy. Reply

Parent

They have a son now? Reply

Parent

Why would anyone want to be famous? People are crazy. Reply

Parent

speaking of sons...freddie is actually really qt Reply

Parent

The Avril one makes me proud of being Brazilian, tbh. We have the best memes.



Which reminds me, they are reprising the telenovela with the "confused blonde lady" and Globo (where it airs) actually used the popularity of the meme to promote the episode lmao

I love it so much. Reply

oh my god you're kidding me about the meme being on Globo that is hilarious and awesome! Reply

Parent

I swear and they even put the scene on their app as something like "Nazaré, in jail, looks around her cell stunned and confused" so everyone could know exactly the part the meme came from lmao.

I, ofc, watched it and lol'd the entire time.

Reply

Parent

People used to think Britney was replaced when she got her first knee surgery. Reply

she wasn’t replaced, she had a lobotomy Reply

Parent

You tried. Reply

Parent

How fucking funny! Its not like men were lobotomizing women for fun, not long ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

You're confusing her for yourself. Reply

Parent

i kinda think the bey one might be true. it is odd that during her second pregnancy she came out with all of these photos of her baby bump -- posting all kinds of pregnancy pics all over social media, but during her first pregnancy we hardly saw her at all. that and the unnatural stomach bending.



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:19 am (UTC) Reply

Eh, I'm guessing she might have been more public the second time because of the rumors from her pregnancy with Blue. Also if her miscarriage was shortly before her pregnancy with Blue, I could see her wanting to be super private about it. Reply

Parent

Maybe she posted all the pics and stuff in order to avoid the speculation again? Reply

Parent

It's not and it's gross that people think it is. That woman has had multiple miscarriages. People need to leave this alone. Reply

Parent

she suffered through a few miscarriages before she finally got pregnant with blue. i wouldn't be surprised if that was part of the reason why she was so hidden Reply

Parent

Its not true



my crazy theory is that she wore some extra padding cause she wanted her bump to be a bit more noticeable and it showed when she sat down



that and she really disproved the rumors on the OTR Tour and the Formation Tour



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

I agree on your first part. I don't think she was showing like that and added some padding but was pregnant at the time. Reply

Parent

I definitely think that was the case. Reply

Parent

IA. I remember my friend's sister being upset during her first pregnancy because it took "forever" for her to have a bump, so it wouldn't surprise me that someone like Bey who has such a well-crafted public image would use padding just to enhance her look. Reply

Parent

This is a good theory IMO. She probably wanted the appearance of a bigger bump, since I assume at that point she was publicizing her pregnancy, and that's why her stomach appears to "collapse" yet she still disproves the "faking the pregnancy" theory later. Reply

Parent

I think the stomach folding thing was because the interview was recorded way in advance but they wanted it to look “current” when it aired. It’s silly but she’s extra like that. Reply

Parent

i think marilyn monroe was murdered. Reply

same Reply

Parent

same Reply

Parent

same, like for sure Reply

Parent

same Reply

Parent

http://people.com/celebrity/why-marilyn-monroe-death-is-still-a-mystery/the-unanswered-questions this is a pretty decent article on the suspicious unanswered questions things surrounding her death:

Parent

YEP Reply

Parent

She was 100% Reply

Parent

same Reply

Parent

bless you op for this post

i love conspiracy theories tbh Reply

That interview was so embarrassing. Reply

Parent

The larries played themselves because all they did was end Louis and Harry's friendship because of all their Larry nonsense. Reply

Parent

this looks like news to niall Reply

Parent

management at it again ! Reply

Parent

still controlling them to this day even though they’re not even under the same management anymore :/ Reply

Parent

OP, Louis had a baby with Briana, not Eleanor. That's just his girlfriend who doesn't love herself and got back together with him after his son was born. Reply

They got back together? Eleanor, sis... Reply

Parent

She don't love herself.gif Reply

Parent

By the end I was so confused. I'll fix that, thank you! Reply

Parent

