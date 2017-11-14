A Third Woman Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault

Is he gonna say he never met her too? Maybe he can take a page out of the Roy Moore book and pretend you didn't know someone despite signing their yearbook. Reply

Thread

Link

~but they could imitate the handwriting~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~





jfc. I hate them all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still can't get over his "i certainly didn't rape anyone" comment. i wonder what his note screenshot buzzword will be this time

Reply

Thread

Link

The stan response to that made me gag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC. Fuck you Ed!



And I wonder if he's got some kind of sick game goin on with Kaine Harling where they set the women up to be raped?



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This would not be the least bit surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my exact reaction. They set up a situation to see which girl they could violate and/or rape. I hope these women find peace considering the oncoming bullshit they'll face because stans are absolutely rabid in so many ways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It certainly looks that way. Really disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A couple threads in the original accusation post come to this conclusion after reading that woman's description of events:



there was super weird stuff where the BF/producer wanted a threesome, she declined, and then she wanted to leave but was told to stay anyway. :((((

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god, I missed that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first thought as well. Two victims dated the same guy and were both raped by said guy's friend? To me that says one of two things, 1) The guy was setting them up to be raped by Ed or 2) Ed saw the women as easy prey when his friend brought them over. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was my take after the first post, this just confirms it imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wonder if he's still gonna stay on the denial train Reply

Thread

Link

hmm... but he doesn't know any women at all. how could this be? 🤔





hope he chokes Reply

Thread

Link

he never met a woman in his life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

test tube bb who's never come into contact with any woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's never met a single human in his life. he's been in a box all this time. he shot all his GG scenes against a green backdrop in that box. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfg Reply

Thread

Link

Where there's smoke...... there's usually an asshole who needs to go to jail asap Reply

Thread

Link

so Kaine was bringing him women to rape.................................... ..........FUCK THIS SHIT



FUCKING MONSTERS



BOTH OF THEM Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems that way and that's horrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. they were both in on it. i'm sickened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://lawandorder.wikia.com/wiki/Zoonotic irl version of this :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly suspected it after the account from the first woman who said she was dating him at the time of her rape but this basically confirms it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Evil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but he's never met this woman, or any woman, in his life!!! Reply

Thread

Link

so had had this whole possy of guys that got their girlfriends to him to rape? wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck this asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

How many of his fangirls will continue to stand by him?

But you don't get it! In 2017, he is SOOO relevant that evil women want to kill his career. Also, innocent until proven guilty! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL yes. I love how people suddenly act as if they are government unto themselves, obligated to serve citizens through basic civic commitments that specifically aim to erase basis (ideally lol).



I mean, in the real world it actually kind of BENEFITS YOU to from an opinion, it characterizes your perspective. Unless you are a robot. Then I get it. Because really, who is going to PROVE someone guilty, really? It's all about the balance of what kind of prosecutor faces off against what kind of defense lawyer. Give this douche and overworked public attorney who gets paid $700 a case and then we'll see how his *supporters* feel about the fairness of being "proven" guilty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg, today when this guy at work came at me very hostile and after my coworker was like "well I'm used to these personalities having worked with -insert industry men- in the 80s, and that just how they are. They think they are God."



I was like, um excuse me this is 2017 and I don't give a crap about his personality. He talked to me like I was a piece of crap and that doesn't fly, just stop. I will not stand for it. If I get fired, I get fired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And he was barely on anyone's radar when gossip girl was popular for that one year. His stans need to reevaluate their lives. He can jump into a fire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Die pig. Reply

Thread

Link

I never understood his appeal. Can't believe he has fangirls. Vile. Reply

Thread

Link

I like his face but the Chuck Bass voice...noooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were Chair fans during Gossip Girl, so I can believe he has fans. I can't believe Jessica Szohr dated him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched like one season and couldn't stand Blake Lively. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew it was just a matter of time to see more women coming forward. this shit never happens just once. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if this is the same girl, but there was at least one other girl that said she'd had a similar encounter with Ed on one of the accusers Facebook posts. There were a few others that said they'd been warned about him. So at this point even more coming forward seems inevitable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, we've had three official, but there are def going to be more :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link