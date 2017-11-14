A Third Woman Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault
A Third Woman Says "Gossip Girl" Star Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Herhttps://t.co/qtCIwOaGa6— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 14, 2017
-Happened in 2014, the same year that the other two accusers said Westwick raped them.
-Rachel Eck, the third accuser, dated producer Kaine Harling (who dated one of the other accusers as well), and was with her the night of her assault as he was with one of the other accusers.
-Two of Eck's friends and a former co-worker confirmed to Buzzfeed that they had heard her recount the assault shortly after it happened.
How many of his fangirls will continue to stand by him? There have been twitter accounts created to dissect the accusers social media activity to discredit them. Sickening.
jfc. I hate them all
And I wonder if he's got some kind of sick game goin on with Kaine Harling where they set the women up to be raped?
there was super weird stuff where the BF/producer wanted a threesome, she declined, and then she wanted to leave but was told to stay anyway. :((((
My first thought as well. Two victims dated the same guy and were both raped by said guy's friend? To me that says one of two things, 1) The guy was setting them up to be raped by Ed or 2) Ed saw the women as easy prey when his friend brought them over.
hope he chokes
FUCKING MONSTERS
BOTH OF THEM
But you don't get it! In 2017, he is SOOO relevant that evil women want to kill his career. Also, innocent until proven guilty!
I mean, in the real world it actually kind of BENEFITS YOU to from an opinion, it characterizes your perspective. Unless you are a robot. Then I get it. Because really, who is going to PROVE someone guilty, really? It's all about the balance of what kind of prosecutor faces off against what kind of defense lawyer. Give this douche and overworked public attorney who gets paid $700 a case and then we'll see how his *supporters* feel about the fairness of being "proven" guilty.
