A Third Woman Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault




-Happened in 2014, the same year that the other two accusers said Westwick raped them.
-Rachel Eck, the third accuser, dated producer Kaine Harling (who dated one of the other accusers as well), and was with her the night of her assault as he was with one of the other accusers.
-Two of Eck's friends and a former co-worker confirmed to Buzzfeed that they had heard her recount the assault shortly after it happened.

Source

How many of his fangirls will continue to stand by him? There have been twitter accounts created to dissect the accusers social media activity to discredit them. Sickening.
