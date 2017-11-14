‘Get Out’ Has Been Labeled a Comedy for Golden Globes Consideration

It was funnier than The Martian at least Reply

And The Tourist, lol

How ridiculous

the globes category placements are always bonkers



comedy actor is so empty, Daniel Kaluuya can easily win this



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:45 pm (UTC)

James Franco will probably win

omg yesssss

Absolutely unacceptable, this is literally an embarrassment

It's like every year all those awards becoming a joke. Even the Oscar awards seems like a joke most of the time nowadays.

I mean, yeah it had its comic relief moments, but it's definitely not a comedy wtf

Its not a full on comedy, but I was crackin up at a lot of moments than I thought I would. I wouldn't really consider it a drama either because its taking Stepford Wives/Look Who's Coming to Dinner n twistin it into a horror/social story.

i don't see why that mean it isn't a drama, at the end of the day its all arbitrary

Every time I see this gif I have to remind myself it's NOT Mischa Barton.

ridiculous. this film was as funny as a root canal.

I would be more mad, but honestly the GG comedy category has always been full of shit like this since for whatever incomprehensible reason you still have to lump all musicals into there also. Don't get me wrong, this is still a bullshit move, but fucking Les Miz won this category. And this isn't the first time they've put non-comedy non-musicals in there either, The Martian anyone?

Get Out actually deserves to be awarded too, it's a shame they feel like they have to do this to give it a shot.

Edited at 2017-11-14 11:49 pm (UTC)



Get Out actually deserves to be awarded too, it's a shame they feel like they have to do this to give it a shot.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:49 pm (UTC)

for whatever incomprehensible reason you still have to lump all musicals into there also

Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

girl I know what the name of the award is lolllll.



I was criticizing the Globes because it makes no sense that musicals always have to be nominated in the same category as comedy. You end up with movies like Les Miz or Sweeney Todd or w/e competing against comedies and it's stupid. Reply

It makes a valid point that that award shows are built for very specific genres, and that there's a disparity when a truly great horror movie or something comes out.

For real. I like the idea of giving comedy its own category, since comedy is just as (if not more) difficult to pull off well than drama but is usually seen as ~less serious~ and therefore less award-worthy. But in practice the Golden Globes comedy category is a mess that's mostly just "dramadies that we thought had a better shot winning something here, and all musicals ever even if they're not even a little bit comedic."

There's nothing new or specific about this for Get Out, y'all. I'm saving my pitchfork for something else. It's gonna be dull af for no reason at this rate.



If this does anything, it highlights that maybe it's time to broaden the categories a bit. But most horror movies are garbage and don't deserve to even be watched, so I understand the hesitation to create a horror category.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:51 pm (UTC)

I know Peele was himself calling his movies "social thrillers", and you could def. call the Black Mirror series a social thriller. Maybe that will be a category that works better than horror.

social thriller sounds way too niche lol

A fucking comedy! Sure they are doing it to give it a better chance but I feel like this is a hit in the face.

what would it be otherwise? drama?

Black comedy/thriller.

That's racist

nah Urban Contemporary.

Yes. This is category fraud. Blatant and obvious.

why not?

I guess a win is a win...but I'd rather put my film in it's proper category and lose.





Then again, "comedy OR musical" and "drama" are very limited choices Reply

Its a dramedy horror film so I don't see the issue? Chris's friend was goofy as hell n had a fair share of screentime. It doesn't really fit one genre unless you want to count it for horror.

This isn't surprising with the Globes lol especially with any kind of dramedy much less a suspense dramedy which is what I consider Get Out.



Also I hafta say, Get Out doesn't really hold up when you're not watching it with a crowd in a theater imo. I was more whelmed than anything and I'm glad I didn't buy the dvd bc I doubt I'll watch it again unless I'm in a large group.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:56 pm (UTC)

The audience I saw it with were amazing. Laughing, awkward silence, cheering. It was fun.

Oh yeah it was an amazing time in cinema with a large crowd.

Tbh I think the film is really overrated. Still like it though

