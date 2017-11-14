‘Get Out’ Has Been Labeled a Comedy for Golden Globes Consideration
• Decision was made so the film has better chance of being nominated and/or winning
• Nominations are announced on December 11
• Golden Globes will air January 8, 2018
comedy actor is so empty, Daniel Kaluuya can easily win this
I mean, yeah it had its comic relief moments, but it's definitely not a comedy wtf
Get Out actually deserves to be awarded too, it's a shame they feel like they have to do this to give it a shot.
Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
I was criticizing the Globes because it makes no sense that musicals always have to be nominated in the same category as comedy. You end up with movies like Les Miz or Sweeney Todd or w/e competing against comedies and it's stupid.
If this does anything, it highlights that maybe it's time to broaden the categories a bit. But most horror movies are garbage and don't deserve to even be watched, so I understand the hesitation to create a horror category.
Then again, "comedy OR musical" and "drama" are very limited choices
Also I hafta say, Get Out doesn't really hold up when you're not watching it with a crowd in a theater imo. I was more whelmed than anything and I'm glad I didn't buy the dvd bc I doubt I'll watch it again unless I'm in a large group.
