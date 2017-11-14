FIRE

A man created an app that shows what women look like without makeup and people are angry about it



A man has created an app that shows you what women look like without makeup and people are not happy about it.

The man who created MakeApp says that he created it so that it could help authorities recognize victims of trafficking.

So far, people have used it to show what celebrities look like without makeup.

Critics of MakeApp are saying that the app is sexist.

Source: Twitter
Tagged: , , ,