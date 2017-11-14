A man created an app that shows what women look like without makeup and people are angry about it

let's create an app where we can see what men look like with makeup Reply

How about one so we can figure out what men look like without their facial hair hiding their soft jawlines and weak chins?

lol yessss and reveals bald spots under manbuns

lol mte

lol mte!!

Except facial hair is natural, and makeup isn't? Weird comparison...

lmao yas

Hasn't the world already suffered enough with James Charles and Mannymua?

let's create an app that lets us see all their Reddit comments

Or what they look like without hair plugs/toupees.

or with their sad insecurities.



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:05 am (UTC) Reply

faceapp did that. it allowed anyone to see themselves old, young, female, male lol

What about create an app where we can ee what a men look like with a brain?

Or an app that shows if they know how to wipe/clean their assholes or not. Or if they properly clean under their foreskin.

TAKE HER SWIMMING ON THE FIRST DATE!!!!111111

these dumbasses have probably never heard of waterproof makeup

Not before they shave their ~manly beards



Edited at 2017-11-15 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

this comment with your icon lmaooooo

"Girls wear makeup to impress men." Lol you think I have all three Naked palettes to impress someone who can't tell Half Baked from Chopper? — Tweet Like A Girl (@TweetLikeAGirI) May 25, 2015



Bullshit that's why he created it. Men who think women who wear makeup are "dishonest" or whatever suck. This is my favorite response to that:

lmao. chopper is everything

A++++ tweet



TBH I actually get a surprising amount of use from the Heat palette.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I thought about getting heat but I got modern renaissance instead and I love it.

I bought it thinking I was being a bit of a sucker, paying for colours I could only wear if I was getting really glammed up (but they were so pretty!). But I've actually got some pretty wearable day looks out of it

lol I'm wearing half baked right now

mfte. or men who think women dress for them. I dress for other girls who are gonna flip out with me when I tell them I got $80 loafers on sale at Savers for $6.

Lmao. But they really do think that. They really think we all dress and wear makeup to appeal to them.

LOL

lol irl

I feel women kind of do, though? I know we like to think we're just doing it for ourselves and that we spend thousands of dollars because it's just such an awesome and fun creative process, but no, you've literally been told since birth you're natural bare face isn't good enough for a man's consideration and that you absolutely need to go the extra mile to even be worthy of his gaze.

This was like when a coworker asked me if I got my hair highlighted because I had a date coming up. Like... I get my hair highlighted every 8 weeks, sis, you know this.

Ive honestly heard women wear make-up for other women. Bc they know other women are checking out their make up game and judging

My favourite one just kicked the "false advertising" bollocks into touch by pointing out that no woman puts on make up to try and kid a man into thinking her eyelids are naturally gold and covered in glitter. (Only much snappier than that - couldn't find the retweet)

lol. I think only use 3-4 of the shadows from my palette tough I mainly go cor half baked or sidecar

LMAO

I actually had to explain what highlighter was to a guy for 30 mins only for him to ask me why i wasnt wearing any on my eyes bc he thought i was saying "eyeliner" lmao, its nonsense that any one of them would think we wear it for them

Dear God, men were a mistake.

Unbelievable

The man who created MakeApp says that he created it so that it could help authorities recognize victims of trafficking.

what?



what? Reply

The worst backtrack he could have possibly come up with

imagine thinking saying something like this would be a good idea

He just came up with the messiest response ever so that the entire conversation about the app is fucked beyond belief.

That's such a specialised field that it doesn't even make sense that it would need to be available to the general public.

lmao damn did he pull "potential noble causes" out of a hat?

i can't breathe

LMAO

LOL nice save

lmao imagine being an fbi agent and thinking "hmmmmmmm this prostitute looks familiar... lemme just whip out the handy dandy MAKEAPP and... voila! missing 14-year-old from albuquerque"

the fuck



the fuck Reply

Right? Like he actually gives a fuck about that.

Da fuq?

this is so gross.

Men don’t even understand how make up works, I bet it’s more designed to make women generically uglier instead of actually attempting to figure out what they’d look like without make up



Like even that picture of Kim kind of makes me think that, like...the fuck makes this app think anyone’s lips are that color?? 🤣 Reply

mte

the fuck makes this app think anyone’s lips are that color??



tbf there are people who have lips that color...







Edited at 2017-11-15 01:07 am (UTC) tbf there are people who have lips that color... Reply

I've never worn makeup except for one halloween when I was a teen, and I'm half tempted to see if it fucks with my face because it's assuming I'm wearing makeup or because it's, you know, designed by a man to be sexist af

I'm so tired of men.

Men are so obsessed with what women look like without makeup. It's weird af, honestly.

I'm surprised we're not anthropological exhibits to them, honestly.

it's rly crazy considering they're proving rn that they don't want to date the woman w/o the makeup??

mte

The man who created MakeApp says that he created it so that it could help authorities recognize victims of trafficking.



lmao a+++ gif usage

couldn't give a shit less what men think of makeup, so uh what the hell did kim do to her face this time? legit looks like a muppet

it's always the ugliest motherfuckers talking about "take her swimming on the first date." bitch you're not taking anyone anywhere GTFOH.

Lmfaoooo accurate

oop lmao

mteee reminds me of all the ones who went after rihanna for gaining weight, they looked ashy and severely crusty

lol

lmfaoo

Guys being obsessed with what women look like without makeup + sex trafficking = I can't even begin where to start here

so they could recognize victims of trafficking ? what ?



I guess the idea would be that if they "scrubbed" the makeup off the face would reveal a child and then they could take that picture to authorities to save the kid? IDK

