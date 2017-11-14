A man created an app that shows what women look like without makeup and people are angry about it
A man invented an app to show what women look like without makeup: https://t.co/zrzi7UqRXE pic.twitter.com/xopnrRhwWE— Glamour (@glamourmag) November 14, 2017
A man has created an app that shows you what women look like without makeup and people are not happy about it.
The man who created MakeApp says that he created it so that it could help authorities recognize victims of trafficking.
So far, people have used it to show what celebrities look like without makeup.
Critics of MakeApp are saying that the app is sexist.
Source: Twitter
Edited at 2017-11-15 12:05 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-15 02:51 am (UTC)
TBH I actually get a surprising amount of use from the Heat palette.
Edited at 2017-11-14 11:49 pm (UTC)
what?
the fuck
Like even that picture of Kim kind of makes me think that, like...the fuck makes this app think anyone’s lips are that color?? 🤣
tbf there are people who have lips that color...
Edited at 2017-11-15 01:07 am (UTC)