Namie Amuro's Final Album "Finally" Surpasses 1 Million Sales on its First Week
As previously reported, Namie Amuro announced her decision to retire next year on the 25th anniversery of her career as a music artist. On November 7th, Namie Amuro released her final album "Finally" which celebrates her musical career with re-recordings of all her classic hits as well as some new songs. According to Oricon's physical sales charts, the album has officially sold 1,113,000 copies on its first week earning the top position of the charts. The last album to surpass one million sales in its first week on Oricon is Utada Hikaru's "Utada Hikaru Single Collection Vol. 1" in 2004.
Namie Amuro is also now the only artist to have an album surpassing one million sales in her teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s in the Japanese physical charts. The following albums have secured her this unique title:
10s『DANCE TRACKS VOL.1』（1995）
『SWEET 19 BLUES』（1996）
『Concentration20』（1997）
20s『181920』（1998）
30s『BEST FICTION』（2008）
40s『Finally』（2017）
Namie Amuro is currently set to retire on September 16th, 2018 and will be holding one last tour before retiring. She will also have a documentary series on Hulu Japan to cover her entire career and provide a peek into her life.
Sources 1 / 2 / 3
perfect ending to a legend's career tbh
https://instagram.com/p/BbfUIRQAMFu/
M-flo is working on new music which is supposed to be more like Expo Expo so I'm looking forward to that.
Edited at 2017-11-15 12:13 am (UTC)