T-Pain Realizes He Was Played By Taylor Swift

It's crazy how linear her career has been.

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."



She's been showing us. Again. And again. And again! And yet we're not supposed to believe? Reply

its weird how taylor invented pop/hip-hop crossovers with thug story

No wonder why Kanye was so pressed!

sis now i KNOW you ain't forget this masterpiece







ive dismissed all of nelly's bizarre country bops from the playlist as i def believed he raped that girl

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO at Nelly's fucking car having hydraulics because YOUKNOWWHY.

this is a good one

Okay but



god I remember when this was everywhere, I hated it

I love Desus & Mero tho tbh their podcast isn't that funny anymore, but 🤷‍♀️



And yeah T-Pain got played...



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:11 pm (UTC)

Your icon :) Have you seen it yet?

Yeah! It's really good

yeah i think they're spreading themselves too thin and withholding content from

the podcast. now that they're going to talk about sports on espn there'll be nothing fresh to talk about. tho i would love to have them just do a series that was retelling bible stores 'cause it's my fave recurring bit.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:21 pm (UTC)

how is he just realizing that now

LOL but same.

this was one of my thoughts because it seemed v obvious that tpain was in the video to poke fun at how many pop/hip hop collabs there'd been lately (esp ft him) and how that was next on taylor's "dream list" of her unstoppable career (at this point when she was still a country darling)



i actually watched this whole awards show live and the premise of the skit thug story appeared in was that taylor had all these different "dreams" and whenever someone would tell her "no" she'd be like "but... it's my dream"



(also i'm probably wrong but i always felt that taylor was trying to poke fun at how "white" she was for street cred)

i always felt that taylor was trying to poke fun at how "white" she was for street cred



you're not wrong sis, she did the same thing in the Shake it Off video. "lol @ me I'm so white and can't dance and I'm so dainty!" she ain't shit for a lot of reasons but especially this one.

lmao

Kylie ha impact

lmaoooo



lmaoooo i feel bad for him

tpain is honestly really great/funny and i feel bad for him.



"is hip hop a generic term for black people" lol irl

I've watched a number of interviews with him and agree! My favorite was when Sway asked about Mrs. T-Pain and he described her basic situation as: "she's just chilling in the mansion". lol



It seems like hip hop just decided to Turn on him one day, even though he's more talented and skilled than like ... most of the people mocking him.

Lmfao noooo the look of realization, I can't handle this

I'm just here for the bodega boys!!

lmao i love this show too, OP. I sometimes do their "BOYYYYYY" when someone get flammed. I watch their clips so often, they're on my youtube recommended list every day lmfao

yas desus and mero!! one of the few talk shows that matters tbqh

Do people actually pronounce Nike like that?

Yes

i did not know this song existed

It was a bit during one of the VMAs I think

Desus and Mero make me miss NYC, they're just like people I went to HS with

No bro, you played yourself thinking you weren't being played, even at that point most people already knew taylor for the manipulative snake she was.

? this was during fearless ? her critically acclaimed album ? i'm honestly not sure how he could have known because at this point tswift was just sort of blowing up because of love story. the most she'd done was write a song about a jonas brother.

