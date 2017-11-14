T-Pain Realizes He Was Played By Taylor Swift



In an interview with Desus and Mero, T-Pain first answers his favorite collaboration outside of hip hop was Taylor Swift. T-Pain slowly realizes after never even getting Taylor’s number or really talking after the collab, that he was used in the collab just to make fun of hip hop. Skip to 15:40.




Source
Source

