T-Pain Realizes He Was Played By Taylor Swift
In an interview with Desus and Mero, T-Pain first answers his favorite collaboration outside of hip hop was Taylor Swift. T-Pain slowly realizes after never even getting Taylor’s number or really talking after the collab, that he was used in the collab just to make fun of hip hop. Skip to 15:40.
I love this damn show!
She's been showing us. Again. And again. And again! And yet we're not supposed to believe?
this is a good one
And yeah T-Pain got played...
the podcast. now that they're going to talk about sports on espn there'll be nothing fresh to talk about. tho i would love to have them just do a series that was retelling bible stores 'cause it's my fave recurring bit.
i actually watched this whole awards show live and the premise of the skit thug story appeared in was that taylor had all these different "dreams" and whenever someone would tell her "no" she'd be like "but... it's my dream"
(also i'm probably wrong but i always felt that taylor was trying to poke fun at how "white" she was for street cred)
you're not wrong sis, she did the same thing in the Shake it Off video. "lol @ me I'm so white and can't dance and I'm so dainty!" she ain't shit for a lot of reasons but especially this one.
"is hip hop a generic term for black people" lol irl
It seems like hip hop just decided to Turn on him one day, even though he's more talented and skilled than like ... most of the people mocking him.