Model Fei Fei Sun Perform Skin-Care Magic | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Model and new face of Estée Lauder, Fei Fei Sun, is known for her striking cheekbones and flawless skin. But, as she ventures to share in this tell-all beauty tutorial, she works hard for that near-perfect complexion.
Beauty Post??
I only get excited for new drunk elephant and new glossier launches lol
protini makes me think of something white and sticky hmmmm
I got a gift set from sunday riley that had .5 oz each of their vit c serum, moisturizer, and their good genes serum. I already know I like the good genes, the other two will be new.
I got a fenti lip gloss for a friend for Christmas.
I got a little package that comes with four one time uses of the black origins charcoal mask.
maybe something else? can't remember lol
https://www.sephora.com/product/pitera-welcome-kit-P423729?skuId=2014843&icid2=lp_sk2_whats_new_carousel:p423729
i’m so considering the amore one but like i have the sk-ii and i feel like i should use one or the other so that i can’t like the use of them together and have to constantly spend that money lol
altho not too keen on the sk-ii honestly. the secret key galactomyces is better and it’s like $30
I wanted to get the Hourglass holiday palette, but it's out of stock.
i also got the last KVD everlasting mini set in my area, apparently lol. stocked up on beauty blenders, got a thing of the new fenty shimmer lipstick, a becca highlighter palette and got talked into an armani foundation by one of the ladies at sephora...
ashamed to say this pushed me into rouge teir
Drybay Velvet Hammer Cream
Belif Aqua Bomb
Verb Hydrating Mask
Fenty foundation and killawat highlighter
Anastasia matte lipstick
I went all out. It's my bday month 😉
- laneige lip sleeping mask
- Erborian Pâte au Ginseng Black Concentrated Mask
- Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum (I swear this stuff works better than any vitamin C serum I've used)
- Son & Park Beauty Water
- Shiseido facial cotton
- a new beauty blender and a brush kit that was on sale
I feel fairly competent in skin care but toners just befuddle me. I don't know if I really believe the whole ph balancing thing, most toners are just alcohol and fragrance.
Not sure if it doesn't anything but I have large pores and oily skin, so whateva.
pH is definitely important though. Your skin is naturally acidic. Throwing off the pH can mess with your skin.
I deff agree that hydrating toners are better
https://www.yesstyle.com/en/secret-key-fresh-nature-toner-248ml-aloe-soothing-moist/info.html/pid.1046235717?cpid=1046235720
But it's good to know her skin isn't THAT flawless up close lol
anti ageing?
this anti-ageing is complicated trying to understand it is giving me wrinkles
Recently bought Laneige products. I like them, especially the mud mask since I have had a few breakouts these weeks. TJ Max has some good things, like my serums (similar to the Glossier ones but $5 each) and alot of Ole Henrikson (I recommend the Vitamin C treatment!)