She's so pretty.

I never put makeup on my neck. I didn't even know that was a thing until years ago.

seems like a great way to stain the collar of your shirt

mte I see people on youtube putting it on their neck and chest and I'm just like ur clothes tho...

For real. I have to use a coin-operated machine too I can't be throwing my clothes in the laundry everyday.

and every single shirt you try on at the store 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

i feel like you shouldn't have to if your foundation matches

aahhh i saw this on her insta she's so lovely

drunk elephant has a product coming out in january called protini! WHAT COULD IT BE?!?!?!



I only get excited for new drunk elephant and new glossier launches lol



protini makes me think of something white and sticky hmmmm

I think I just need to accept that I will never have perfect skin. It's so unfair.

Honestly, Fei Fei, Liu Wen, Duckie Thot should have teh careers that Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid/Ted Cruz, and Gigi Hadid have.

Don't forget Sui He. That girl legit looks like an angel

ugh, yes. she's so gorgeous.

Sui He should be one of the main angels but they only bring her out for the show smh

sui he is so beautiful, vs are playing themselves not making her an angel

This! Duckie Thot is insanely photogenic and comparing one of her shoots to the likes of Kendall Jenner is honestly jarring.

she's cute and pretty.

she's stunning. so, ontd, what'd you snag at the 15% off sale at sephora? i got some milk makeup sets and a sleep mask. not too exciting.

hmm what did I get let me think...



I got a gift set from sunday riley that had .5 oz each of their vit c serum, moisturizer, and their good genes serum. I already know I like the good genes, the other two will be new.



I got a fenti lip gloss for a friend for Christmas.



I got a little package that comes with four one time uses of the black origins charcoal mask.



maybe something else? can't remember lol

a bite beauty liquid lip and the fenty palette which i'll probably return lol. i've been waiting for a tatcha set to come back in stock but it still hasn't smfh. it was the one thing i really wanted

debating to use my 20% off on amorepacific vintage single essence or SK-II FTE.

https://www.sephora.com/product/pitera-welcome-kit-P423729?skuId=2014843&icid2=lp_sk2_whats_new_carousel:p423729 They had a great SK-II set but it got sold out before they opened the sale to non-rouge VIBers -_-

i'm so considering the amore one but like i have the sk-ii and i feel like i should use one or the other so that i can't like the use of them together and have to constantly spend that money lol altho not too keen on the sk-ii honestly. the secret key galactomyces is better and it's like $30

Just get the SK-II FTE off Dermstore and do the "subscription" option, it saves you money. If you don't like it you can cancel the subscription really easily and if you like it you can choose how frequently you want it delivered and you get the discount each time it's delivered.

not shit bc i went a lil crazy at with space nk and charlotte tilbury at nordstrom

I started out innocently enough and just got body wash and shower oil, which were both repurchases. Then I decided I needed the lipstick in Lisa Eldridge's newest video, and a lipliner, and then a scalp serum Gothamista used in her latest video. I need to stay away from YouTube during the sale next year.

I got the bite beauty liquid lipstick in puree and the mini duo of Becca's champagne pop. Debating whether to add the Atelier Cologne perfume sampler, you get a voucher for a 90 mL size perfume and I want to get Clementine California eventually.



I wanted to get the Hourglass holiday palette, but it's out of stock.

snagged the drunk elephant vit c serum kit -- i was torn between that and thr sunday riley one, tbh



i also got the last KVD everlasting mini set in my area, apparently lol. stocked up on beauty blenders, got a thing of the new fenty shimmer lipstick, a becca highlighter palette and got talked into an armani foundation by one of the ladies at sephora...



ashamed to say this pushed me into rouge teir

Laneige mud mask and lip mask



Drybay Velvet Hammer Cream



Belif Aqua Bomb



Verb Hydrating Mask



Fenty foundation and killawat highlighter



Anastasia matte lipstick



I went all out. It's my bday month 😉

Got me the Fenty highlighter <3 <3 <3

I managed to hold myself back this year but I still managed to hit Rouge again OTL but tbf that's because I buy my mom and my sister their skincare stuff with my BI number. I picked up:



- laneige lip sleeping mask

- Erborian Pâte au Ginseng Black Concentrated Mask

- Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum (I swear this stuff works better than any vitamin C serum I've used)

- Son & Park Beauty Water

- Shiseido facial cotton

- a new beauty blender and a brush kit that was on sale

any recs for a concealer/foundation brand for dry skin that doesn't create the "dewy" effect?

I've probably asked this before in a beauty post, but what's everyone opinions on toners, and if you use one, which one?



I feel fairly competent in skin care but toners just befuddle me. I don't know if I really believe the whole ph balancing thing, most toners are just alcohol and fragrance.

I use Skinfood's Peach Sake toner.



Not sure if it doesn't anything but I have large pores and oily skin, so whateva.



Edited at 2017-11-14 11:17 pm (UTC)

I really enjoy the step because it takes away the last bits of make-up/cleansing balm and gives my skin a better cleansing. I don't use one with perfume in it btw. Well, I did and it was the Lush Tea Tree toner but I quit using it and now I just use a diy apple cider vinegar mixed with water toner.

I use it more for one more pass at my skin to get it clean before I put on serums and shit. I have this stuff from the Sephora brand that's a micellar water + toner so if I've worn any makeup that day I do a sweep over my eyes and then on the other side of the cotton ball I do a sweep of my face and it always picks up some residual foundation etc so it's clearly doing something

every toner that i tried has been awful. i have v dry skin

I have dry skin so I only use hydrating toners. It helps other products absorb better. Most American toners have alcohol that are drying as fuck and not helpful.



pH is definitely important though. Your skin is naturally acidic. Throwing off the pH can mess with your skin.

I guess my question about toners is do the ones that are mostly alcohol and fragrance do they even do the bare minimum of their job and balance the ph? I just feel like alcohol is so stripping I don't get how they can "balance" the skin



I deff agree that hydrating toners are better

I use hydrating toners (japanese and korean) with no alcohol or it's like bottom of the ingredients list. My fav is the kikumasamune, hatomugi, cosrx galactomyces, Thayers one with rose water and pixi tonic (had to stop using because I was overexfoliating). I do that 5-7 skin method if I don't want to put on heavy moisturizer. I noticed that my face gotten smoother and pores were less noticeable.

https://www.yesstyle.com/

i'm not a makeup geek by any means but i have really dry skin and i really notice a difference if i skip the toner. i switch off between sekkisei and this dr. weil's origins mushroom one. i'm asian and i really prefer the asian toner/lotions as opposed to the really harsh western toners. the only western toner i like is the pixi glycolic acid but i mostly use that as a mild exfoliator Reply

I have normal/oily skin and toners have always been helpful for me. I make my own with purified water, witch hazel, tea tree oil and lavender oil. It helps balance out my skin IMO Reply

I use Lush Tea Tree toner. No alcohol. No fragrance. Reply

i use thayer's rose witch hazel recently and i think that's the only toner i've ever been satisfied with Reply

I use benton's aloe toner. I find it soothing af and an extra moisturizing step. Reply

I use the son and park beauty water. Tbh I think a lot of toners are pointless but you just have to find one that you either click with or one that has ingredients you're looking for. I personally really like the son and park beauty water because it's the only toner I've used that makes my combo skin feel hydrated without making me feel oily at all. Reply

She's such a stunning girl



But it's good to know her skin isn't THAT flawless up close lol Reply

"Naturally my eyebrows are dark. I just use my fingers to brush it." Slay, lol. Reply

the ordinary has like 5 types of retinol and i dont know whats best to buy, im 28 any tips? whats the diff on retinoid 2% and retinol 1%?



this anti-ageing is complicated trying to understand it is giving me wrinkles Reply

Tbh skip over-the-counter retinoids and go to a dermatologist for one. All of the over-the-counter things like that are a huge waste of time and money as they're largely unregulated. Reply

that probably would be best but i dont know if i can find one that takes me without a referral from a doctor Reply

Parent

^^^seconding this Reply

I've been using Differin which I love! It used to be prescription only but you can get it over the counter now. Reply

I really want to get the Hourglass holiday palette during the Sephora sale, but it's pretty much been out of stock since the sale started in the beginning of November. And it's not in stores anywhere near me. I bet it gets restocked after the sale is over... Reply

She's so pretty.



Recently bought Laneige products. I like them, especially the mud mask since I have had a few breakouts these weeks. TJ Max has some good things, like my serums (similar to the Glossier ones but $5 each) and alot of Ole Henrikson (I recommend the Vitamin C treatment!) Reply

I got a vitamin C serum from TJ Maxx that has helped my skin so much. I also purchased a lactic acid serum, which I have yet to use. I'm slightly ashamed of how many sheet masks I've bought there as well. Reply

Me too! I have a collection of sheet masks from there lol. Reply

