Corey Feldman names second of his abusers

"Ran a series of parties for children" good god, this makes me sick.

jesus

I caught a bit of yesterday's episode randomly and was so creeped out by that Alphy's Soda Pop Club shit. The fact that a grown man had a club just for teens (where lots of teen celebs went, including Corey which you can see here) and no adults questioned it is gross. And Dr. Oz got some of the kids that were there at the time saying how creepy he was.



Bear in mind, this was 30-40 years ago, people weren't as suspicious as they are now. The idea probably didn't sound as sinister to people then as it does now. Reply

I always think of this when I remember my mother use to take us to haunted car washes and the people who worked there in costume would open the car door and tickle you and make scary sounds. That shit sounds sus as fuck now but back then it wasnt that suspicious. Reply

Seriously. My mom told me that when she was 10 she hopped on the bus, barefoot, and went downtown to see an outdoor concert. Reply

If Roy Moore can get banned from a mall and a YMCA in the 1980's I think most people knew back then to be suspicious of this shit. Reply

wow this is so horrific :( Reply

GO OFF! TEAR THEM APART! Reply

Iconic moment. Reply

He was exposed to all those children. Ugh that’s horrible. Reply

he is apparently the son of a casting director? so he probably had access to countless kids :/ Reply

Back in 2006, I was in LA standing in line at some event with my 11 year old niece. This middle aged man came up to her and told her how beautiful she was, asked what color eyes she had, and creeped on her for a bit longer before handing her his number. Casting director. It was fucking creepy. I tore up the number and kept a close eye on her for the rest of the day. Reply

Isn't that one of the names ppl were able to figure out from his book?



He's brave for doing this. I think he said in the past he was concerned about his kid for revealing names. Reply

Feldman named Alphy Hoffman, a man who ran a series of parties for children under the age of 16.



This sounds super familiar. Honestly, all of these fucking people have the same M.O. and no one catches it. Reply

I feel like most of the kids' parents just don't care as long as it makes them money :/ Reply

I'll cut a little slack for the parents of these kids in the 70s and 80s because I feel like people were super fucking naive but after MJ - there's no excuse. That shit is KNOWN. Reply

Remember lock ins... 😬😐

Some people really try to rationalize Michael Jackson having parties/sleepovers w young kids 😒 Reply

It made me think of Rebecca Black and that whole biz. There's another girl who sings about her jeans... all of that business seems like a predator magnet. Reply

did he name the other one? Reply

Charlie Sheen. Reply

So the rumors are true? Reply

That gives me chills. When I was a young teen there was a teen club in my town. During the day it was a lazer tag place and Friday/Saturday at night it would become a club for ages 12-16. I never thought until now that that could have been a shady situation. It was a grown man who owned it and all grown men who worked there. The owner,the doorman,the 'bartender' (they served soda and energy drinks), the DJ(who was a DJ that also worked for regular clubs)..all grown men like in their 30s and older. Parents werent allowed inside. If they came for their child they had to wait outside and the employees would call for them over the sound system or look for them given the description the parent's gave.

Oh wow. Like nothing ever happened to me or my friends but I honestly didnt even consider how damgerous that could have been until now.

Oh wow. Like nothing ever happened to me or my friends but I honestly didnt even consider how damgerous that could have been until now. Reply

Nnnn there's one like this in my hometown too but I honestly don't think I've ever heard of anything untoward happening with the owner other than it used to be named after him and his wife and when they got divorced he took her name off the sign. My brother used to go there because they'd let teens/young adult bands play. Now I'm thinking the same thing as you like what an incredibly unsafe situation. Reply

I always thought teenage clubs like that were like the episode of full house where all the preteens made out in the dark on couches. Still shook to this day Reply

No couches at the one I went to. There was a big dance floor,the little drink bar and then the seating area had a bunch of tables that all had nice little lighting fixtures. Honestly, it was a nice setup. Been in regular clubs that didnt look as nice. Reply

he's brave to do this :(((



ugh @ this dude running a KID'S CLUB Reply

He is brave and before he started naming names he seemed really freaked out. Like, I think he thought they were planning on killing him to keep quiet. Reply

if he dies we know who to come after 👀👀👀 Reply

Jesús fucking Christ Reply

some asshole in the CDAN comments was saying Drew needs to talkbc she has to have seen shit



Are they not even considering that she was obviously a victim more than once? She doesn't owe us anything, she was a child star during the peak years for Hollywood pedophiles. Reply

She was writing essays about her upbringing as recently as a couple years ago. y r ppl like this Reply

They think they're entitled to every bit of a celeb's life I guess? Or like they think every celebrity that has been abused should be speaking out, when it's really fucking hard to talk about and it isn't a requirement to publicly come forward about something so traumatizing.



Like people don't go to rehab at the age of 13 because they were living their best life. She was self medicating and that speaks volumes. Reply

there are so many assholes out there rn who want to pretend that if a woman isn't writing a 500-page recollection of all the shit she's experienced and witnessed throughout the years, well she's just as ~complicit~ as the abusers themselves obvs!! Reply

