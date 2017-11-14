Atomic Blonde Lorraine glasses

Corey Feldman names second of his abusers



  • Corey Feldman has revealed the second of two men who he says abused him for years back in the 1980's.

  • Feldman named Alphy Hoffman, a man who ran a series of parties for children under the age of 16. His clients included Drew Barrymore, Ricky Schroder, and Alyssa Milano, in addition to Corey Haim and Feldman.

  • Feldman explained that he met his alleged abuser at 11 years old and claimed he was sexually abused by the age of 14.



