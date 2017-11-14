Corey Feldman names second of his abusers
- Corey Feldman has revealed the second of two men who he says abused him for years back in the 1980's.
- Feldman named Alphy Hoffman, a man who ran a series of parties for children under the age of 16. His clients included Drew Barrymore, Ricky Schroder, and Alyssa Milano, in addition to Corey Haim and Feldman.
- Feldman explained that he met his alleged abuser at 11 years old and claimed he was sexually abused by the age of 14.
He's brave for doing this. I think he said in the past he was concerned about his kid for revealing names.
This sounds super familiar. Honestly, all of these fucking people have the same M.O. and no one catches it.
That gives me chills. When I was a young teen there was a teen club in my town. During the day it was a lazer tag place and Friday/Saturday at night it would become a club for ages 12-16. I never thought until now that that could have been a shady situation. It was a grown man who owned it and all grown men who worked there. The owner,the doorman,the 'bartender' (they served soda and energy drinks), the DJ(who was a DJ that also worked for regular clubs)..all grown men like in their 30s and older. Parents werent allowed inside. If they came for their child they had to wait outside and the employees would call for them over the sound system or look for them given the description the parent's gave.
Oh wow. Like nothing ever happened to me or my friends but I honestly didnt even consider how damgerous that could have been until now.
ugh @ this dude running a KID'S CLUB
Are they not even considering that she was obviously a victim more than once? She doesn't owe us anything, she was a child star during the peak years for Hollywood pedophiles.
Like people don't go to rehab at the age of 13 because they were living their best life. She was self medicating and that speaks volumes.