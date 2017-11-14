well obviously it isn't, he's firmly Friendzoned. Reply

no shit, sherlock Reply

mte lmao Reply

did people really think it was about him? maybe in his dreams.



the song is about her angel boyfriend! Reply

like she would ever touch his goblin dick Reply

I love that song ngl Reply

I think it's funny Ed Sheeran is arguably more successful than Taylor Swift (spare me US ONTders, he is) and yet is always asked about her.



Also, I am sure Taylor Swift will have a record-breaking first week and all that but I have a hard time believing she'll outsell her previous album or even get a big hit song off that album. Reply

she probably will outsell 1989, reputation already sold 1.1 million as of yesterday and 1989 sold 1.28 million in its first week Reply

i know she'll outsell 1989 first week. i doubt she'll outsell it in total. first week sales are not indicative of how well the album will do in the long run. Reply

I thought her team was hyping up that she'd sell 2 million, easy? Reply

yeah, funny that. Reply

I didn't realize how popular Ed Sheeran was until I checked the numbers for his current world tour (which unlike certain people actually tours the world, not 6 countries max.). His videos have been the top most watched all through the year. I guess I get it, but his songs are 70% all the same. Reply

He's so boring as a person lol, what else is there to talk about! Plus I think he used to name-drop her all the time when he was less successful so now he's forever associated with her. Reply

he definitely isn't more successful than her - he could be in a couple years, perhaps, since he could still have yet to "peak" whereas Taylor arguably did with 1989... but she's still bigger than everyone, including him Reply

im curious to see how much of a drop off she'll have. like, her hardcore cult fans obviosuly bought it the day it came out. does she have any casual fans that would wait for a week or two, or would they jsut stream it once it pops up on the various channels... Reply

She is worth more than $300 million. He probably isn’t even worth $100 yet. But he will be soon probably. So in terms of numbers $$$$ she is more successful. Reply

He's arguably a "bigger" act and hits more markets globally than her but this is a damn lie sis. If he keeps this up he's well on his way to being more "successful" than her but not for a little while and not if another wgwg comes along and snatches his light.



I hate the heiress to Slytherin, but just comparing her net worth to his alone tells you whats up. She probably has his entire net worth in liquid assets. Reply

people need to get a grip



there's also people very convinced it's about Karlie Kloss Reply

lmao yeah right. i think this is why we can't have nice things is partly about karlie Reply

Even tho she never had a buzzcut lol



Those people are deranged tho Reply

did you see Joseph kahn shade karlie and then try to backtrack



that friendship is over :/ Reply

lmao @ the fact Joseph Kahn knows details about Swift/Kloss relationship. That mean this trash man is actually close enough to Taylor for her to talk to him about personal life which L-O-L. Reply

he's going on some weird rant about age right now. lol. he needs to stop tweeting. Reply

Wait what did he say? Reply

I didn't see that but I fucking KNEW it! I think the theories that it has to do with the Kaylor shippers is a reach. Something went down with them within the past year and it was well after that rumor started. Reply

i don't think that was shade tbh

i legit don't believe he read the article, he seems like exactly the type of tool who only skims headlines - which makes it even more annoying b/c there are so many genuinely gr8 people (way more interesting and accomplished than karlie) on that list Reply

lol i wish



a secret lesbian lover would at least make her somewhat interesting Reply

he wishes



never forget when taylor performed tenerife sea with him and said it was her favorite song... when it's literally a song about being in love with her Reply

it's about taylor????? Reply

no it's about his ex i just googled it



her name is literally in the outro, beth Reply

a lot of people think so. he said he wrote it about when he was at the grammy's and nothing around him made sense except for the one person he was with, and in previous interviews before he said that night at the grammys he had a 2 hour long convo with taylor. he mentions blue eyes, the initials of the song are t.s., and the last line of the song is "in that moment, i knew you better" and in their song everything has changed they say "i just wanna know you better" (i think he says it's 'i knew you, beth' cause people figured him out but it clearly isn't lol)



also some people think the fact that the fact that the 13th line of the song is "i'm so in love, so in love, so in love, so in love" and that it's 13 words is supposed to be a hint too but that might be a reach Reply

well it makes sense that it'd be her favorite song then lol Reply

I wanna throw a new suggestion in the mix and say it's about Cara Reply

Same and I'm here for it! They did have a lot "secret" sleepovers last year that went over the media's heads. Reply

lol my theory was that it's about him without any of it being factual...just a way to make him think he could have a shot. she seems petty enough. Reply

You'd think while he was running around Westeros, he would have asked Jorah "Captain Friendzone" Mormont about how to tell if you've been friendzoned. Reply

here is my Taylor graphic of the day. I was too busy to write a snark post Reply

lmao Reply

lollll Reply

lmaoo Reply

Ded!! Keep them coming Reply

Why are we all so sure these 2 goblins haven't had goblin intercourse and then one goblin said to the other "I like you but we can't be together...right now" and now the other goblin will be on the hook for all eternity? Reply

LOL please dont make me think about that, yikes Reply

LMAO Reply

ed does scream the type of guy you sleep with when you're feeling vulnerable and pathetic but would never admit to anyone. Reply

lmfao Reply

LMFAO I want LOTR to replace Mean Girls as the go-to bitchy reaction gifs Reply

i don't know why i'm laughing so hard at this Reply

lol it should be 'sit down, orc' Reply

