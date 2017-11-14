Lili Reinhart Blasts Fans for Trying to Take Sneaky Pics of Her at Lunch

She posted on Twitter after fans tried to take pictures:

"To the two girls who are repeatedly photographing me as I'm eating my lunch... I see you. You aren't slick…. that's f***ing rude. ?????"

A fan tweeted back at her after she called the fans rude: "Whats with celebs these days? If u don't want that much attention then quit acting for good. Be nice to the fans pls."

Lili responded:




