Lili Reinhart Blasts Fans for Trying to Take Sneaky Pics of Her at Lunch

I mean she's right but I feel like she needs to take a break from social media...she was valid to speak out about this, but it seems like she lets every little bad comment someone makes get to her, judging by her replies and constant rants lol.



Edited at 2017-11-14 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Shes also stated in the past she has self esteem issues and social media can not be helping when you can see everything everyone has ot say about you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I remember her talking about her struggle with mental health/anxiety, so I get why she does this, that's why I think it would be beneficial for her to take a break (esp. from Twitter). Even having someone manage it with her, like only using it to live tweet or something to do with the show would do her good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I feel kinda bad for her because it's clear that she lets these things get to her when I'm sure this happens to lots of celebs all the time and they never really comment on it. For the sake of her mental health she needs to figure out a better way to deal with these situations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, this is a clear case of someone who tends to be an idiot making a very valid point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We could ALL take a break from social media sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. This is a constant thing with her. Always fighting and crying on social media. Its obvious this "fame" thing is affecting her too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the crazy fandoms for this show and Stranger Things have really turned me off of watching either of them Reply

Thread

Link

your icon <3 this couple <33 this show <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show was legitimately the first depiction of a healthy relationship I'd seen in my entire life lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk if i understand this mindset. if you like the show, just watch it? fandom isn't a requirement. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Just watch it. You don't have to be part of a fandom in order to be able to enjoy a television show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I get what you mean. I don't think it's crazy to want to occasionally read about a show online without having to deal with weird fans who take everything too far. It's pretty much impossible to find that online with a lot of shows because the crazy fans invade all the good spaces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree tbh

THAT BEING SAID i feel like she's 100% that person that's always saying they hate drama but secretly reveling in it Reply

Thread

Link

IA 100%, Camila has the same popularity but you never see her replying to every little thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cami seems more chill in gen tho i will say i figure lili prob gets it worse b/c of sprousehart psychos Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ive's been saying since the beginning Lilli has always been a messy bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

‘I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me...’ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the only people who say that are the ones who are surrounded by drama 24/7 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like everytime i hear about her it's "lili reinhart blasts _________" Reply

Thread

Link

i've never even heard about her until this post, i had to google her and i guess i underestimated how popular that riverdale show is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

young celebs today can't hang



are you stupid? don't try and be famous if you can't handle shit like this Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, she's not wrong. Reply

Thread

Link

shes right but i just dont like her so im on some bullshit and rolled my eyes lol Reply

Thread

Link

marginally related, but i do love cole sprouse's 2nd ig account in which he exposes people trying to take sneaky pics of him. it's both hilarious & a p effective way of turning the tables on these people. Reply

Thread

Link

i like the idea of it but

his ridiculous captions that i imagine he writes w a smug expression of pretentious glee totally turned me off from that account Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i kinda like how sarcastic his captions usually are tbh, it really adds to the ridicule factor imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah his captions are like fucking books he drives me crazy tl:dr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it when he is particularly savage. It's really the best response to the fucked up culture of celebrity stalking, and crazy phone shit. I still can't believe that at a concert its a sea of people holding up phones and watching the person in front of them on their phone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is this? is this the daughter from mad men? Reply

Thread

Link

No, that’s Kiernan Shipka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are so entitled to celebs. Reply

Thread

Link

Things that don't really need to be tweeted Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. this is just opening a can of worms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I can't with this extra bih in a few years she'll be a nobody. Reply

Thread

Link

She already is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly she's a good actress and deserves to do more than Riverdale, but with her anxiety/depression issues the film/TV industry might not be the safest place for her mental health. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis i watch riverdale but "good actress" and "deserves to do more" are just bold face lies lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link