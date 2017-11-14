Lili Reinhart Blasts Fans for Trying to Take Sneaky Pics of Her at Lunch
She posted on Twitter after fans tried to take pictures:
"To the two girls who are repeatedly photographing me as I'm eating my lunch... I see you. You aren't slick…. that's f***ing rude. ?????"
A fan tweeted back at her after she called the fans rude: "Whats with celebs these days? If u don't want that much attention then quit acting for good. Be nice to the fans pls."
Lili responded:
No, no, no. This is what's wrong--- you think you're entitled to take a photo of me while I'm alone and eating because I'm on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not Betty Cooper. You aren't entitled to me. At all. https://t.co/0sF1cjw6yF— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 13, 2017
source
source
Edited at 2017-11-14 09:43 pm (UTC)
THAT BEING SAID i feel like she's 100% that person that's always saying they hate drama but secretly reveling in it
are you stupid? don't try and be famous if you can't handle shit like this
his ridiculous captions that i imagine he writes w a smug expression of pretentious glee totally turned me off from that account
Ugh I can't with this extra bih in a few years she'll be a nobody.