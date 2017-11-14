gold

Kim Kardashian Defends Decision to Use Surrogate




Kim Kardashian defends her decision to use a surrogate, saying anyone who thinks it's easy is "completely wrong" and that it's actually more difficult: "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

She says that it's hard for her to be able to be pregnant with her first two children but to have to use a surrogate for her third. Still she says that she is "blessed" that she is able to do this.

North and Saint are excited and they talk about it a lot.

Sources: 1, 2
Tagged: ,