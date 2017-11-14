Kim Kardashian Defends Decision to Use Surrogate
Kim Kardashian defends her decision to use a surrogate, saying anyone who thinks it's easy is "completely wrong" and that it's actually more difficult: "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."
She says that it's hard for her to be able to be pregnant with her first two children but to have to use a surrogate for her third. Still she says that she is "blessed" that she is able to do this.
North and Saint are excited and they talk about it a lot.
I honestly feel like I was meant to be a surrogate, my pregnancy was so freakishly easy
They used her egg and Kanye's sperm.
But that's her business.. I am happy for them and think 3 is a perfect number. Can't wait to see the baby :P lol
i think it would be a beautiful gift to take on another woman's burden so she can be safe and healthy. lord knows that any kind of innate child bearing genetics was wasted on me. i get that there's some nuance around the ethics but this was my own personal take on myself being a surrogate. i would do it if my tubes weren't tied.
I’ve never been pregnant and the thought of being a mother frightens me because of the responsibility. However, my brother and my sister in law had a high risk pregnancy resulting in my beautiful nephew. She doesn’t want to do it again.
I’ve offered to be a gestational surrogate and it might happen someday. The experience of pregnancy - the good AND yes, all of the bad - have always fascinated me. And it’s something we discuss. So I might become Phoebe from friends.
I don’t see why we as a society have to pick and choose a woman’s control over her body. Wtf?
If Kim carried the pregnancy herself and then died and left Kanye to raise three kids y’all know we’d be on here blasting him for how he chose to do so. Let her live (and I don’t even like her, lol).
L&D nurse here (no, I did not graduate from ONTD’s school of nursing). An uncomplicated pregnancy has so many underlying risks. Kim K reportedly suffered from preeclampsia and placenta percreta with her two pregnancies, which can be very dangerous if not deadly for mother and fetus. This decision is way beyond aesthetics or whatever people are criticizing her for.
But what was leaked, it doesn't sound like she is fairly compensating someone who is putting their life and health at risk (Pregnancy can become dangerous quickly for any woman). She has millions of dollars and should be able to give the woman the care she needs.