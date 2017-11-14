Kim Kardashian Defends Decision to Use Surrogate

that's her right, just like it's the right of her surrogate to choose to carry the baby



ONTD ethics lawyers can chill

She shouldn't have to defend this at all. She had potentially serious health complications with her other pregnancies and even if she didn't, she should still be allowed to make this choice. Let women make decisions about their own bodies.

hiring a surrogate is not making a decision about your own body Reply

Uh yeah it is? It's making the choice that if she tried to carry naturally again it might kill her or her child but she wants more children, so she's choosing to not put her body through that process. Reply

The surrogate has made that decision about her body, however, and is being compensated for it. I have serious reservations about the exploitation of surrogates in the global South and I would argue that's not a decision made with full agency but this is a domestic surrogacy situation. Reply

mte, but ONTD always acts wilfully obtuse when it comes to the issues surrounding commercial surrogacy. Reply

people here are acting so obtuse/oblivious about the ethical issues re commercial surrogacy, like it hasn't been discussed in all the other kim k surrogacy posts. Reply

Exactly. Portraying this issue as 'it's either a dangerous pregnancy or paying another woman to carry a baby for you' is intellectual dishonestly, plain and simple. Reply

yeah, i'm sure a lot of other women would choose surrogates if they had the financial means. my friend had a stillborn in march and is pregnant again, but it is so much more stressful and not even exciting for her this time around because of the possible complications. of course, she can't afford to pay for a surrogate, but if she could then she could breathe for the first time in almost a year. Reply

I really didn’t think surrogacy was so frowned upon until she she first got a surrogate and the post about it...I didn’t even know it was illegal in some states, countries, whatever



I honestly feel like I was meant to be a surrogate, my pregnancy was so freakishly easy Reply

My first pregnancy was easy; had gestational diabetes with the second. Every pregnancy is different. I certainly wouldn’t put myself @ risk for anyone else, but I can see why some women choose to do it (outside of needing the money). I quite enjoyed being pregnant both times. Reply

I had a super easy healthy first pregnancy with my twins. When I got pregnant again with just a singtleton baby, I was like, it’ll be a breeze, it’s only one baby! Nope. Insane awful nausea well into the 2nd trimester. Intense round ligament pains. Peeing way more often than I ever had to with two freaking babies in my uterus. I had no idea that two pregnancies in one person could be so vastly different. Reply

I had several easy pregnancies and then almost died from pre eclampsia with my last. Every pregnancy is a new game Reply

I seriously doubt it's harder. Every part of being pregnant seems like a nightmare. I can't imagine not choosing to have a surrogate if it was financially possible but I can't imagine ever wanting a kid period so it's probably different for mom-types. Reply

I can see what she means. She has no control until the baby is born, and that's her baby inside another woman..

They used her egg and Kanye's sperm.





But that's her business.. I am happy for them and think 3 is a perfect number. Can't wait to see the baby :P lol Reply

This is what we're back to? Reply

i've always really wanted to be a surrogate for someone (even a stranger) because my family doesn't really have problems with infertility (the opposite actually) and we carry well and i didn't enjoy my pregnancy because i was so tired of people telling me left and right what i needed to sacrifice already for the child that had yet to even exit my womb.



i think it would be a beautiful gift to take on another woman's burden so she can be safe and healthy. lord knows that any kind of innate child bearing genetics was wasted on me. i get that there's some nuance around the ethics but this was my own personal take on myself being a surrogate. i would do it if my tubes weren't tied. Reply

You can be a gestational surrogate - it doesn't have to be your egg. Reply

i'd never like seek out to do it anymore but when i was younger i did look into being a surrogate and their health requirements are insane. i couldn't be a surrogate through nearly any agency because i don't have my maternal grandfather's health records bc he left before my mom was born. if a friend asked me though i'd do it in a heartbeat. Reply

This. All of this.

I’ve never been pregnant and the thought of being a mother frightens me because of the responsibility. However, my brother and my sister in law had a high risk pregnancy resulting in my beautiful nephew. She doesn’t want to do it again.

I’ve offered to be a gestational surrogate and it might happen someday. The experience of pregnancy - the good AND yes, all of the bad - have always fascinated me. And it’s something we discuss. So I might become Phoebe from friends.

I don’t see why we as a society have to pick and choose a woman’s control over her body. Wtf?

If Kim carried the pregnancy herself and then died and left Kanye to raise three kids y’all know we’d be on here blasting him for how he chose to do so. Let her live (and I don’t even like her, lol).



Edited at 2017-11-14 10:15 pm (UTC)

Given the complications I seem to recall her having with both of her kids, I can't say I blame her. Reply

I do wonder if they will have the daughter more visible than Saint. It's always intrigued me as to why North has always been really visible and in the spotlight, yet Saint is barely shown Reply

I feel like kim and kanye have both been through a lot since north was a baby (burglary, kanye's mental health situation) that may have made them more cautious about how much access is allowed to their kids. Reply

I can't imagine carrying a baby for myself let alone another person, stranger or not, so mad respect to surrogates. Reply

I see nothing wrong with surrogacy, so long as the women are properly screened, have already had a child of their own and are paid correctly. Reply

surrogates are paid horribly, the system is horribly exploitative of women especially in third-world countries. Reply

surrogates are incredible for what they can do for a family. i just wish there was better care for them tbh. Reply

L&D nurse here (no, I did not graduate from ONTD’s school of nursing). An uncomplicated pregnancy has so many underlying risks. Kim K reportedly suffered from preeclampsia and placenta percreta with her two pregnancies, which can be very dangerous if not deadly for mother and fetus. This decision is way beyond aesthetics or whatever people are criticizing her for. Reply

Mte. I watch the show and it was pretty heartbreaking to see how her pregnancies turned out to be. She is so family oriented and I think before all this she wanted many children, and to carry them herself. To not be able to do that is probably very hard for her and it sucks that people would even give her a hard time about this when clearly, if you followed her at all during the pregnancies, she was suffering physically and mentally. Her feet looked like they were about to pop and she was always crying in pain and scared to lose the babies, in and out of the hospital etc. Reply

It's almost as though your health issues however legitimate don't give you a right to exploit others. But that's silly. Reply

I don't think anyone faults her for using a surrogate. More surrogacy as an industry and the comodificaiton of the womb. Reply

This so much. I’ve had two babies my first I had high bp pre eclampsia and going into help. My second I was so terrified I kept myself relaxed and strict on everything to avoid the previous issues. Pregnancy is no joke or walk in the park. Reply

doesn't change the fact that commercial surrogacy is kinda fucked Reply

I just hope the surrogate is compensated fairly Reply

she isn't. Reply

They never are tbh. Reply

