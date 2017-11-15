BTS arrive in Los Angeles to screams
Just a casual day at LAX with @BTS_twt. ✈️ Time to get ready for #BTSxAMAs this Sunday! #WelcomeToUSBTS pic.twitter.com/ZO4GAMMlHg— AMAs (@AMAs) November 14, 2017
- BTS have officially landed in Los Angeles.
- They will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards.
- Also, BTS will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” & various other shows like Extra.
The boys got (especially Jungkook) got smushed towards the door but JK still came out smiling aw he's so happy #WelcomeToUSBTS #BTS pic.twitter.com/gDjuSNcT6B— #MonstaX1stWin (@Kpopotato82) November 14, 2017
kings have arrived !! 💌💫 #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/y9Wghq6BfT— 🍒💌 (@bratguk) November 14, 2017
#BTS Sets Off For AMAs And U.S. Talk Show Appearances #BTSxAMAshttps://t.co/w9z3bSChKD pic.twitter.com/QJmL07FVK1— Soompi (@soompi) November 14, 2017
Tho I do feel sorry for the people who were only trying to get out of there lmao.
lol