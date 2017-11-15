BTS arrive in Los Angeles to screams

Dealing with LAX traffic just to wait for famous people to land and walk by... that's something. Reply

kids have nothing better to do Reply

These grown ass women in line. Reply

like...I can't even imagine doing that BY CHOICE Reply

I’m picking up my mom there the day before Thanksgiving and thinking about it makes me want to cry. Reply

mte I just moved here and have already learned that there is very little that will get me on the 10 / 405. Reply

Is this the group with hyper anti black fans Reply

If they are South Korean then mmhmm. Reply

yeah, their international fans went after cupcakke. Reply

yeah they got all the runoff from directioners and harmonizers Reply

[john oliver voice] ...cool. Reply

Their stans are crazy. Good luck to them. Hope they don't get too bombarded everywhere. Reply

it's impressive how huge they are Reply

I hope these dudes enjoy LA, I also hope their fans have all their shots. Reply

I thought I knew a few of their songs but realized now that I was thinking of BAP. I'm so glad I'm not a kpop fan anymore. Reply

BAP should be where BTS is at but TS screwed them over to no end. Reply

Agreed. I went to BAP's concert in the U.S. and they have everything it takes to be that international group. Oop Reply

dont care about bap but i do feel bad for zelo, he was so young when he debuted and imo one of the more charismatic performers from the 2012 groups Reply

should've gone with a more deserving song for their performance than dna Reply

like “i need u” Reply

that song has no catchy hook or chorus it's such a waste lol Reply

I'm honestly pressed. Do a medley somewhere at least. Reply

their entire EP is a wash. they’d be laughed off the stage if they went w gogo or mic drop, and pied piper is boring. I need you/run are kind of downers, dope w rapmon’s weird intro would be embarrassing, and blood sweat and tears has choreo only their fans would want to watch. dnw to watch grown men hump their way across the floor. I kind of wish they’d perform baepsae if only bc that’s one of the few songs of theirs that I both like and that has energy to it, but it’s not a good pick for a debut. lbr their music has always kind of been hit or miss but it’s v blatantly obvious w DNA and the whole love yourself series that they’re trying to clean up their image and be less embarrassing, more palatable to a western audience, and it’s not working. I just want another agust d mixtape. bts is rowing as fast as they can now that the water’s in but now they’re just boring, boring, boring. Reply

BS&T choreo looks totally fine imo but basically we agree that they should do Fire over DNA, a correct assessment. Reply

the autotune on dna is so offputting Reply

Honestly DNA is weak I'm annoyed. Reply

Hope they get some rest. Reply

Bless them.



Tho I do feel sorry for the people who were only trying to get out of there lmao. Reply

I also scream nonstop every time I'm at Tom Bradley so I mean Reply

LOL Reply

I broke a nail going through security at Tom Bradley a few months ago and had a fucking fit so I feel you Reply

who Reply

Tae is SERVING homeless lewks.yas bitch. Reply

"JK still came out smiling aw he's so happy "

lol

our glorious son. Reply

he either has two moods: the one that looks like this emoticon O_O or happy Reply

