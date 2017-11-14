Paramount Players Plots ‘What Men Want’; ‘Empire’s Taraji P. Henson To Star

Subtitle: Most Poorly Timed Movie Ever. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LEGIT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who the FUCK cares what men want? Reply

Thread

Link

came here to comment this word for word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao MTE!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it going to be as stereotypical and creepy as What Women Want because if so all men want is to die of asphyxiation from their own farts in their man caves Reply

Thread

Link

Men speak out any thought in their dick, ass and brain, who needs telepathy. Reply

Thread

Link

damn who hurt ya'll...Lmao. ONTD is so extra when it comes to men.

What a sad and pathetic bunch. No wonder ya'll never met a decent guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn who hurt ya'll

Men. Over and over, often violently. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm wondering who hurt u actually cause all ur comments are so miserable lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sis you can log out and never come back at anytime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitch you buried a kitten alive. You are the last motherfucker who gets to whine about how men are unfairly victimised here. Log out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...says a literal psychopath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If this is going to be an ironic movie....maybe



If otherwise....nah Reply

Thread

Link

bring Sarah Paulson back Reply

Thread

Link

Who cares what men want? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yeah, I totally wanna know what men want and how they think about women



massive pass Reply

Thread

Link

yassss! going by the original, this will be an ode to misandry, and i'm here for that! Reply

Thread

Link

an ode to misandry



coming from our hollywood? keep dreaming, tiger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, that's what I'm hoping for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, can you imagine if it was the equivalent to the first movie's misogynism? it'd be my fave film of all time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONLY IF NANCY MEYERS IS INVOLVED!



I need a new film with her beautiful homes and interior decor.



I literally watch her movies just for the HOUSES!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why Reply

Thread

Link

ARE THEY MOTHER FUCKING KIDDING ME Reply

Thread

Link

Keep it. Forever. Reply

Thread

Link

looking into the minds of dudes would be legit terrifying. this better be a horror movie. Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds more like a horror film than a comedy. Reply

Thread

Link