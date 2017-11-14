Star Wars themed Photos Feat. America's "Top Models"




Harper's Bazaar recently did a photoshoot illustrated Star Wars theme starring models Kendall Jenner, Bella/Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. It was not well received by fans of the film franchise. The Loop reports the reaction by some of the fans.


nJJgOl.jpg

nJJ34w.jpg

nJJ6GF.jpg







EDIT: The source I used got it wrong, these are ILLUSTRATIONS, not an actual photoshoot.
*) The concept was done in collaboration with Star Wars illustrator Brian Rood.

