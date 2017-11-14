Star Wars themed Photos Feat. America's "Top Models"

photoshoot

Speaking as both a Star Wars fan and a person with eyes, these are terrible — witch sarah who is a witch, bitch (@EXMACH1NA) November 10, 2017

The blandest photoshoot I've ever seen 😩 pic.twitter.com/XXdroIk5LX — Tigress (@Too_Z_Much) November 9, 2017

Harper's Bazaar recently did aillustrated Star Wars theme starring models Kendall Jenner, Bella/Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. It was not well received by fans of the film franchise. The Loop reports the reaction by some of the fans.*) The concept was done in collaboration with Star Wars illustrator Brian Rood.