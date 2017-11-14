Star Wars themed Photos Feat. America's "Top Models"
'Star Wars:The Last Jedi' Kendall, Gigi, & Bella Use the Force for Fashion!!! - https://t.co/IiBLnzPxA5 https://t.co/2MgXbMg5Ny pic.twitter.com/G9zRuG9yrU— Star Wars Newz (@StarWars__Newz) November 6, 2017
Harper's Bazaar recently did a
Speaking as both a Star Wars fan and a person with eyes, these are terrible— witch sarah who is a witch, bitch (@EXMACH1NA) November 10, 2017
The blandest photoshoot I've ever seen 😩 pic.twitter.com/XXdroIk5LX— Tigress (@Too_Z_Much) November 9, 2017
EDIT: The source I used got it wrong, these are ILLUSTRATIONS, not an actual photoshoot.
*) The concept was done in collaboration with Star Wars illustrator Brian Rood.
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-11-14 08:42 pm (UTC)