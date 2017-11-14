Justice League Rotten Tomatoes score delayed until opening day

lmao so it's 16% Reply

Lmao fuck this is gonna be terrible Reply

lmao Reply

it's gonna be awful then Reply

😭 that doesnt bode well Reply

lmao Reply

Ayyeee whoever guesses the number correctly wins a prize! Reply

34 Reply

30 Reply

I'll be generous and say 51% Reply

45 Reply

56 Reply

This actually has a very strong chance of being fresh (around 70% fresh reviews with a middling score of 5.5/10 is my guess), which makes this move so weird. Why act like you've got a disaster on your hands?



These people are amateurs. Reply

lol no it doesn't which is why they're holding it off. they're being smart about it albeit extremely transparent. Reply

21 Reply

51. RottenTomatoes has always played around with the posting of reviews. For films they don't like (chick flicks, etc.) they post the negative reviews before the film opens and wait until Monday to post the positive ones. For films they're fanboys of they post the positives first and hold the negs for after opening weekend. I've seen this over and over.



I would like to see a head count of the gender numbers for their staff because I think it's about 10 to 1 male to female. Reply

27 Reply

61 Reply

60 lol Reply

8 Reply

41 Reply

66 Reply

24 Reply

48 Reply

i can never be sure but if it's anything over AT LEAST 36%, i'm gonna eat both of my sandals Reply

26 Reply

17 Reply

64 Reply

65 Reply

i'll be v generous and say 74 Reply

47 Reply

33 Reply

Suicide Squad has 26%....



so



I'm gonna give it 28% Reply

57 Reply

38 Reply

58



Edited at 2017-11-14 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

a solid 27 Reply

31 Reply

62 % Reply

12 Reply

19 Reply

33 was taken, so im going for 35!



Edited at 2017-11-14 10:21 pm (UTC) Reply

54



Edited at 2017-11-14 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

44 Reply

55



Edited at 2017-11-14 10:33 pm (UTC) Reply

49% bitches Reply

24 was taken.



I'll go up and say 29%



Edited at 2017-11-14 10:52 pm (UTC) Reply

26% and 27% were taken, so I'll go up to 28%. Reply

63 Reply

I'd be generous and say between 50% to 70%. Reply

18 Reply

Didn't some people here say it was alright? Reply

Yea and the reviews did too. Reply

There are no reviews, only tweets from fanboys Reply

the consensus seems to be: weak villain, meh plot, and wonky CGI but the characters are great, the humour works, and it’s “fun”. Reply

the most positive thing the reviews said is it's "fun" and a "superhero film", so i'm not gonna hold my breathe lol. Reply

I watched it & I agree. :/ Reply

some people here on ontd said that?



suddenly the koons is my nomination in the thread above for only 27% Reply

A friend of mine saw it today at the press screening and said it was mindless fun and Gal steals every scene. Reply

cue fans complaining about paid off reviews. Reply

I laugh everytime I see this. Reply

GAHAHAHAHH Reply

fuck man, Keanu is/was such a babe. Reply

Keanu all day everrrrrry day. Reply

I don't even get this tbh. Reply

the script sucked, wondy doesn't do much, cyborg is a wasted character....yeah flop. Reply

Surely this is an indicator of its greatness. Reply

the twitter reactions seem fine so far



i think the review embargo ends tonight



Edited at 2017-11-14 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

yep, and metacritic will be available to aggregate scores. RT is doing this of their own independent accord because they're sadists. Reply

Weren't Twitter reactions also good for BvS though? Reply

only from fan screenings. bvs (and suicide squad) were pretty immediately savaged by critics once seen. there have been a few critic screenings for JL so far and they've been mixed to positive, at least from people willing to share their opinions on twitter. Reply

Twitter reactions are a self-selecting group. It's the people who feel comfortable sharing their reaction on social media. It makes sense that only the people who somewhat liked it would post their reaction. We don't know what % those people are of the whole. It may be that the tweets we've seen are indicative of the majority or it may be that there's a bunch of people who were afraid to say anything bad on twitter because of angry fanboys. Reply

The twitter reactions to BVS were glowing at this stage. Never trust fanboys Reply

are they scared? how bad is this movie? damn Reply

i love fake news



"Also EW points out the lack of press blitz. Almost no interviews by cast or members of the creative team."i love fake news Reply

the stache :o Reply

IS BEAUTIFUL Reply

I love it and idk why 😭 Reply

I totes forget he had it during the shooting lmfao Reply

I didn't recognize him at first! My, my... *fans self* Reply

Why is she leaning so far away from him lmao? She's about to fall out the damn chair. Reply

He is looking fine Reply

this is my dream threesome omg /tmi Reply

so the reviews are being released but not the score? that’s just bizarre. Reply

The score is on Spotify? I was listening earlier. Reply

Lol Reply

Hahaha nice Reply

