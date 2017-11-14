The Mayor 1x07 Promo + Extras



  • First official music video of the season featuring the theme song of the lead character Mayor Courtney Rose, titled "Right Here (Remix)"

  • The song is about the show's fictional setting of Fort Grey, which is actually Boyle Heights/East Los Angeles where filming takes place

  • The song and the show's soundtrack is written/produced by "Black-ish" actor Daveed Diggs & hip hop noise band, clipping.

  • The soundtrack will be released by Sub Pop records, yes that Sub Pop records


  • ABC has commissioned three more scripts from The Mayor's show writers

  • The show pulls in almost 3 million viewers in the 18-49 slot on Tuesdays, a historically bad night for ratings

  • ABC is considering giving the show an earlier time slot for a broader audience appeal as the network is not ready to throw in the towel


    • https://media.giphy.com/media/xT0xeOQfNIn07KNnzO/giphy.gif
    Source:
    1,2,3,4
    Tagged: , , ,