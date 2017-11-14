The Mayor 1x07 Promo + Extras

Glad ABC is tryin to keep it alive. Reply

Same but I don't see it getting a second season. Reply

Damn, well I hope they give it a sorta complete ending like Outsourced got. Reply

I loved Outsourced. Rajiv, Madhuri and Gupta were my favourites! Reply

Anotha Outsourced fan! I liked the entire cast except for the aussie chick. I felt bad for her actress, she was just there to be fuck buddy, then they broke her n Todd up in a weird way. I own the DVD n the writers were talkin about how they were going to go into the different religions with dating. Like Madhuri n that guy. That would have been so interesting. And they joking but seriously not happy the show got canceled. But I think they said they were still grateful it ended in a way they wanted. Reply

It won't even get more episodes than the 13 already ordered. Reply

the mayor is cute but idk. i wish it was funnier. the cast is all very charming tho Reply

The dialogue is very charming but nothing really happens? Something is missing. Reply

Kevin is a victim of the Mayor's unpopularity. It tends to retain most of the Mayor's audience and adds even more, yet The Mayor sheds a million viewers from Black-ish. I hope Kevin can be saved somehow. The Mayor, don't really care either way. Reply

I love Kevin and The Mayor so I'm happy both are getting extra episodes. I hope both find wider audiences. I think The Mayor hasn't quite found its groove yet but the cast is strong. Kevin is great but the sort of show that will always struggle to find an audience the way Joan of Arcadia or Wonderfalls did. Reply

The Mayor is cute and the most recent episode was their strongest so I hope they get a groove and stay alive Reply

The Mayor is so cute. Favorite new show of the year, probably. Reply

Aww i like both, light fun. Reply

dead show walking. Reply

yep Reply

Should I be watching this?? Reply

it's a cute and funny show but they don't let any of the jokes breathe. well, it's been fun Reply

