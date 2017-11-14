Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer hang out with Maisie Williams

cute, but in an exhausting way Reply

I just looked it up and Natalia and Maisie are the same age (20), which surprised me, lol. Maybe because I still see Maisie as a kid and thought Natalia would be older like the other Stranger Things "teens" tbh.

right? and i feel like maisie was a lot younger than me when GOT started, but suddenly we're almost the same age??? how does that work lol

what?? when I read the title I was like "awww they're hanging out with a 13 year old"

Reply

mte lol

wtf yeah that's shocking to me lol



I thoguht Natalia was like five years older than her Reply

omg lol i thought they were way older than her

That's what I thought, but I remember seeing a tweet from a Stranger Things castmate and they said in 2016 I believe wishing Natalia a happy 21st birthday. Hmm, it wouldn't be the 1st time an actor lied about their age...

Wow same, when i read the headline i was like wakaflockaokay.gif

Link

This relationship escalated quickly

Only publicly, though.

Link

Oh yeah they've been lowkey for a year. But now the paps are all over them and even Joe has been papped a lot this weekend buying house stuff with his girlfriend

was gonna say, they've been together for over a year now i think

My heart rlly goes out to Charlie, what a messed up life he's led

are you being sarcastic? if not, what do you mean?

Link

Oh like not related to this post lol it's just something I think about whenever I see him. He was in a band at 16 and dated the lead singer who's much older than him and had his baby, that's depressing af to me

He seems to have been neglected. I mean he left home at 16. I guess he's a high school dropout?

Link

Yeah I read on Reddit (I know, I know it can be hit or miss) but a commenter who was in Atlanta where Mutants was filming said that Charlie would ask the bartenders if they knew where to find drugs/drug dealer around town.

Link

Didn't realize she went blonde. "Chicken gets them going" is a quality photo caption.

That one made me lol

Link

Still maintain he doesn't deserve to play Sam Guthrie in New Mutants. Flop casting.

I can't hate on two people in love. Good for them <3

Link

that blonde is NAGL, i hope it's for a movie.

Link

i've finished stranger things season 1 this weekend and the fact that charlie heaton is playing a teenager when he looks like...that...is the worst.

Link

Wonder if he's still not allowed in the US or if they just enjoy hanging in Europe.

Link

He lives in the UK, so it’s not unusual.



Edited at 2017-11-14 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

Oh well, teens.

Link

My friend went to that event/concert they attended and she told me they were all very nice took pictures and chatted with her a little bit.

Link

Thats nice to hear :)

Link

I sense no ego on any of these kids, even Millie. They're cute irl but in the show it just doesn't work.

Link

LOL @ at the dude eating in the 3rd picture. me anytime I see a couple doing PDA.

Link

seems like she could do a lot better than him, but looks aren't everything I suppose

Link

I really liked Nancy in S2

Link

I just rewatched season 1 and I liked Nancy more than my memory of her from a year ago lol

I wish she had a bit more to do in season 2



I wish she had a bit more to do in season 2 Reply

Link

me too, all the hate & indifference that she got this season is undeserved imo.

Link

Completely underserved. I guess that's what you get for dumping King Steve, rme.

Link

didnt she cheat on steve with jonathan



or did they break up beforehand



idk i skipped most of their scenes Reply

Link

Completely undeserved but you know how people gotta cape for the handsome white dude by denigrating Nancy.

Link

Her s2 storyline was pretty blah, but I still like her.

