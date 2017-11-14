Is Janet Jackson's Nose Collapsing?
“Janet Jackson Nose Appears To Be Collapsing”-Plastic Surgeon https://t.co/WAOTjiOIiV pic.twitter.com/qEyuvm5geg— Unijos Xclusive (@UJXclusive_com) November 14, 2017
Dr. Matthew Schulman, a plastic surgeon, fears Janet's nose on the verge of collapsing, Pagesix reports.
“It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils. This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that has caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose.”
*) Article states Janet admitted to having her nose done many years ago
obligatory: "Leave Janet alone!"
Rhythm Nation Janet nose was perfect. I don't know why she continued fucking with it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfiZndYzgLk
I just knew that noses keep growing and sometimes people get a nose job and then several years later it's as if it grew back, sounds fake but it happens!
Oh, I really hope he's able to sleep at night