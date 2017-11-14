Is Janet Jackson's Nose Collapsing?

she needs to go on Botched and get Dr. Nassif to repair ha nose! Reply

MTE harvest that rib Paul!

My first thought.

I instantly thought this too! I love that show they do awesome surgeries.

lmao

It could be a by product of ageing or other plastic surgeries done on her face.

honestly she just needs to stop doing her brows like that

idk but her nose is terrifying and she's been looking like a who for a minute. so distracting



Edited at 2017-11-14 08:43 pm (UTC)

it is terrifying.

omg a who

Rhythm Nation Janet nose was perfect. I don't know why she continued fucking with it.

This is both beautiful n disturbin coz she looks so much like Michael.

The real issue are the eyebrows, and I love Janet and she could really tie in her looks more if there was a lil edit on those lifted shifted higha than the ceilin eyebrows

Part of the "You Tried It" tour

I think of that video everytime I think of Janet lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfiZndYzgLk



Edit: tryna embed but im a noob



Edited at 2017-11-14 09:22 pm (UTC) I love that vid

LMAO! Thanks! Now I have to press play.

Lmfao classic

Honestly my favorte youtube video lmao

i'm mad qaadir ain't bigger than he is

Every time I see a JJ post on ontd I hope someone will post this video. I watch it every time.

She's also a lot heavier in 2011 and looks like her cheek implants have decreased.

Yzma realness

Nose jobs kind of terrify me since apparently your nose keeps growing as you age, which can cause all sorts of issues with your new nose down the line.

the effects of aging is what makes me afraid of any plastic surgery...whenever you see people get more work done to try to maintain it that's when they start looking like porcelain dolls that escaped a fire

I saw a couple pictures of a South Korean women who had a total face makeover she was like two different people, and she looked good in most pics but I saw a pic of her where it looked like her face was about to collapse in on itself and it's like girl you're in your early twenties how is that going to age???

I didn't know it could cause issues, that is scary



I just knew that noses keep growing and sometimes people get a nose job and then several years later it's as if it grew back, sounds fake but it happens! Reply

Ughh I'm pretty ok with my nose shape but now that you mention it I'm horrified it'll turn into a sharpened beak like I've seen with so many old people.

honestly, my nose getting bigger doesn't scare me as much as those people who have those lumpy noses as they get older - do you know what I'm talking about?

I hope she will experience peace of mind and body confidence before death. Maybe she already does, but looking at this family...

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a plastic surgeon, fears Janet's nose on the verge of collapsing

Oh, I really hope he's able to sleep at night

I always joke that I would get a nose job if I had the money. It's not even that bad tbh, it's maybe a little more wider at the bridge than I'd like but I know if I got one there's a good chance it would look horrible/throw off the balance of my face, or worse, cave in like this one.

it just runs in the family

I wonder what she looks like irl?

the packaging is an exact copy of that expensive korean brand The history of whoo.

this should be behind a cut, jfc

