Is Janet Jackson's Nose Collapsing?




Dr. Matthew Schulman, a plastic surgeon, fears Janet's nose on the verge of collapsing, Pagesix reports.

“It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils. This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that has caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose.”


*) Article states Janet admitted to having her nose done many years ago


obligatory: "Leave Janet alone!"
