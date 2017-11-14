Kpop post: Lovelyz, Taeemin, LOOΠΔ
Lovelyz- Twinkle
Taemin-Thirsty
The new LOOΠΔ member, Yves (looking a little basitc tbh)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDxD4HwEFdY
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/D25FPfkZ0GI
S3:https://www.instagram.com/p/BbcI3cmBlhy/?hl=en&taken-by=loonatheworld
Did you guys know Edward Avila thinks he's a kpop star or smth lmfao
The delusion is so strong.
Rly curious about the concept for the next girls