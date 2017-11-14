Moheetoe

Kpop post: Lovelyz, Taeemin, LOOΠΔ

Lovelyz- Twinkle



Taemin-Thirsty




The new LOOΠΔ member, Yves (looking a little basitc tbh)



Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDxD4HwEFdY
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/D25FPfkZ0GI
S3:https://www.instagram.com/p/BbcI3cmBlhy/?hl=en&taken-by=loonatheworld
Tagged: , , ,