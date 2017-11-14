The Game Awards Nominees announced


The nominees for the Game Awards were announced today. The following 5 were nominated for Game of the Year:

Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Persona 5
PlayerUnknown's Battleground
Super Mario Odyssey

You can vote in all categories at the Game Awards website. Winners will be announced December 7.

Source

what was your fav game this year, ontd?
Tagged: ,