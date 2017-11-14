The Game Awards Nominees announced

If either of these game came out on separate years, they'd all be GOTY.



Breath of the Wild gets my vote, then Horizon, Mario, Persona 5, and PUBG only because it can't even run on 60fps without melting the buildings. Reply

uncharted lost legacy and assassin's creed origins are my games of the year, but i'd be so happy for horizon to win. that's who i'll be voting for 👌🏽



interesting how all of these are console exclusives. not a single third party game (and only one xbone game). Reply

PUBG isn't a console exclusive! Reply

it's not only on xboner? Reply

Persona 5? I like the theme song but........................yeah that's about it. Reply

Rivers in the desert tho. Reply

YEW NEVA SEE IT COMMMMIIIIINNNNNNNNNN Reply

I had a bitch of a time picking between Persona 5, BOTW and Horizon. I'm glad I got to vote for all of them in different categories in the end lol. Reply

Breath of the wild is definitely game of the year for me. I feel like pubg is gonna win though. Reply

Pubg is definitely gonna win Reply

That game isn't even finished right? It would be a joke if that won, it's a joke that it's nominated tbh. Reply

Zelda, hands down. Reply

has been a pretty decent year for games thats for sure Reply

ace attorney spirit of justice came out last year but it has my vote :D! Reply

I'm getting a ps4 just for p5 instead of staying w Xbox and I really hope I don't regret it lol. I love the Persona series. I haven't gotten spoiled yet but it's been difficult. I used to always pre-order so it was nbd. Reply

It was SO GOOD. And PS4s are super worth it, there are so many quality PS exclusives. Reply

I grew up with PS and then started playing on an Xbox like right before the One was released lol. So now I'm v comfortable with the controller format of that and my friend has a ps4 and I don't like the controller. I'm worried I won't be able to adjust lol. But maybe there are custom ones that switch the buttons to be similar to Xbox? I haven't looked. You're right tho there are some good exclusives. I hate the idea of console exclusives in general though, ugh. Reply

Persona 5 is so good, it's worth it! Reply

Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4 + DLC, Persona 5, HZD and Nier: Automata. All single player and no 'pay to win' microtransactions. All worth the $$$ spent on a PS4. Reply

PS4 has Bloodborne, which automatically makes it one of the greatest consoles of all time. Built in streaming boosts it's awesomeness too. Reply

Man this is such a stacked year!!! Personally for me Horizon is my favorite, but I also LOVE LOVE LOVEDDDD Persona 5. Reply

The only games made this year that I played were season 2 of Telltale's Batman. And Mass Effect Andromeda. WHICH DID NOT DESERVE TO BE TREATED AS DIRTY AS BIOWARE TREATED IT. Reply

yes it did sis

group was a bunch of straight male dudebros (seriously they made fun of a female dev) Reply

mte, justice for MEA 😬 Reply

I'm forever gutted we'll never get a DLC exploring the Quarian ark and/or finding a cure for Ellen Ryder. ;_; Reply

BOTW has to take it. I think it’s poised to take the franchise in an amazing new direction. It would be cool to see a majora’s mask type sequel with reused assets and more story depth/experimental mechanics. Reply

fuck i would kill for a majoras mask sequel lol. lemme play as fierce deity. and not just in ~special fight zones~ or for like 30 seconds in hyrule warriors.



Edited at 2017-11-14 07:55 pm (UTC)

Amazing new direction = following trends? Reply

breath of the wild is the first zelda game i ever finished, so i guess it's my game of the year. i know people love mario odyssey but it's nothing but finding stars and i hate collecting and i'm horrible at platforming. probably would have loved odyssey if i was ten and still could do the jumping and precision stuff in games.



horizon zero dawn is the only game outside of those telltale games where i collected all the trophies, that was a fun one. persona 5 i didn't even get 3 hours in and amazon is not accepting trade ins for the stellbook version now. ugh. never heard of that other game. Reply

Omg you gotta keep playing Persona 5! It takes a bit to set up, but once you're really in it it's so much fun! Reply

i probably will try to get back into it. i'll start over since i haven't played it in a few months. Reply

I've barely played any new games this year, all I decided to play was FFXIV. I finally finished Stormblood this weekend and felt so accomplished.



But I finally got my first ever PC done two days ago! and of course now that I have the power to play any game I want with such a higher fidelity I decided to go with a remake that was originally intended for the DS ten years ago (FFIV, I've been on a final fantasy kick). I'm such a PC flop 😭 Reply

Congrats on the PC, officer Dva! Reply

