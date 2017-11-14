The Game Awards Nominees announced
Find out the five nominees for Game of The Year @thegameawards from @geoffkeighley pic.twitter.com/Ix2hqgvpMr— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 14, 2017
The nominees for the Game Awards were announced today. The following 5 were nominated for Game of the Year:
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Persona 5
PlayerUnknown's Battleground
Super Mario Odyssey
You can vote in all categories at the Game Awards website. Winners will be announced December 7.
Source
what was your fav game this year, ontd?
Breath of the Wild gets my vote, then Horizon, Mario, Persona 5, and PUBG only because it can't even run on 60fps without melting the buildings.
interesting how all of these are console exclusives. not a single third party game (and only one xbone game).
group was a bunch of straight male dudebros (seriously they made fun of a female dev)
Edited at 2017-11-14 07:55 pm (UTC)
horizon zero dawn is the only game outside of those telltale games where i collected all the trophies, that was a fun one. persona 5 i didn't even get 3 hours in and amazon is not accepting trade ins for the stellbook version now. ugh. never heard of that other game.
But I finally got my first ever PC done two days ago! and of course now that I have the power to play any game I want with such a higher fidelity I decided to go with a remake that was originally intended for the DS ten years ago (FFIV, I've been on a final fantasy kick). I'm such a PC flop 😭