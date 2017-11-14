Demi Lovato Appears In Sirah & Skrillex's New Video "Dead Beat"

Demi is making MOVES! Yes, Queen! J.Lo's Amor (x3) is SHAKING!



I hope I like this and that it does awesome for her.

she's really throwing shit everywhere to see what sticks, isn't she? even camila havana isn't that desperate.

? How so? She’s been pushing SNS +her 2 collab for months until now and transitioning to TMYLM and a collab with Fonsi. And she’s just in a friends video here



Edited at 2017-11-14 07:39 pm (UTC)

her music completely lacks personality, every time she pops up with something new it's completely different from what she was putting out before, there's like no unity. or maybe i'm still traumatized from the complete second hand embarrassment that was that instruction MV.

You are aware she isn't singing on this song, right? She's just in her friends video?

i am, i was just using this as an excuse to talk shit about her since her face was popping up here yet again.

Don't bother. Demi-hater here who hasn't gotten the message that it's no longer ONTD-cool to hate on her for no reason, lol!

I'm still not over her posting that fake story about her and Seal meeting and him clapping back at her on Twitter. 😂

