Demi Lovato Appears In Sirah & Skrillex's New Video "Dead Beat"
Demi Lovato, who is best friends with rapper Sirah, made an appearance in the new music video for her latest Skrillex collab, "Dead Beat." The title may make it sound like a diss track, but it's actually a tribute to Sirah's late father who died of a heroin overdose when she was 12-years-old.
Sirah wrote "Dead Beat" after returning from a trip to Kenya with Demi and other friends, and it made her realize she wanted to be more open and honest in her music. She even references Demi and the trip in the song.
Source
Sirah wrote "Dead Beat" after returning from a trip to Kenya with Demi and other friends, and it made her realize she wanted to be more open and honest in her music. She even references Demi and the trip in the song.
Source
Edited at 2017-11-14 07:39 pm (UTC)