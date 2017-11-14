The Mindy Project series finale: how did it all end?




Hulu released the series finale of The Mindy Project today.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Jody pulled his stake from Mindy's practice after moving to Africa.
Mindy worries how the practice will stay afloat
Danny offers to Jody's stake in the practice.
Mindy and Danny end up together.

Tamra and Morgan got married.

source
Tagged: ,