The Mindy Project series finale: how did it all end?
Hulu released the series finale of The Mindy Project today.
Jody pulled his stake from Mindy's practice after moving to Africa.
Mindy worries how the practice will stay afloat
Danny offers to Jody's stake in the practice.
Mindy and Danny end up together.
Tamra and Morgan got married.
If anyone’s still watching is it worth getting into the final season? I lost interest early into the last one.
I mean it's short so it's not a huge hassle to watch but the emotional stakes are non-accident.
Also, I hate Anna Camp in literally everything I’ve seen her in. Mad Men, The Good Wife, Pitch Perfect ..
I forgot where I was and ugly sobbed for the last 6 minutes. I was quickly smacked back into a reality when one of the 2 older ladies who also made their appointments at the ass crack of dawn (7am) walked over and handed me a Kleenex.
So yeah, thanks Mindy! I love this show through its massive ups and downs but I really came into its own these last 2 seasons.
Mindy and Danny end up together.
I’ve never been able to rewatch an episode since.
Show should have ended with Danny and Mindy getting together at the top of the empire state building. I get what they were going through with that ending, but I had zero emotional reaction to it. Both of them started the season married to other people!
I was hopeful that Mindy would reunite/ end up with Sam since that was the happiest she was in a relationship
I gave up on this show after the first season. Pastor Casey was totally destroyed but still remains my fave
the first season of this show had its moments, but too many cast/direction changes, i got whiplash.