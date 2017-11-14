The Mindy Project series finale: how did it all end?

If anyone’s still watching is it worth getting into the final season? I lost interest early into the last one. Reply

Not really.



I mean it's short so it's not a huge hassle to watch but the emotional stakes are non-accident.

I was a huge fan, then after season 4 I found it repetitive and annoying, but I think they did a good job of redeeming themselves. Nothing mind blowing, but I'm glad I followed through.

Sweet, on her terms, I can't hate. She doesn't need, but she wants. Good for her, the character and the actress.

wtf i thought this ended years ago

fox cancelled it in 2015, maybe that's what you're thinking of?

FOX cancelled it after 3 seasons but it aired for 3 more on Hulu

I liked Kelly Kapoor on the office but Mindy became the worst after that. Never bothered with this show

I think I watched the first three episodes and gave up.



Also, I hate Anna Camp in literally everything I’ve seen her in. Mad Men, The Good Wife, Pitch Perfect .. Reply

I don't think she was even in the show past the first season.

im watching good girls revolt right now, and has anna camp EVER played anything but the extremely tightly wound stuck up side character?

I think I watched the first two seasons but it never really seemed to go anywhere.

Haven't watched the finale yet, but I'll miss this show. It went downhill for sure, but I still liked watching it.

I watched it this morning while sitting in a car dealership waiting room while waiting for my car to get it’s oil changed.



I forgot where I was and ugly sobbed for the last 6 minutes. I was quickly smacked back into a reality when one of the 2 older ladies who also made their appointments at the ass crack of dawn (7am) walked over and handed me a Kleenex.



So yeah, thanks Mindy! I love this show through its massive ups and downs but I really came into its own these last 2 seasons.



Edited at 2017-11-14 06:58 pm (UTC)

urgh

Six years ago I created a show called #TheMindyProject and got to play the lead. Not the sassy friend or nagging wife. It completely changed my life. 117 episodes later, it's ending, on my own terms. That's so rare, and I just want to say how grateful I am. Love forever, MK ❤️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 14, 2017

Gonna watch it tonight when I get home, but I thought her tweet last night about it was sweet:



Gonna watch it tonight when I get home, but I thought her tweet last night about it was sweet: Reply

that's a nice idea but sad when you realize how her ineptitude ruined the show pretty quickly.

Lol

lol ikr. the show was absolutely TERRIBLE. it basically started out that way, and i don't know why she was okay with her show being that mediocre. but ...you do you sis, i guess

I lost interest in this show when Danny turned into a d-bag. Obviously he started out that way, but then he progressed a lot... I know they needed to split Danny and Mindy up while Chris Messina did other projects, but having him be such a raging asshole wasn't the only way they could have done it.

fun story, also: I programmed my laptop's name to be Danny Castellano (when I got it like 4 years ago, ok) and my landlord blocked it from the Wifi network for a hot second b/c he thought there was a real dude named Danny Castellano hacking into the Wifi, lol. that was an embarrassing explanation.

lol

screaming

ia! he was already in california with his dad. they could've made that more long term.

so you lost interest in the pilot? because Danny has always been a raging asshole, the difference is that there are episodes where he tones it down and/or we get to see other nuances of his character.

Parent

i feel kinda like i did after himym ended. there was an attempt at character growth only for the characters to end up in relationships they were in from the start so it's like... what was the point.

I'm still mad about HIMYM. The ending basically ruined the entire series for me.

I hate the ending of that show, especially since they had done that damn near impossible and made The Mother an enjoyable character that pretty much lived up to the years of anticipation.

Parent

it definitely ruined the show for me. i haven't rewatched an episode since. icb how badly they ruined their own show and characters because they were unwilling to let go of an idea they had a decade prior.

Parent

Same.



I’ve never been able to rewatch an episode since. Reply

I'll never forgive what they did to Danny, so I stopped watching around that time.

RIP show. It was always messy as hell and it's like the writers never figured out how to make any character work outside Danny and Mindy, but for the first few seasons it was fun to watch Mindy date her way through all the white dudes in NYC.



Show should have ended with Danny and Mindy getting together at the top of the empire state building. I get what they were going through with that ending, but I had zero emotional reaction to it. Both of them started the season married to other people! Reply

Danny&Mindy’s relationship was incredibly toxic and forced. Especially if you watch the first half of the series.



I was hopeful that Mindy would reunite/ end up with Sam since that was the happiest she was in a relationship

Reply

It was always going to end up Mindy&Danny. Kalings penchant for white dick and dictating the writing it was very clear along with the firing of Amanda Setton.



I gave up on this show after the first season. Pastor Casey was totally destroyed but still remains my fave Reply

Oh man I forgot Amanda Setton was even on the show. TMP was really unkind to women characters who weren't Mindy.

I loved Amanda on The Crazy Ones

i know y'all give mindy shit but i admire her so much. she made a name for herself in a business that treats WOC like shit, created and led a fun, cute show that's better than a lot of ~acclaimed comedies out there. i'm always rooting for her <3

it's funny how many ppl hate mindy for liking white dick while commenting w/ white dick icons

lol yeah, the irony is not lost on me, they probably hate that they see themselves so much on mindy, which is what brings such a strong reaction. so what if she likes pink dick? it's her pussy, let her be.

Parent

