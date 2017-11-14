The View interviews Mary J Blige

I can't watch this anymore because megan McCain makes it physically painful to endure and it bums me out, they need to cancel her already she talks over everyone Reply

Agreed. She’s so insecure it’s maddening. Reply

Seriously, she's so wound up she can't even laugh. Reply

Omg I need to read that op ed lol but I used up all my free nyt articles for the month Reply

why is that woman's face in every thumbnail for view clips Reply

have we talked about that green beret story at all? cause omg that shit is fucking W I L D. Reply

mary is picking up awards for acting. when will our faves?! Reply

this is the OP-ed they talked about



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html?_r=0 Reply

Right wing media has been having a field day with this one. Reply

they can rot Reply

lol did they even read it? the last paragraph even says that if white people stand in solidarity with black people his kids would be able to share friendship with them. Reply

Mary seems broken inside. Like on the verge of tears at all times. She needs therapy. Reply

she's been, try harder next time tbh Reply

That wasn’t an attack. An observation.



You try harder. Reply

Is anyone watching Sessions' congressional testimony right now? I'm not watching but just kinda following along with the reddit post about it. Reply

I'm confused as to how a man with no memory can be the biggest fucking lawyer in the country. Truly a feat! Reply

I need Mueller to take down this entire garbage administration.



And for Dems to take back Congress. Just think, if both those things happen, in a year and a half we could be free of Trump with Nancy Pelosi as president! Reply

He hasn’t given a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer this entire time. Infuriating. Reply

It was frustrating beyond belief, as usual. Reply

I’m triggered by Meghan McCain’s face Reply

“Well they’re coming out now because people now know it is dangerous…to do this…it is more dangerous to us as women to be quiet than it is to not. Now you know people are not gonna take it. And everything is gonna get vetted so if you’re coming out know that folks are like gonna be right behind you and we’re gonna walk together. And make sure you don’t let this continue, 20 years is to long too leave somebody out there”



FUCK YOU WHOOPI! This is disgusting. This woman was 16 when that monster Roy Moore assaulted and nearly raped her! The nerve of Whoopi “rape rape” Goldberg saying some shit like this and nobody on that panel dragging her.



And Meghan was disgusting too...framing the fuckery her party is pulling in response to this as sad because of how bad its gonna effect them in the upcoming elections. FUCK YOU MEGHAN! A human being was violated at an age when she was incredibly vulnerable. Now is not the time to be worried about the re-election of the deplorables in your party.



Edited at 2017-11-14 07:35 pm (UTC) Reply

drag them. Meghan did the same thing last week when the story broke, she literally said "I CANT GET A BREAK" (cuz shes the lone republicunt on the panel) and how it makes her sad that the youth are only seeing her party in a negative way...Bitch anyone with a brain sees your party in a negative way, the fact that yall have so much power speaks to the stupidity of americans



and whoopi HATES women, she always has basura hot takes, i just cannot Reply

There was a shooting near an elementary school in California today. I think three are dead and there are children who are wounded as well. This is just going to be the norm now, isn’t it? I have no hope that anything is going to be done about this problem. Reply

Yep, it's definitely become the norm. People aren't even talking about the shooting in Texas anymore and it's been like 10 days. Reply

5 now, but 7 separate locations and I don't think any of those students were killed. And yes, I'm only hearing about it because I live in northern California Reply

Also I made the mistake of looking at the replies to a tweet from CNN featuring the that video of Moore’s latest accuser and it was so depressing Reply

Hillary was right when she called them deplorables. That's what they are and they don't even try to hide it any more. And half the elected officials are catering to them. This is not going to end well. Reply

Yeah, I said that they’re really living up to that deplorable moniker :\ Reply

why the hell isn't there a mary j blige tag? Reply

She hasn't been really relevant since 2006 tbh and we didn't have tags back then Reply

aaaahhh ok that makes sense.. jesus, i didn't realize the tags were that new a thing.. interesting. Reply

MJB is truly talented. Not everyone can sing about struggle while struggling. Reply

BREAKING: The nation's doctors, hospitals, and insurers: the tax bill will destabilize the market and "result in a significant increase in premiums, which would in turn substantially increase the number of uninsured Americans." pic.twitter.com/JSuehhhzFE — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) November 14, 2017



THANK YOU. I came into this post to share...these people are monsters, it's just disgusting. Reply

It's so infuriating. Reply

Topher is an American hero, I swear. He's guided so many people in helping stop ACA repeal. Reply

