The View interviews Mary J Blige
Today the panel interviews Mary J Blige! Whoopi needs to clarify before the interview starts that Mary will continue doing music which Mary states music is her own therapy so there's no way she would give it up. Sunny asks what Mary thinks now when she listens to her debut album 'What's the 411'. They show a clip from the SNL parody where Tiffany Haddish is portraying Mary and Mary loved it. She talks about where she first met her at a cookout when she was filming 'Mudbound' and Tiffany was doing 'Girls Trip'. They discuss how her movie 'Mudbound' which is set in the rural American South during World War II is still relevant to today's climate.
Other topics
-Roy Moore's disgusting self
-Re-examining Bill Clinton's predatory behavior
-An op-ed titled "My Kids Can't Be Friends With White People"
Can someone ID Mary's dress? i love it and need it/a good knockoff in my life. also, no mary j blige tag??
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html?_r=0
she's been, try harder next time tbh
You try harder.
And for Dems to take back Congress. Just think, if both those things happen, in a year and a half we could be free of Trump with Nancy Pelosi as president!
FUCK YOU WHOOPI! This is disgusting. This woman was 16 when that monster Roy Moore assaulted and nearly raped her! The nerve of Whoopi “rape rape” Goldberg saying some shit like this and nobody on that panel dragging her.
And Meghan was disgusting too...framing the fuckery her party is pulling in response to this as sad because of how bad its gonna effect them in the upcoming elections. FUCK YOU MEGHAN! A human being was violated at an age when she was incredibly vulnerable. Now is not the time to be worried about the re-election of the deplorables in your party.
and whoopi HATES women, she always has basura hot takes, i just cannot