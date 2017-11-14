Mean Tweets – Jimmy Kimmel Edition

How nice that he got rapists Anthony Anderson and Mike Tyson, along with Will Ferrell (who cast Mel Gibson in Daddy's Home 2), to read some of these.



How lovely that he had sexual assaulter Ben Affleck on the show.



Edited at 2017-11-14 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ooo i didn't know this about anthony anderson! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's save to just assume that all men are trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. and david letterman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chris hemsworth & larry david cracked me tf up omg Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t need to watch it to know that this segment is so corny Reply

Thread

Link

Mike Tyson, really? Reply

Thread

Link

Keep it Reply

Thread

Link

i miss letterman Reply

Thread

Link

Did he ever talk about that shit Conservatives dragged up because they know how to play dirty and the left doesn't or not. Reply

Thread

Link





lisa kudrow's reaction/laugh to the mean tweet remains my favorite Reply

Thread

Link

Haha yes. Responses like hers who have fun with mean tweets are so much funnier than all of those who just stare at the camera Office style Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can HEAR her laugh. She is so delightful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her laugh is the best thing about friends bloopers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I see Pharrell I have to think of the „Pharrell looks like a sewer rat“ mean tweet Reply

Thread

Link

JIMMY KIMMEL IS 50?! Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Hemsworth not knowing how to pronounce Hephaestus is the highlight of this whole video. Reply

Thread

Link

That and the I forgot his name one were the best parts imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I forgot his name so I looked up 'ugliest late night host' and he was the first result" is so mean but clever lmao. Hemsworth's is only funny if you like Greek mythology which I do so lol.



Edited at 2017-11-14 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. He's a treasure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine working in the arts and not being able to pronounce Hephaestus. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link