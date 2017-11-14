Mean Tweets – Jimmy Kimmel Edition
In honor of Jimmy’s 50th birthday, we surprised him with an all Jimmy Kimmel edition of Mean Tweets featuring Ray Romano, Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Howard Stern, David Spade, Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Bell, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Liam Neeson, Larry David, Mike Tyson, Jeff Bridges, Zach Galifianakis, Kim Kardashian West, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence, David Letterman and Will Ferrell. #MeanTweets
How lovely that he had sexual assaulter Ben Affleck on the show.
