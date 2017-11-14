ONTD Roundup
For Monday, November 13, 2017:
- Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Colbert, Gal Gadot and Kevin Durant cover GQ's New American Heroes issue
- Billboard: "When Did Feminism Become a Job Requirement for Female Pop Stars?"
- Taylor's SNL Episode Tanks in Ratings, Marks Worst Ratings This Season
- Taylor Swift To Perform on Jimmy Fallon This Evening!/a>
- Taylor Swift Performs "New Years Day" on Jimmy Fallon
- Amazon nabs "Lord of the Rings" TV series with multi-season commitment and potential spin-offs
- Italy fails to secure World Cup spot for first time since 1958
- Justice League version of Amazons causes backlash
- Julianne Moore: "I can't bear to see George Clooney as president"
- Karl Lagerfeld says Germany's migrant crisis is making people rethink their opinion of the Holocaust
Which Classic Literary Woman Is Your Soulmate Based On The Library You Build?
You got: Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice
https://www.buzzfeed.com/12katiedavis/design-your-library-and-find-out-which-classic-lit-2yau5?utm_term=.sfvygBZBZ#.cmzgE5o5o
I never seen this movie!
I have NEVER been so insulted by Buzzfeed before.
tHIS IS MY FAVOURITE BUZZFEED QUIZ SO FAR
Sidebar, the weather today, such a cozy blanket coffee curl up with a good book day!
I'm sorry but how bland were the option for Writing Desk, lol
...clearly I need to read The Importance of Being Earnest.
Oooooooh yes (no one else got that result? wow!)
have you gotten your flu shot?
My doc always has the flu shots available for her kidney patients before they're officially out so we can get them in the office and not wait.
hoping to kick whatever i have now and prevent further illness
My mom never wanted us to get them as kids. I started to yearly once I got to college.
I work in an office. These people have kids. I AM NOT GETTING SICK.
Then on Sunday, my car started squeaking again. I was like...fuck no. I didn't just spend this much money for it to do this. I brought it in this morning and all that was needed was to tighten the belt.
Thankfully he did it for free.
been seeing mine since 2013.
https://www.sccc-la.org/
SLIDING SCALE THERAPY IN THE LA AREA!!!!
Insult to Quinn tbfh
Song of the Day: Jane Child - Don't Wanna Fall in Love
new jack swing, synthpop / 1990
Re: Song of the Day: Jane Child - Don't Wanna Fall in Love
I forced myself to be honest about things and it sucked really hard. I'm such a mess emotionally.
the therapist can't do weekly appointments but thinks that's important for me, so she's going to refer me to someone else who has availability ... so I'll get to go through my entire list of bullshit again. fuuuuck me.
Sorry for the edit - but, I'm a mess too btw!! haha. Aren't we all?
i'm a mess, too, and really need to see someone. you're not alone, bb!
It will be ok. I had to do that too, and got a therapist that was able to see me later. <3
goodluck to you dear.
lol :P