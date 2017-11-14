ONTD Roundup



You got: Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice







Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice

You got: Mina from Dracula

I got her too!

her accent was so bad but that movie is so damn good. winona as mina is amazing to this day <3

You got: Mrs. de Winter from Rebecca

Which Classic Literary Woman Is Your Soulmate Based On The Library You Build?



I never seen this movie! I got Mina from! Which Classic Literary Woman Is Your Soulmate Based On The Library You Build? I never seen this movie!

I got Gwendolen Fairfax from The Importance of Being Earnest

You got: Cecile from Les Liaisons dangereuses

Apparently I have trash taste because I got Dominique from the Fountainhead.



I have NEVER been so insulted by Buzzfeed before.

I got Jo from Little Women

You got: Gwendolen Fairfax from The Importance of Being Earnest



tHIS IS MY FAVOURITE BUZZFEED QUIZ SO FAR

You got: Gwendolen Fairfax from The Importance of Being Earnest



Sidebar, the weather today, such a cozy blanket coffee curl up with a good book day!

Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice



I'm sorry but how bland were the option for Writing Desk, lol

Jo March :)

You got: Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice

You got: Gwendolen Fairfax from The Importance of Being Earnest



...clearly I need to read The Importance of Being Earnest.

Jo March ♥

You got: Clarice Starling from the Silence of the Lambs



Oooooooh yes (no one else got that result? wow!)

i was late and only got mine today. my immune system is not so great and i'm now sick for the 2nd time in 4wk. not happy. get vaccinated, herd immunity please!

i never do

I got it at the end of August.



My doc always has the flu shots available for her kidney patients before they're officially out so we can get them in the office and not wait.

i forgot to get one before i left the US and came back to Ireland and only realised it when i started getting sick again yesterday. i have asthma and ehlers danlos which fucks up my healing time, so i take way longer to recover from things. it's in my files that i need one and ofc i forgot. sigh!



hoping to kick whatever i have now and prevent further illness

Yep, end of September. If you get it at Target they give you a $5 coupon!

yeah, I got mine a month ago.

I got mine quite a while ago.



My mom never wanted us to get them as kids. I started to yearly once I got to college.

yes and then i immediately got tonsillitis :(

yep, I get it for free at work

I neeeeed to. Hoping to get one on Friday.

I just got mine last Thursday. I usually get mine in September but I got busy, then felt a cold coming on for like two weeks, then was sick for another two weeks, etc.

I got it and it gave me bad swelling in my groun and mildly sick ingot a fever

I did a while ago. I was at the doctor for routine bloodwork and she was like "Oh you haven't gotten your flu shot yet?" ::vaccine appears and is stuck in my arm:: lol I was going to get it anyway so it was no big thing.

i got mine and haven't gotten the flu, thankfully. but i do get a sore throat every other week thanks to post-nasal drip lol

Yes, I got mine on October 18th because I am determined not to get sick this year.

I haven't had a shot in years. I think about it but never do.

I've never had one and I've never had the flu. I'm always tempted to get one but I'm allergic to sooooooo many medications that I have a fear of being allergic to the vaccine lol

no. there's not really a reason to unless you're an old person, immunosuppressed or work in healthcare. source: healthcare professional



Edited at 2017-11-14 06:14 pm (UTC)

Yeah I got mine free at work. Probably a good thing since I had pneumonia twice this year and my immune system is probably shit.

Of course. I'm a nurse. lol It's so weird because we given them to each other on the unit and it seems so sketchy to give your friend their flu shot.

yep. Got mine a few months ago.



I work in an office. These people have kids. I AM NOT GETTING SICK.

my work building does them every year. i was scheduled to get mine just before work yesterday... except i overslept my alarm and missed it fml

I haven't and I need to. My brother's remicade treatments make his immune system super low and he is obsessive about it. Don't want to be responsible for accidentally killing my brother oop

i got mine at the end of october. it drives me nuts when people don't, and when they spew that bullshit about getting the shot and it making them sick -_-

I never leave the house and interact with other people so no I didn't get mine

Last month, I need it because I start clinical next semester.

I got my first one last year and i'm still mad it took me so long. Especially since the previous year I was getting sick like every month smh.

I brought my car in last week and spent a big chunk of change.



Then on Sunday, my car started squeaking again. I was like...fuck no. I didn't just spend this much money for it to do this. I brought it in this morning and all that was needed was to tighten the belt.



Thankfully he did it for free.

oh thank god it wasn't a huge deal

I love therapy. everyone deserves a good therapist.

Therapy is awesome!

I miss therapy, I wish finding a good one weren't such a pain in the ass!

been seeing mine since 2013.



https://www.sccc-la.org/



SLIDING SCALE THERAPY IN THE LA AREA!!!! yes yes yes

Insult to Quinn tbfh

I was going to reply with the crayon tweets but all his pics of tweets turn into cats. lol

lol i can imagine quinn saying this

I read it in her voice and she's definitely talking to Sandi about it.

I can totally hear this in her voice.

I read this in her voice.

Cackling

hi ontd!

haaay

new jack swing, synthpop / 1990

i love this song so much

had my first therapy appointment yesterday.



I forced myself to be honest



the therapist can't do weekly appointments but thinks that's important for me, so she's going to refer me to someone else who has availability ... so I'll get to go through my entire list of bullshit again. fuuuuck me. Reply

I really hope that you are able to find a therapist that you connect with and can open up to, bb<3 It really makes all of the difference.



Sorry for the edit - but, I'm a mess too btw!! haha. Aren't we all?



Edited at 2017-11-14 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

thanks. it's been like 10 years in the making, so I really hope so, too ... even though I don't want to do it, I know I have to if I want to make any progress in my life. Reply

she shoulda told u that she couldn't do weekly appts at the start Reply

am glad for you that you're taking this huge step. you'll find someone that fits.

i'm a mess, too, and really need to see someone. you're not alone, bb! Reply

*hug*



It will be ok. I had to do that too, and got a therapist that was able to see me later. <3



goodluck to you dear. Reply

Winona Ryder shoplifted Marc Jacobs wearing Marc Jacobs and now is the face of Marc Jacob campaigns. a real icon. — kia (@loookatmeimkiad) October 30, 2017



Reply

lol Reply

Most likely grabbing drinks w this cutie this week .. too bad he’s friends w one of the cast from the Jersey Shore lol oh well Reply

Had my endoscopy earlier today. The anesthetic put me out like a fucking light lmao. People weren’t kidding I woke up and it was all over lol. They didn’t find anything wrong though :( so my dr took biopsies for further investigation. Reply

I usually don't eat lunch til 1:30-ish but I can feel myself getting hangry.. I better eat :/ Reply

Thread

It's only Tuesday but it's already been a week Reply

Thread

I see you, icon!! <3 Reply

I was hoping you'd notice <333 Reply

SISSSSS I started watching Hemlock Grove yesterday. I'm 2 episodes in and I'm so ????? like wtf is happening lmao Reply

been a while- hi everyone!! how is everyone?? Reply

not bad! I finally got a job last month lol so I'm happy! how are you? Reply

oh yay! congrats!! i'm doing well. my boss is going oot this week so i am feeling the freeeeeeedom Reply

