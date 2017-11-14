Latest Pokemon film features........an English-speaking Pikachu, and people are not happy

lets talk about how ash dies tho Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't understand any of that sequence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he legit die? I haven't seen the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but not really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ash dies and comes back 5 minutes later like all the time though I wasn't even phased Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's died so many times, his name now makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol he dies? does he need to in each film released? Granted I never watched past the first two back in the day and the his first "death" traumatized the fuck out of me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i CRIED. Pikachu was bereft, I was so depressed for him T^T Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ash dying was nothing. The fact that they actually showed a dead pokemon got me more shook 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't link because I'm at work but there's a funny video on tumblr where pikachu speaks and the entire audience in the movie theater is like "WTFFF" out loud lol Reply

Thread

Link

lololol i found it



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg i hate this, i never wanna hear pokemon speak Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

NO!! THIS IS WEIRDLY SEXUAL TOO? UGH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cannot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao this is exactly how it was in my theater Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO @ everyone collectively wtf at pickachu talking. also, whaaat @ ash? he ded? :o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yes!! That had me dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao the video of the theater watching that scene had me cracking up



everyone was like "what the FUCK" at the same time Reply

Thread

Link

lol can you imagine seeing it live in theaters like that, not knowing? I'd probably be like WHATTTT out loud too lol



reminds me of when the ape in the 2010ish planet of the apes was like "NOOOOOOOOO" out of nowhere, my theater had a big loud reaction to that too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES at the Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The chill sent through the theater after Caesar yelled "NO!"was fucking palpable man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There’s a Japanese game where pikachu is a detective and he speaks with an old man’s voice and I just really want to play that game. My only only problem with this clip is that someone on twitter referred its voice as a “hentai voice” and I can’t unhear it now... Reply

Thread

Link

It does tbh. Eeeeeek Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww that clip was cute tbh





lol @ the NO Reply

Thread

Link

My theater either gasped or burst out laughing.

I laughed, naturally.



The last 20-25? minutes of this movie was awful lol nothing made sense but we had a good time!



My brother is adamant they they should've given Pikachu a deeper voice when he spoke English

Reply

Thread

Link

mmm is there a point to the spoiler tag if the spoiler is in the title lmao



I got accidentally spoiled for this movie the other day tho so I already knew, but idk Reply

Thread

Link

i can remove it if you want lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine your dog just talks to you one day Reply

Thread

Link

Legit reminded me of



Reply

Thread

Link

The crowd’s reaction to Pikachu speaking made me laugh djdjsnwkwn Reply

Thread

Link

Love your new icon sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

❤️❤️❤️ have you seen lady bird Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is inappropriate Reply

Thread

Link

omg that is hilarious. at this point, it would be really weird for any pokémon to speak with the exception of meowth. Reply

Thread

Link