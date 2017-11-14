Latest Pokemon film features........an English-speaking Pikachu, and people are not happy
Pikachu spoke in full sentences for the first time and people are freaking out https://t.co/5JlYJh7mDe pic.twitter.com/3vEa7StbeF— Mashable (@mashable) November 14, 2017
- The latest Pokemon film, Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You! is a retelling of the first few Pokemon episodes, following Pokemon Trainer Ash Ketchum as he starts his quest with his very first Pokemon, Pikachu.
- The film takes several liberties, such as omitting Brock and Misty entirely.
- In a scene towards the end of the film, Ash has a vision after saving Pikachu. He wakes up on the ground and asks Pikachu why it does not want to go inside its Poke Ball. Pikachu then responds using full English sentences.
- Pikachu has never spoken anything but its own name, since its debut in the mid 1990's. While other Pokemon such as Meowth and Mewtwo speak full English, its baffled audiences around the world as to why and how Pikachu is speaking.
because thats the big issue here
everyone was like "what the FUCK" at the same time
reminds me of when the ape in the 2010ish planet of the apes was like "NOOOOOOOOO" out of nowhere, my theater had a big loud reaction to that too lol
lol @ the NO
I laughed, naturally.
The last 20-25? minutes of this movie was awful lol nothing made sense but we had a good time!
My brother is adamant they they should've given Pikachu a deeper voice when he spoke English
I got accidentally spoiled for this movie the other day tho so I already knew, but idk