Amber Heard for ALLURE Magazine December 2017

“When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II.”







Gurl. I want to like you and your cute Instagram dad-jokes; please don't ruin it with this Lovato-esque humblebrag. is she over the Ayn Rand thing yet? pls say yes. Gurl. I want to like you and your cute Instagram dad-jokes; please don't ruin it with this Lovato-esque humblebrag. Reply

I like her but that line read a little too much like "I'm not like other girls who are shallow and obsessed with trivial things" for my taste. Reply

It really does. Reply

Mte. That was a bit extra. Feminists can like Nsync too, it's okay to hold the two interests Reply

it's very "she wears short skirts/i wear t-shirts" of her Reply

lol that quote.... Reply

Lmao ok. Reply

mte Reply

mte. i like her but...that quote Reply

Mte lmao Reply

lol ikr Reply

She sounds so "edgy". Reply

lol mte Reply

She's like the female version of JGL, remember the GQ interview where JGL said that he didn't go to prom b/c he thought girls were evil b/c they were looking at their compact mirror. No wonder these two are friends... Reply

insufferable queen 😍 Reply

I'm obsessed with the cover I think it's so beautiful Reply

That second quote...lol.



I really like this photo shoot. Reply

She’s obnoxious but I love her anyway. Reply

Mobile won’t let me edit but sometimes it feels like she thinks she has to prove she’s more than just pretty. Reply

i definitely think that's the case, i think she's always trying to compensate and be taken seriously Reply

Ya I can see that Reply

it feels like she thinks she has to prove she’s more than just pretty.



most objectively beautiful women feel like that, it's their burden. Reply

i love amber but she is really insufferable lol Reply

lol feminist propaganda from ww2, i love this psuedo woke queen. Reply

edgy edgelord Reply

what a special snowflake Reply

don't you have some ayn rand to read, amber? Reply

She failed to secure the bag with Elon Musk. Oh well on to the next billionaire I'm rooting for the sis. Reply

She's better off. He sounds like a sociopath when it comes relationships. Reply

lmao i read the whole interview and she sounds soooo exhausting but I would probably end up in love with her the way the interviewer was tbh. Reply

