Amber Heard for ALLURE Magazine December 2017




Amber says that she Hates Playing Characters Called 'Beautiful':

“[As a kid,] seeing princesses in my books called beautiful was frustrating.” “I found the same frustration in Hollywood. I read 5 to 10 scripts a week, and 4 out of 5 have nothing else to say about the female lead.”

She adds: “When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II.”

