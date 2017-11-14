Amber Heard for ALLURE Magazine December 2017
📸 Amber Heard photographed for Allure (2017) #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/pAfdjTo3tQ— best of amber (@aheardpics) November 14, 2017
Amber says that she Hates Playing Characters Called 'Beautiful':
“[As a kid,] seeing princesses in my books called beautiful was frustrating.” “I found the same frustration in Hollywood. I read 5 to 10 scripts a week, and 4 out of 5 have nothing else to say about the female lead.”
She adds: “When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II.”
Gurl. I want to like you and your cute Instagram dad-jokes; please don't ruin it with this Lovato-esque humblebrag. is she over the Ayn Rand thing yet? pls say yes.
I really like this photo shoot.
She’s obnoxious but I love her anyway.
Mobile won’t let me edit but sometimes it feels like she thinks she has to prove she’s more than just pretty.
most objectively beautiful women feel like that, it's their burden.