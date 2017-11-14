Julia Roberts Covers InStyle
America’s Sweetheart Julia Roberts is our December cover star! pic.twitter.com/1QbAJZbvld— InStyle (@InStyle) November 1, 2017
Julia Roberts In Instyle Magazine, December 2017 https://t.co/xUGkSf3hRp #JuliaRoberts pic.twitter.com/E5lVexhIsy— Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) November 3, 2017
My mom was saying to me she wants to see that new Julia Roberts movie Monster. I was like ? I don't think I've seen anything about that but I know she has a movie coming out. Mom's like, oh, haven't you seen that on your fb feed? Me - nope, but our feeds will be different based on what we like or skip. Monster doesn't sound familiar. I know she has a movie, but I don't know what it's about. Mom is like, well it looks to be a really good one! Me - Monster? Idk, I need to look that up.
...
It's Wonder. Not Monster. Lol. Old people smooches.
Edited at 2017-11-14 06:08 pm (UTC)
I like her in spite of her being so unlikeable.
like she was presenting an award at the emmys a year or so ago and so many people were annoyed and thought she was making it all about herself