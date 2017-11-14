Julia Roberts Covers InStyle

Don't care about Julia, but the Joe Biden 2020 headline is making me picture Trump facing him in a debate. The snark would be wonderful. Reply

My mom was saying to me she wants to see that new Julia Roberts movie Monster. I was like ? I don't think I've seen anything about that but I know she has a movie coming out. Mom's like, oh, haven't you seen that on your fb feed? Me - nope, but our feeds will be different based on what we like or skip. Monster doesn't sound familiar. I know she has a movie, but I don't know what it's about. Mom is like, well it looks to be a really good one! Me - Monster? Idk, I need to look that up.



It's Wonder. Not Monster. Lol. Old people smooches. Reply

She looks good tho Reply

America's sweetheart? lol what, i swear most ppl fucking loathe her Reply

she's been called that for years Reply

its been her title since like 1997 Reply

idts if you exist offline Reply

MTE, but I think if you ask a lot people that have seen her movies and don't really follow celeb gossip, they probably like her. Reply

Hollywood tried that for Jennifer Lawrence but it didn't stick and funny enough, Julia was very defensive by implying that it was her title LOL. Can't remember which interview it was but it was post on ONTD. Reply

The tv promo for her movie is so ott. Calling her* performance a revelation, inspiring lol gtfo



Edited at 2017-11-14 06:08 pm (UTC) Reply

her new movie looks like a Lifetime movie Reply

shes aged really well. she looks great here Reply

Hasn't she? My theory is that her weight keeps her looking young - she's basically the same size now as she was 20 years ago. Plus, of course, very subtle/natural cosmetic surgery. Reply

thats probably true- she's never been stick thin so she probably doesnt extreme diet. i live in a very affluent area and the ladies that are naturally slim but not STICK SKINNY always look much younger Reply

she should dye her hair red again Reply

they're still calling her that?...gross. Reply

She will always have that title. Reply

tf is happening w her torso on that cover Reply

I'm still a fan despite the fact that she's a piece of work. I haven't been interested in seeing a good portion of her recent movies, so "fan" might be a stretch.



I like her in spite of her being so unlikeable. Reply

Honest question: Besides her messy relationshipS, what is it that people dislike about her? Reply

one thing is people don't like how me me me she is



like she was presenting an award at the emmys a year or so ago and so many people were annoyed and thought she was making it all about herself Reply

What is she promoting? Reply

