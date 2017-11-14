November 14th, 2017, 11:57 am miss_cassie Star Wars The Last Jedi IMAX Poster SOURCEI'm loving Rey's Little Red Riding Hood aesthetic Tagged: adam driver, daisy ridley, john boyega, oscar isaac, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 142142 comments Add comment
edit: also I feel like this poster is begging for a Rey Riding Hood pun.
Edited at 2017-11-14 05:04 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-14 05:05 pm (UTC)
I love Movie Pass, but the one thing I am not digging about it is how *many* previews I have seen lately. Like, I don't want to see any more ads for this movie, I just want to wait til it comes out. I know I could leave the theater or come in later, but that seems overdramatic and risks someone else sitting in my damn seat.
I swear to god I saw the kunkirk trailer SO MANY TIMES
i'm watching murder on the orient express later today after work, and the two screenings near me are timed so wonderfully that i will definitely be missing previews
i can't wait to abuse that pass this oscar season
never again.
Edited at 2017-11-14 05:16 pm (UTC)