I can't wait but I'm still not ready





edit: also I feel like this poster is begging for a Rey Riding Hood pun.



I’m so pumped. We’ve been so broke since our wedding/trying to catch up on bills we didn’t think we were gonna be able to go see it opening night but one of our friends surprised us with tickets to the Thursday night showing



awww that's a really nice friend Reply

It was so sweet and unexpected! Reply

...I didn't realize Professor Snape was in Star Wars. Reply

Snape, Snape, Kylo Ren Snape Reply

um why is Rey so much smaller than those ugly men? Reply

Probably because they’re the better characters/actors. Reply

Lol Reply

Like that's ever a motivation. Reply

Iawtc Reply

do you sleep Reply

can I use this post to mention how I have somehow thought for years that Benicio del toro and Guillermo del toro were brothers and was shockingly and embarrassingly informed otherwise last night 💀 Reply

Needs more Porgs. Reply

This is beautiful. I can’t wait to see this! Reply

Is this secretly a horror movie? All that red!



I love Movie Pass, but the one thing I am not digging about it is how *many* previews I have seen lately. Like, I don't want to see any more ads for this movie, I just want to wait til it comes out. I know I could leave the theater or come in later, but that seems overdramatic and risks someone else sitting in my damn seat. Reply

lol it gets really annoying seeing the same preview over and over again, huh?



I swear to god I saw the kunkirk trailer SO MANY TIMES Reply

It was The Accountant for me, I feel like they were playing that trailer 6 months before the movie even came out. At least it had a decent trailer song. Reply

Link

Rey goes to the DS and kills Luke so kind of, yeah. Reply

Link

i love my movie pass and the screenings i choose, usually right after work, work out so that i pretty much miss all previews and show up right when the movie starts. bless



i'm watching murder on the orient express later today after work, and the two screenings near me are timed so wonderfully that i will definitely be missing previews



i can't wait to abuse that pass this oscar season Reply

Link

I go to the reserved seat theaters for this reason, so I can walk in 20 minutes "late". If someone's in the seat, I just tell them to move. Has only happened once though. Well, twice, but the second time the seat next to it was open, it was obvious they had just scooted over because my seat was separating them and their guest, so I sit in the open seat. Reply

Link

i saw thor the other day and sat through 25 minutes of trailers. 25 fucking minutes.



never again. Reply

Link

when i saw star wars tfa in theaters there was like 35 minutes of trailers and previews.... both during opening weekend and a month later when no one else but me and two other people were in the theater. it's unbearable. Reply

Link

I'm loving the posters for this movie. In the cinema near my house they have those red individual ones and they are soooo gorgeous. Reply

Can't wait to see my trashcan fave in action again <3 Reply

Link

gurl yas Reply

Link

Amen Reply

Link

How many posters does this stupid movie need? Reply

Link

Kylo Ren being that huge is criminal tbh. Also oh hey Rose I see you peeking out there bb girl, you're doing amazing.



Link

i'm loving all the red, but this has to be my least favorite poster tbh. i'm pretty sure i have those same textures in my photoshop lol. Reply

Link

Remove Kyle Ron's gross self, put Leia in his place. I'd buy that poster so fast. I hate that one of the lamest characters ever gets SO much (promo, merch, etc) and the actual heroes get so little Reply

Link

I need Kylo Ren in at least 30+ minutes of the movie! Reply

Link

Lbr we'll probably see a lot of him this time around, and I can't wait for the haters to cry about it lol. Reply

Link

yess they betta seethe with their snoke looking asses. Reply

Link

Their tears will be delicious. Everyone is acting like Daisy played great in the last film. Reply

Link

at most* Reply

Link

A bit excessive sis, Idk how many scenes of Snoke changing his diaper after tantrums I can take. Reply

