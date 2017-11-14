Weinstein Company faces bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company is trying to sell #Paddington2 before its bankruptcy filing (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/XZ1p9ooyJh pic.twitter.com/x8kZyNj0rn — Variety (@Variety) November 13, 2017



-trying to find a distributor in the US for Paddington 2-has been negotiating possible $20 million to $35 million bridge loan that would enable the company to meet its payroll obligations but this looks unlikely-insiders say the Weinstein Co. is saddled with as much as $500 million in debt and obligations-have defaulted on a $45million loan because of Harvey's scandals as this constitutes as a breach of contract