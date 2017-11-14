hahaha

Weinstein Company faces bankruptcy




-trying to find a distributor in the US for Paddington 2
-has been negotiating possible $20 million to $35 million bridge loan that would enable the company to meet its payroll obligations but this looks unlikely
-insiders say the Weinstein Co. is saddled with as much as $500 million in debt and obligations
-have defaulted on a $45million loan because of Harvey's scandals as this constitutes as a breach of contract

