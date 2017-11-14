Jon Stewart saves face, says he was "shocked" over Louis C.K. sexual assault allegations

mmmmmm oh my god. Reply

this is an excellent quote Reply

This whole fucking article oh my god.



Just went the fuck in. Reply

someone link this to joy behar. Reply

p much every man in hollywood can get fucked at this point. Reply

I think he's a genuine dude and I respect his comments - around 2:30 especially, where he talks about the issue men have in their blindness to what other men are doing. Hopefully he is part of a group who actually tries to make a change.



That being said, he is looking old.



Edited at 2017-11-14 03:35 pm (UTC)

Before the NYT report came out, Jon Stewart and other comedians were real assholes about the Louis CK allegations. It didn't have to be that way. https://t.co/At6exD9PVs — eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 10, 2017



ok Jon. idk if I buy that if you actually believed women Reply

he addresses that interview in the video posted and says that's actually the first time he had heard the rumors and that he responded with jokes because he was unsure about how else to respond. Not defending, just explaining because I know ONTD won't actually watch the video. Reply

That's my issue, though. To me it doesn't feel like he's learned much or processed it differently until this past week. He could have tried believing it then and not chuckled. He's not a child. And maybe it's bc I'm a woman/vicim myself but if someone tells me something like that my brain doesn't immediately go to laughing or telling jokes. And yeah we can say everyone deals/processes news like that about friends differently but part of changing this culture is not responding in the manner he did in 2016. Reply

Thanks, I'm sort of done watching men explain their shitty behavior to us these days... All these apologies. I can't care about their too-late feelings. :/



The person who interviewed him back then made a good counter-argument -- which is, if you were asked a crazy thing about a friend in an interview, wouldn't you later look it up? Wouldn't you want to know the source of the question? How shocked can you really be about something that you've heard before? IDK. It just shows to me that he's a typical dude whose first instinct is to cover for his male friends. Reply

That panel interview question was brave. Jon Stewart is a pos, thank god I never watched his show. Reply

Jon has always seemed rather fake and sanctimonious to me. Reply

agreed...he basically lost me when he tried to say that trump voters weren't ~necessarily racist and were just ~ordinary ppl or some nonsense in their defense. i like some of his comedy bits but that's about it. Reply

Yep, I remember that. I commented on that vid but couldn't remember the exact topic to mention it, I said it was bullshit and that whether or not you are audibly racist doesn't matter when you're complicit to it, you're just as bad.



I was getting Youtube notifications for months from his pathetic fans replying to me about how wrong I was, and how I was the divisive one rme.



I was already confused about the overdone praise for him, but that video sealed the deal on him being full of shit tbh. Reply

He sucks, he lost me years ago back in like 2010 when he basically said boycotting places like Chik-Fil-Shit that are anti-gay is pointless bc we can't divest in everything that is bad or some fakeass liberal nonsense. He a weak bitch. Reply

Don't do this, Jon. Reply

bullshit



Jon Stewart tries to save s face, says he was "shocked" over Louis C.K. sexual assault allegations



fify



Edited at 2017-11-14 03:42 pm (UTC)

since wavy isn't here to hate him rn, i'm reporting to hate jon stewart and his both sidesism and elevating his own supposed centrism when centrism is just self-righteousness for not standing for anything.



he sucks and cares more about saving face than women. Reply

Was she banned? Reply

i actually don't know if it was a ban or if her account was deleted. no one seems to know what happened afaik Reply

she deleted her account, mods said she wasn't banned Reply

mte. i consider him partially responsible for degenerating political discourse on the left into appeasing republicans Reply

Shrugs, I don't know. Maybe he's telling the truth. I think even on this site, people seem to believe that everyone in the industry are all besties. Even within each niche, there are still social circles. I never followed LCK so I don't know for sure, and I only know Jon Stewart from TDS. Did they even have overlapping writing careers and how often and when was that? Not -everyone- in comedy is going to know about -everyone else- in comedy. Same for actors, writers, producers, and so on. This idea that everybody knows everybody including well kept secrets is a myth and illogical. LCK did this to women. He and his manager and whoever, threatened those women NOT to tell. Some did tell those close to them. But it's not a stretch to believe that word was still kept somewhat contained, otherwise the story would've blown ages ago? Me being someone who didn't follow LCK, I had no idea, at all, about what was really going on until that article last week. Even here, I would see some posts or comments, but I either never entered the post /shrugs/ or didn't really pick up what type of behavior was being alluded to. To learn that he was pulling it out and going to it, in front of women or that phone call, how would everyone know that?



Jmo...



Edited at 2017-11-14 03:44 pm (UTC)

The story kind of DID blow ages ago - like two or three years ago a bunch of female celebrities made it very obvious they were speaking about him and then every comedian in Hollywood was getting asked "Did Louis CK assault you? Did you know Louis CK assaults people?" for a few months until it died down. Ever since then, CK has been asked about it constantly and he legit always went out of his way to never outright deny the accusations, he'd just refuse to talk about it. It was all... very obvious. Reply

he said “comedy is not a great environment for women.”



I wonder what environment men think of as great for women. Reply

the kitchen probably 🙄 Reply

unless it's in a professional way. because we all know that men can just handle the pressure of being chefs better. /s Reply

https://twitter.com/JamesUrbaniak/status/928727325436297216





And here's an interview with the person who asked him about the rumors:





But okay dude, you were totally caught off guard by this shocking information that you'd certainly never heard about before. We have receipts that show he *did* know because people asked him about the rumors directly! ON CAMERA.And here's an interview with the person who asked him about the rumors: http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/11/09/jon_stewart_responded_to_the_louis_c_k_allegations_in_2016_video.html But okay dude, you were totally caught off guard by this shocking information that you'd certainly never heard about before. Reply

He talks about it in the video and his excuse still annoys me bc it's like you're a grown adult?? Yeah it's understandable if you aren't sure how to process this news about your friend but chuckling and making jokes is the worst way to go about it. There's lots of ways to change this and even small things like like not responding that way matter. And what did he do/learn in between that time? Or is it only this week he gets it? Reply

This basically brings up all the things that make me and you skeptical about him 'not knowing'. Like, if someone asked you a question like this, wouldn't you later look it up? Also, there's no denying that his FIRST INSTINCT was to dismiss and belittle the claims and to cover for his male friend. That's not excusable behavior to me.





But okay dude, you were totally caught off guard by this shocking information that you'd certainly never heard about before. Yeah, I saw above -- but here's an interview with the person who asked him about the rumors back then: http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/11/09/jon_stewart_responded_to_the_louis_c_k_allegations_in_2016_video.html This basically brings up all the things that make me and you skeptical about him 'not knowing'. Like, if someone asked you a question like this, wouldn't you later look it up? Also, there's no denying that his FIRST INSTINCT was to dismiss and belittle the claims and to cover for his male friend. That's not excusable behavior to me.But okay dude, you were totally caught off guard by this shocking information that you'd certainly never heard about before. Reply

james urbaniak is such a fucking stand-up dude i love him Reply

So this white motherfucker is not laughing anymore? Because he was laughing in that other video when the reporter asked him about it



https://twitter.com/JamesUrbaniak/status/928727325436297216

https://twitter.com/JamesUrbaniak/status/928727325436297216 ) I found out it wasn't even a reporter! No reporter would have had the guts, lbr. It was a college student with nothing to lose. :/(Assuming we're talking about the same video: Reply

Yass that one! It was so infuriating the way he was talking to the student Reply

omgggg I totally forgot about this. JS was pretty smug in that response Reply

