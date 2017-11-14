Jon Stewart saves face, says he was "shocked" over Louis C.K. sexual assault allegations
-he said “comedy is not a great environment for women.” and that "it’s another one of those endemic, systemic, complex problems that we all haven’t had the urgency for, and certainly myself included. I hope it changes.”
- mentions this being the first time he heard about louis ck being a pig
- hasn't spoken to Louis yet
do u believe jon, ontd?
This whole fucking article oh my god.
Just went the fuck in.
That being said, he is looking old.
The person who interviewed him back then made a good counter-argument -- which is, if you were asked a crazy thing about a friend in an interview, wouldn't you later look it up? Wouldn't you want to know the source of the question? How shocked can you really be about something that you've heard before? IDK. It just shows to me that he's a typical dude whose first instinct is to cover for his male friends.
I was getting Youtube notifications for months from his pathetic fans replying to me about how wrong I was, and how I was the divisive one rme.
I was already confused about the overdone praise for him, but that video sealed the deal on him being full of shit tbh.
he sucks and cares more about saving face than women.
Jmo...
I wonder what environment men think of as great for women.
https://twitter.com/JamesUrbaniak/status/928727325436297216
And here's an interview with the person who asked him about the rumors: http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/11/09/jon_stewart_responded_to_the_louis_c_k_allegations_in_2016_video.html
But okay dude, you were totally caught off guard by this shocking information that you'd certainly never heard about before.
This basically brings up all the things that make me and you skeptical about him 'not knowing'. Like, if someone asked you a question like this, wouldn't you later look it up? Also, there's no denying that his FIRST INSTINCT was to dismiss and belittle the claims and to cover for his male friend. That's not excusable behavior to me.
(Assuming we're talking about the same video:
