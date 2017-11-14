Jon Stewart saves face, says he was "shocked" over Louis C.K. sexual assault allegations



-he said “comedy is not a great environment for women.” and that "it’s another one of those endemic, systemic, complex problems that we all haven’t had the urgency for, and certainly myself included. I hope it changes.”
- mentions this being the first time he heard about louis ck being a pig
- hasn't spoken to Louis yet
