The brunette is unfair levels of pretty and I wish I wasn't always forgetting about Hayley's music. I wish she had Halsey's level of fame and more. Reply

Thread

Link

this video is sooooooooo cute and flirty, i love it. the aesthetics of her videos are always so great, i love watching them Reply

Thread

Link

I wish Hayley made catchier music because we need a gay female singer in the mainstream. I really enjoyed "Sleepover," but her other songs fall flat for me, though her music videos are amazing.



There are so many mainstream gay male singers. Can't gay women get at least one female one? C'mon, Hayley. :)



Also, I'm so thankful for everything Hayley has done for gay women. :')



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





not you forgetting Halsey like DAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This video was cute. Makes me almost forgot that cringe worthy 3some from Insecure. Reply

Thread

Link

I side eye everyone involved in the creation of that whole plot line. Issa and her writers/producers need to do better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaass kween hayley always delivering the good gay content! Reply

Thread

Link

Awwwww, the this video is so good if you ignore Hayley's "dancing" Reply

Thread

Link