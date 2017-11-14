'Are You Afraid of the Dark' movie in the works with 'It' screenwriter

oh this is a fun idea! Reply

I am here for this. I hope it's Lonely Ghost episode levels of scary and not IT (cause I'm a wuss) Reply

YES! im here for this so much :D Reply

Why the hell are they making it a movie? Just re-boot the series, but maybe for a more mature audience. Reply

Oh my god my childhood. I remember the intro to the show was everythiiiing Reply

yessss, AYAOTD >>>> Goosebumps



the Lonely Ghost left me with a crippling fear of full-length mirrors ngl



Edited at 2017-11-14 03:45 pm (UTC) Reply

me too!! Reply

The intro was scarier and creepier than any of the actual episodes...



I used to love this as a kid and I've tried watching it as an adult for the nostalgia factor and...it was just bad! sorry. Reply

Ooh really! Hft Reply

this would be better as a show, no? either way, the IT screenwriter being on this makes me feel more confident about it Reply

Here for it Reply

yessss i am all about this Reply

But why a movie? Why not a show?? Reply

omg! this was one of my fav shows <3 Reply

Original It screenwriter, hopefully. Itll be turned into a series, a film is just testing the waters to see if it'll be worth investing in and creating or not Reply

Is it going to be an anthology movie???? Why not just reboot the tv show but for older people to cash in on that nostalgia Reply

Hooper Piccalaro and the Ghastly grinner. My nostalgia is real. Reply

