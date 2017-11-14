'Are You Afraid of the Dark' movie in the works with 'It' screenwriter
Paramount is moving forward with a film based off the Nickelodeon horror anthology 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?'. “It” screenwriter Gary Dauberman is handling the script.
the Lonely Ghost left me with a crippling fear of full-length mirrors ngl
I used to love this as a kid and I've tried watching it as an adult for the nostalgia factor and...it was just bad! sorry.
the episode with the pool monster and the Nosferatu episode still scare the shit out of me.