ANOTHER woman comes forward with her Jesse Lacy encounter
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 13, 2017
Two alleged victims of Brand New’s Jesse Lacey have detailed instances of sexual harassment, manipulation, and solicitation of explicit photographs when they were minors https://t.co/lyM4fNfEi7
[Spoiler (click to open)]
-A concert photographer and journalist was 16 (now 32) met Jesse in 2002
-Met for an interview and he stared at her chest and made inappropriate comments.
-Began solliciting nudes from her when she was 17.
-Sent videos of himself masturbating
-Attempted to manipulate her into engaging in sexual situations with other people, on camera, for his viewing pleasure
-Threatened to restrict her access to the band if she refused
- Met him again after a concert when she was 18 and he closed the door behind them, pushed her against the wall, and kissed and touched her in ways she didn’t want
-Met for an interview and he stared at her chest and made inappropriate comments.
-Began solliciting nudes from her when she was 17.
-Sent videos of himself masturbating
-Attempted to manipulate her into engaging in sexual situations with other people, on camera, for his viewing pleasure
-Threatened to restrict her access to the band if she refused
- Met him again after a concert when she was 18 and he closed the door behind them, pushed her against the wall, and kissed and touched her in ways she didn’t want
Full story @
SOURCE
and this is why i would never get a lyric tattooed on my body. i have so many songs that are meaningful to me but when shit like this comes out? bye.
But, I'm not surprised at all when it comes to these Warped Tour bands of the 2000s. I was 16 the first time I went to WT and was approached several times by various band members to get on the tour buses.
My friend despised me for saying no, but idgaf. I was there only for the music.
So many of the twentysomething punk rock/emo/rock men saw nothing wrong with hooking up with high schoolers, who knows what could have happened.
There's that whole #Meat14 conversation happening on Twitter in response to the Roy Moore stuff. I met Jesse when I was 14 (and he was 25) - I had braces, bad skin, and didn't even know how to insert a tampon. These were GIRLS, not women.
I heard their new song on the radio and one of the lyrics was LITERALLY "Making love with the Devil hurts..." HURTS LIKE SATAN.
But jfc I feel so bad. And I feel worse bc I can't put it into words without sounding like a dick over being a music journalist in that time, as a teenager, and never even THINKING that this would happen. I always was super professional and this was the 2nd woman he messed with that worked in music as a teenager. I'm just like fuck... these women can never look back at their youth with fondness because of him
Like now that I think about things when I was younger i can’t help but think how a little fucked up things were. I hung out with these significantly older guys in bands like 8 years older than me when i was 15/16 and the second I turned 18 it’s like okay to peruse me. /cool story bro
So many people falsely claiming to be progressive or actually care about women, internalised misogyny and delusions due to idol praise are a trip. So many people who claim to care about victims, but when it's their fave they buckle and get defensive.
The victims matter, their stories matter, their experiences and the effects leftover from them matter. All that isn't erased just because it's someone you look(ed) up to.
Edited at 2017-11-14 04:21 pm (UTC)
I hope you choke and die