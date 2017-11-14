ANOTHER woman comes forward with her Jesse Lacy encounter

I feel like my teen years are ruined. I don't know if I can ever listen to their music again. Reply

this sounds really selfish of me, sorry. can't imagine what the victims are going through.

I know what you mean, though :(

i heard a rumbling of conor oberst rape allegations a few years ago and it completely ruined his music for me.



and this is why i would never get a lyric tattooed on my body. i have so many songs that are meaningful to me but when shit like this comes out? bye.

Can we get to Pete Wentz next

i've seen a lot of people talking about it on twitter.

Can I get any links? He's been doing weird/inappropriate shit for years.

oh god. idk why i'm still surprised when names pop up but this shocked me

He was one of the first celeb nude selfie peens I saw lol

Disgusting.



But, I'm not surprised at all when it comes to these Warped Tour bands of the 2000s. I was 16 the first time I went to WT and was approached several times by various band members to get on the tour buses.



My friend despised me for saying no, but idgaf. I was there only for the music.



So many of the twentysomething punk rock/emo/rock men saw nothing wrong with hooking up with high schoolers, who knows what could have happened.

MTE, it was so normalized to me at that age.

i'm so angry. this poor woman.

Just keep stomping on my already broken, bleeding heart, Jesse Lacey.

Poor girls :(

There's that whole What the FUCK? This is incredibly disturbing, especially the part about pinning the girl against the wall.There's that whole #Meat14 conversation happening on Twitter in response to the Roy Moore stuff. I met Jesse when I was 14 (and he was 25) - I had braces, bad skin, and didn't even know how to insert a tampon. These were GIRLS, not women.

I'm just WAITING for someone to come out with a story about Jared Leto next. If even one of those groupie stories about teenagers are true then there are people holding their tongue.



I heard their new song on the radio and one of the lyrics was LITERALLY "Making love with the Devil hurts..." HURTS LIKE SATAN.

Ugh fuck him. There was a thread on the coheed sub about it and it seems like coheed fans don't even know about it



But jfc I feel so bad. And I feel worse bc I can't put it into words without sounding like a dick over being a music journalist in that time, as a teenager, and never even THINKING that this would happen. I always was super professional and this was the 2nd woman he messed with that worked in music as a teenager. I'm just like fuck... these women can never look back at their youth with fondness because of him

Reply

The scene has always been predatory on young girls. Even on the local level. I'm glad they are getting dragged and exposed.



Like now that I think about things when I was younger i can't help but think how a little fucked up things were. I hung out with these significantly older guys in bands like 8 years older than me when i was 15/16 and the second I turned 18 it's like okay to peruse me. /cool story bro

We all knew Lacey was a creep at the time, though.

fuck the fans who were trying to discredit her bc she sold a photo album of photos she took of them on tour in the past

I'm in a mutual follow with this asshole on Twitter who always speaks up about the rights of women, feminism, patriarchal oppression etc. yet she's shown her complete faux-feminist ass by not believing the allegations against PWR BTTM (thinking it's some kind of targeted takedown), and saying this guy's pathetic and non-specific apology was good enough, saying that his 'sex addiction' was solid reasoning.



So many people falsely claiming to be progressive or actually care about women, internalised misogyny and delusions due to idol praise are a trip. So many people who claim to care about victims, but when it's their fave they buckle and get defensive.



The victims matter, their stories matter, their experiences and the effects leftover from them matter. All that isn't erased just because it's someone you look(ed) up to.



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:21 pm (UTC)

don't apologize



I hope you choke and die

