ANOTHER woman comes forward with her Jesse Lacy encounter


[Spoiler (click to open)]
-A concert photographer and journalist was 16 (now 32) met Jesse in 2002

-Met for an interview and he stared at her chest and made inappropriate comments.
-Began solliciting nudes from her when she was 17.
-Sent videos of himself masturbating
-Attempted to manipulate her into engaging in sexual situations with other people, on camera, for his viewing pleasure
-Threatened to restrict her access to the band if she refused

- Met him again after a concert when she was 18 and he closed the door behind them, pushed her against the wall, and kissed and touched her in ways she didn’t want


Full story @
SOURCE
