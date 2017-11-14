Independent Artists Accuse Marc Jacobs Of Thievery

Marc Jacobs accused in new lawsuit of copying indie designers for its 2017 Resort collection. https://t.co/saycBKwpII pic.twitter.com/4knaxEHEYQ — THE FASHION LAW (@TheFashionLaw) November 14, 2017

Renowned designer Marc "Jacobs, is in hot water this year due to a lawsuit! According to The Fashion Law, independent designers claim that the 2017 Resort collection has stolen copyrighted pins and patches used for the clothing line.Jacobs, who came under fire for his Spring '17 collection, was issued a cease and desist letter for the Resort collection.Here is an example of the designs in that Jacobs has allegedly copied.*)The pre-season collection was released June 2016*)The cease and desist letter was sent in January 2017*)The brand is also accused of creating more infringing products into its Spring 2017 collection*)The handful of designers became aware of more copied products after filing the complaint*)Demand is for $25,000 in monetary damages per violation, plus an injunctive relief