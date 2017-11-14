Rafa Nadal pulls out of the Nitto ATP Finals after loss to Goffin

Nadal

- Nadal visibly hindered towards the end of the match
- Goffin also played the match with tape on his knee for an injury
- Nadal's 2017 saw him win 2 slams, 2 M1000 and be year end #1 for the 4th time
- Marks the 6th time in 13 qualifications Nadal has had to withdraw from the tournament
- Nadal also withdrew from the Paris Masters a few weeks ago
- Carreno Busta takes his place in the Sampras group

Mistake to attempt to play it if the knee was this much of a factor imo, hopefully he didn't do worse damage to it. Shame it ends this way, but he's had a great year.
