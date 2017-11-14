Rafa Nadal pulls out of the Nitto ATP Finals after loss to Goffin
.@RafaelNadal talks to the press about his withdrawal from #NittoATPFinals and how he will prepare for 2018. pic.twitter.com/mxVYGxSC67— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 14, 2017
World number one Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP Finals and brought an end to his season after defeat by David Goffin.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 14, 2017
More: https://t.co/YWHby8XgJb pic.twitter.com/ycih2SlQQ3
- Nadal visibly hindered towards the end of the match
- Goffin also played the match with tape on his knee for an injury
- Nadal's 2017 saw him win 2 slams, 2 M1000 and be year end #1 for the 4th time
- Marks the 6th time in 13 qualifications Nadal has had to withdraw from the tournament
- Nadal also withdrew from the Paris Masters a few weeks ago
- Carreno Busta takes his place in the Sampras group
Mistake to attempt to play it if the knee was this much of a factor imo, hopefully he didn't do worse damage to it. Shame it ends this way, but he's had a great year.
If you cut down the tour, you penalise the people who don't go deep in tournaments (this was the falling out Roger and Rafa had with the player council) but they shouldn't penalise the top players for not playing M1000 tournaments and things like that. *stares at Guy Forget*
It's sensible, the M1000 exemptions come in for a reason, we have 5(?) top players out over several months due to slow hard courts dominating the year and you're gonna be pissed Roger picked the tournament in his hometown he was a ballkid in over Paris?
In my opinion they really need to revisit the M1000, especially the back to back ones. I don't think the number or tournaments is the issue, I think the number that are mandatory are a problem. Roger and Serena are a testament to that.
Rest, bb. It was an amazing seson.
Wish I could trust him to do the sensible thing and pull out of Abu Dhabi and Brisbane, but I said the same about London and here we are now, so.
he had a great year tho so im not mad. now he can rest and heal up to slay next season and exhibitions i guess. he best not pull out when i go see him next year, he CANNOT.
