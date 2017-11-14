Rafa Nadal pulls out of the Nitto ATP Finals after loss to Goffin

The season is way too long for both tours, but especially the men's. Rafa should have stayed off the Asian swing and just played Paris and the finals. He probably really should have shut down his season in Sept after the US Open to let his body rest and heal. Hopefully he can heal up and win the AO. Reply

I think the tour should just become more flexible with what can be played and the surfaces. I think for the top players they should be able to pick and choose more.



If you cut down the tour, you penalise the people who don't go deep in tournaments (this was the falling out Roger and Rafa had with the player council) but they shouldn't penalise the top players for not playing M1000 tournaments and things like that. *stares at Guy Forget* Reply

Forget probably has a photo of Roger on his wall and keeps throwing darts at it. That man is so bitter. Reply

True. Especially now since all their stars are ageing and for the sake of longevity for the younger generation they should have a choice in what they play and when. It's interesting now that Fed is picking and choosing his schedule carefully now and sitting out the clay season, which is smart, if that will have an effect on the tours longer term decision making. Like Serena only playing four or five tournaments outside of the slams due to her knees and shoulder issues and I believe the WTA made it so when she boycotted Indian Wells she didn't keep getting fined since it's a mandatory and she could do promo stuff or something instead. So, yeah the tour could work something out for the men. Reply

People are so salty about Roger missing clay, and I just don't get it? He basically admitted clay fucked up his back last year and you're surprised at 36 that he didn't want to risk it before Wimbledon again. Same with Paris, he played Basel the week before and you're mad he didn't pick up go to another country and play the next week.



It's sensible, the M1000 exemptions come in for a reason, we have 5(?) top players out over several months due to slow hard courts dominating the year and you're gonna be pissed Roger picked the tournament in his hometown he was a ballkid in over Paris?



In my opinion they really need to revisit the M1000, especially the back to back ones. I don't think the number or tournaments is the issue, I think the number that are mandatory are a problem. Roger and Serena are a testament to that. Reply

He shouldn't have played. :(



Rest, bb. It was an amazing seson. Reply

Can't blame him for wanting to go to London, but everybody knew it was a mistake including himself probably.



Wish I could trust him to do the sensible thing and pull out of Abu Dhabi and Brisbane, but I said the same about London and here we are now, so. Reply

he had a great year tho so im not mad. now he can rest and heal up to slay next season and exhibitions i guess. he best not pull out when i go see him next year, he CANNOT.





he had a great year tho so im not mad. now he can rest and heal up to slay next season and exhibitions i guess. he best not pull out when i go see him next year, he CANNOT.

I still would. Reply

Damn, I'm going to the finals on Sunday and I was hoping for a Nadal/Federer final. My mum absolutely loves the two of them so this is going to be a huge blow for her since she's never seen either play live. Hope his knee gets better and fingers crossed Federer goes strong. Reply

