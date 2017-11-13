pahfect

DJ White Shadow says Lady Gaga's next album is ARTPOP's little sister



Record producer and Lady Gaga's long-time collaborator DJ White Shadow (Bloody Mary, Gov. Hooker, Sexxx Dreams, The Cure) says the singer's next album will be ARTPOP's "little sister." The DJ compared the upcoming record to Gaga's controversial 2013 album, which celebrated its fourth anniversary on Saturday, in an emotional new Instagram post.

"4 years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga. I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will. I lost a best friend and manager, LG lost her entire support team, and we were all alone. I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot. I made some friends that have changed my life forever in the halls where this record was recorded, whom I love so incredibly deeply. For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave. Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister. #LG6"

Gaga and DJ White Shadow have been working together for the past several months while on the road for Gaga's Joanne World Tour. Sources told Gagadaily that Interscope executives held a big meeting recently regarding Gaga, which most likely means she is about drop something very soon! It's also rumored that she will be premiering a new song via livestream at this years American Music Awards.

Has ARTPOP grown on you, ONTD?
