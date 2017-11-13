DJ White Shadow says Lady Gaga's next album is ARTPOP's little sister

nobody's here for that Reply

I am. ArtPop had more bops than Joanne imo. Reply

same goes for britknee anything post femme fatale Reply

How original of you Reply

Glory saved pop music.



Love me down, change your mind, slumber party, do you want to come over, better etc etc. just an endless amount of bops! it's perfection Reply

HOW DARE YOU come after Britney - she legit is having a career resurgence with ha modern art tho. Reply

bye ashy. ArtBOP goes Reply

way to cancel whatever redemption she got with Joanne in the public eye



RIP Reply

She got everything she wanted from using her dead aunt to earn a profit.



mess... Reply

Link

the whole Joanne concept was so tacky.



She was so inspired by a dead aunt.... that she never met? So lame Reply

Keep Reply

CACKLING



PLS THO SIS Reply

if you want disco listen to Tove Lo Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

I mean if you wanna be two years behind, sure. Reply

lmao but forreal Reply

I'm not sure he learned the right lessons… Reply

YES!!!!!!! The Cure esque tho.... Reply

yes! the cure x the last 30 seconds of marry the night x heavy metal lover x starstruck x i like it rough x A-YO x i want your love x APPLAUSE x part where she lists the countries in GYPSY x the last 10 seconds of AURA... AND IM HERE FOR THIS! Reply

also adding the chants she did for the robert wilson video installations. Reply

i never really cared for stefani germanotta but after seeing the joanne tour live oh wow i stan.



i've revisited her old music, and while most of is generic with pretentious lyrics, artpop isnt the worst. that honor goes to BTW, except for her magnum opus heavy metal lover so i'm here for an updated artpop without the insane expectations she placed on it. remember when she was supposed to perform on space and have an app and shit? good times. Reply

artpop isnt the worst. that honor goes to BTW



this self-drag, manchurian candidate sis

this self-drag, manchurian candidate sis Reply

Heavy metal lover is truly the best song of her career.



BTW is her best album IMO.



Artpop was horrific, the fame monster and the fame were good for their time but they haven't aged well at all...especially the fame, what a mess. Reply

No thanks. Reply

Literally no one asked for that. We want The Fame Monster’s little sister Reply

Wasn’t that ARTPOP? Reply

Or the Fame Monster? Reply

The fame monster's little sister...girl, it's been almost 10 years, no one wants that corny shit. Reply

I want artpop tho. Speak for yourself Reply

I agree. Artflop was a mess, we don't need to meet ha siblings. Reply

i liked most of the songs on artpop, so i'm loving this concept Reply

THIS SONG IS LEGIT THO







Also her combating her demons







truly. ARTPOP did that. Reply

Swine is about Perez, right? Reply

LOL Someone please tell me this is true! Reply

No, it's about rape. Reply

Donatella is such a fun track, and I love Swine although - justice for the superior itunes festival version with live drums! Reply

No keep it. Put a good discopop record Gaga and get a lyric editor because her lyrics have gone cringeworthy since Born This Way.



Artpop was garbage and super contrived with the exception of Sexxx Dreams, Manicure and Donatella. Reply

ok but i think applause is actually a great pop song lmao Reply

It's one of the most underrated pop songs of all time imo.



Mainly because of the concept. It's brilliant and could fit any pop artist. She could have sold that shit to anyone. Reply

I luv applause Reply

i really loved applause, the video, it was such a good lead single. the self-awareness and humour factor was on point. too bad about the rest of artpop promotion tho, it could've been so much more than it was. Reply

...it was. it got a lot of shit at the time, but really stands the test of time. Reply

It is lol and it KILLS live Reply

i love artpop idgaf



guy, venus, manicure, donatella, sexxx dreams are bops. Reply

Saturday I heard fashion in a bar and I lived. I love that song. Reply

SO underrated Reply

