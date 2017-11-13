Taylor Swift's Making-the-Song for "I Did Something Bad"
ITS WHAT I DESERVE #repcelebrationatt #taylorswiftnow pic.twitter.com/II6lmxtzpb— jessie (@holygroundharry) November 14, 2017
Someone recorded the behind-the-music for "I Did Something Bad" at a Reputation event.
Source: https://twitter.com/holygroundharry/status/930250804778405890
I know people say it's overproduced but the production is the best part of the song.
So I fly 'em all around the world
And I let them think they saved me
They never see it comin', what I do next
This is how the world works
You gotta leave before you get left
I can feel the flames on my skin
He says, "Don't throw away a good thing"
But if he drops my name, then I owe him nothin'
And if he spends my change, then he had it comin'
They say I did something bad
Then why's it feel so good?
They say I did something bad
But why's it feel so good?
Most fun I ever had
And I'd do it over and over and over again if I could
It just felt so good, good
How did these fans get into this event? Sigh. One day.
any creative songwriting lyricist?
