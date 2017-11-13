Taylor Swift's Making-the-Song for "I Did Something Bad"

oh no, so much secondhand embarrassment from this Reply

Dat tragic high note... Reply

I wonder what kind of deal she has with Spotify because I was at a Starbucks today and they were only playing a Taylor Swift playlist but her album isn't even on streaming services? Reply

I work for Starbucks and the playlist only has 3 songs off Reputation, which are LWYMMD, Ready for it, & Gorgeous, which are the ones that are currently available on Spotify! The rest of the playlist has music from her previous albums Reply

Fave song on the album tbh Reply

Right ?! How the hell it's not the main single is mind boggling. Reply

i hate how much i like this and don't blame me tbh Reply

Don't Blame Me should've been her lead/musical direction for this album IMO Reply

Yeah, I keep waking up with it in my head. Reply

I honestly hate myself for how much I like it + Don't Blame Me. Not even lyrically which is why I used to like her back when I was an actual fan. Just...they're fun songs to play in ur car or w those beats and that minor key come thru Reply

Yes!!! Mine too. Along with Dress.



I know people say it's overproduced but the production is the best part of the song. Reply

Fuck whoever secretly recorded this. This is a violation of Taylors trust and friendship. Reply

this should be single #3 tbh Reply

I never trust a playboy, but they love me

So I fly 'em all around the world

And I let them think they saved me

They never see it comin', what I do next

This is how the world works

You gotta leave before you get left



I can feel the flames on my skin

He says, "Don't throw away a good thing"

But if he drops my name, then I owe him nothin'

And if he spends my change, then he had it comin'



They say I did something bad

Then why's it feel so good?

They say I did something bad

But why's it feel so good?

Most fun I ever had

And I'd do it over and over and over again if I could

It just felt so good, good



I love this song.



How did these fans get into this event? Sigh. One day. Reply

Is this at the pop up store? Reply

I love the part where she goes "over and over and over again", but not a fan of the chorus. Ugh, and I also wish "dancing with our hands tied" had a good chorus. Reply

I like this cause Max Martin refuses to do any interviews or talk about his songs but he's OK with being in a documentary lmao Reply

Thread

Omg ahhh I need to track down this video Reply

Britney is so serious and focused here. So dedicated to her art, we love it. Reply

ontd halp! i want to like the song dont blame me but i need another lyric for the "my drug is my baby... i ll be using for the rest of my life" to listen for headcanon

any creative songwriting lyricist? Reply

sorry for not expressing myself better. let me try again. i like overall the song 'dont blame me' but the lyric 'my drug is my baby... i ll be using for the rest of my life" makes me feel uncomfortable. sometimes when i dont like the lyrics i make new ones in my head to play over /paraphrase and this way i keep listening to the song. i cannot find something to replace the words 'my drug' 'i will be using' that is why i ask ontd maybe a ontder here can help. (i am esl) Reply

Parent

Wtf Reply

I just enjoy the production/melody and dismiss the cringey lyrics, that's the only way to tolerate pop music these days. Reply

Parent

lol I was literally thinking about this on my way to work today! Another user said she'd like to hear the song sung by a good singer, so I started thinking of what would I replace it with if I did a cover. The lyric is plain awful even though the song is good. Reply

was this before the album release secret sessions event? cause if so, why are these losers singing along to a making of a song they didnt hear until the album was released....wtf Reply

Edited at 2017-11-14 07:39 am (UTC)

So many posts, goddamn. So many posts, goddamn. Reply

idk I'll take it if it means less Camilla Cabello Reply

this isn't nearly as bad as the influx of posts for 1989 tbh. Reply

This is so embarrassing. Reply

