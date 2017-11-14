Kitty

Eminem Slays during EMAs and Picks up Best Hip Hop Artist Award!

Eminem performs his single "walk on water" with skylar gray at the EMAs!




Then he wins best hip hop artist although he is confused as to why he won because he doesn't have an album out yet lol. Thanks his fav artists like usual!




I will not go quietly into the night damn it!! Have a good night ontd!
Source: https://youtu.be/jEtTDPkjoFc
https://youtu.be/7Xyky4ZlU_Y
