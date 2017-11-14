Eminem Slays during EMAs and Picks up Best Hip Hop Artist Award!
Eminem performs his single "walk on water" with skylar gray at the EMAs!
Then he wins best hip hop artist although he is confused as to why he won because he doesn't have an album out yet lol. Thanks his fav artists like usual!
I will not go quietly into the night damn it!! Have a good night ontd!
Source: https://youtu.be/jEtTDPkjoFc
https://youtu.be/7Xyky4ZlU_Y
btw did you hear Em's second single off the new album!? it is so good.
Like, I feel like no fandom should be a hill you choose to die on though. And that's what you're doing for Eminem lol.
It's better to fan with your eyes open is my point.
It ain't that deep. This site has been full of psychotic trolls and been slowly for dying for a while now
Surely there are other artists worthier of this creepy devotion
"i'm not sure how i got this, i havent had an album out in a few years" lmaoo
that's the only thing that makes sense after all the shit about marshall being an ephebophile came out
You got me yoooo
I would honestly like to know what info you have OP, I think Eminem is scary and scum but the info about this is so limited anyway so if if you want to contribute I am curious tbh!
If u want to read a real book about em that doesn't always put him in the best light but is still accurate and fair- read Whatever you say I am by Anthony Bozza
It's interesting and like I said doesn't put him in a great light but also isnt written by a bitter man that tried to threaten Em with this book for a million dollars after getting fired. A book that all publishers refused to publish because dude is sketchy as Fuck.