Taylor Swift Performs "New Years Day" on Jimmy Fallon
- Taylor Swift surprised Jimmy Fallon tonight on his show for a performance for his first show back since his mother passed away last week.
- Mike Dicenzo, a writer/ producer for the show, tweeted: "She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation."
- Before her performance, Jimmy shared a story of how his mother used to squeeze his hand three times when he was a kid and say "I love you" and he would do the same back, and Swift's song coincidentally features the lyric: "squeeze your hand three times in the back of the taxi"
I’m just realizing Taylor didn’t readjust the song’s lyrics for tonight’s performance. But the narrative literally applies to the words Jimmy spoke of his mother. Wow. You can’t plan these things @taylorswift13 @FallonTonight— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 14, 2017
Tweets from Mike DiCenzo(Fallon Producer/Writer)
First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation.— Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017
I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang.— Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017
That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful.— Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017
Source 1 2 3 4 5
Wow. Clearly I’m going through things today?
Looking at some of their behaviors *cough the one who bought 126 copes cough* it all makes sense now
He’s literally just commenting on how her song fit the current situation with Jimmy’s mom
why do women have to have tight, uncomfortable costumes all the time? let her live
Jimmy's Tribute to His Mother
Re: Jimmy's Tribute to His Mother
Re: Jimmy's Tribute to His Mother
Re: Jimmy's Tribute to His Mother
NO ugh