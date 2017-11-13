Taylor Swift Performs "New Years Day" on Jimmy Fallon

Reading this made me cry.





Wow. Clearly I'm going through things today?

You and me both. Especially the tweets about the lyrics meaning something to jimmy in regards to his mom. Reply

me too, even though i loathe fallon Reply

This song has grown on me but it's nowhere near the greatness of "All Too Well," don't know what those stans were smoking at her house. Reply

The SSers were definitely fed smth fishy bc their opinions were all terrible Reply

lmao i noticed in the secret session video it's really dark in her house and lots of candles.. some mind-trickery is going on. Reply

So what you’re saying is she holds these secret sessions every few years with different fans, makes them smell those candles and then releases them back out into the world?



Looking at some of their behaviors *cough the one who bought 126 copes cough* it all makes sense now Reply

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017



this really made me cry, what a crazy coincidence. the producer of the show said nobody knew about the story he was going to tell about his mother and he tweeted this: Reply

I read this and watched the performance and yea now im sobbing 😭 Reply

because she did a nice thing for his friend? and literally all he did was explain the situation that happened, I hardly think he’s defending her against anything Reply

Questlove is literally on a Jimmy Fallon show... likeeeeeee Reply

What part of his comment is him caping for her...



He’s literally just commenting on how her song fit the current situation with Jimmy’s mom Reply

acknowledging the song had unintentional meaning and moved him and his friend is caping now? taylor is annoying but damn. Reply

do y'all rest lol Reply

This is nice Reply

I'm going to go ahead and assume Taylor doesn't have a stylist because nobody should be getting paid for that, it's legit just a hoodie. Reply

Either she really doesn't give a fuck about effort this era or she gained weight and doesn't know how to dress her new body. Reply

I hope it's cuz she don't give a fuck anymore. Her 1989 aesthetic didn't seem authentic to me, Red did tho. Reply

I’m legit wearing a grey cropped hoodie and leggings like her rn but I’m laying in bed and probably paid $200 less than that hoodie lol. Reply

She's working on a line of active wear. Gonna name is Ivory Park Reply

men can get away with wearing sweatpants on stage

why do women have to have tight, uncomfortable costumes all the time? let her live Reply

Not them making me an emotional mess over THAT song. Reply

definitely misted up watching this cuz i could tell tay was holding back tears rip jimmy's mom <3 Reply

I was pretty sure she's about to cry around the lyrics of "please don't become a stranger" Reply

Their hug in the end was very warm. Sorry about his mother. Reply

Been in town for SNL? She lives there... Reply

She lives in London now, I think Reply

she's been spending most of her time in nashville or england lately. Reply

Did she buy or rent in England? Reply

I'm guessing by that they meant "in the NBC studios". She lived in NY for like maybe a year anyway. Reply

why's she wearing so many ugly oversized hoodies this era Reply

preggers Reply

she been keeping up with the kardashians Reply

Give her a break. Let her enjoy time with her newborn baby before shes worries about losing weight. Reply

it seems like she's been wearing all of her merch...kween of promo 👑 Reply

I don't care about the song, but the hug at the end was touching. Reply

Lol my twitter got locked because I tweeted a tweet to Taylor calling her a white devil, so I got an email from twitter saying I got locked for hateful conduct 😩😩 Reply

her stans literally are scanning twitter for anything vaguely negative about her. ridiculous. Reply

you can’t tweet verified accounts any stuff like that or twitter automatically suspends you. I know a harry stan that tweeted harry calling him a cracker and got suspended lol Reply

You got what you deserve. Reply

i hate twitter. lol you get locked but violent nazis close with @jack get to stay put despite thousands of reports and the user's military clearance being revoked for misconduct Reply

Her thin skin wouldn’t last a day here. Reply

ok i didn't like new year's day before but now i'm kinda sad. :( poor jimmy. i can't imagine losing my mom Reply

“I knew we were in trouble” ugh. this is so sad Reply

omg :( Reply

