selena

Taylor Swift Performs "New Years Day" on Jimmy Fallon


- Taylor Swift surprised Jimmy Fallon tonight on his show for a performance for his first show back since his mother passed away last week.
- Mike Dicenzo, a writer/ producer for the show, tweeted: "She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation."
- Before her performance, Jimmy shared a story of how his mother used to squeeze his hand three times when he was a kid and say "I love you" and he would do the same back, and Swift's song coincidentally features the lyric: "squeeze your hand three times in the back of the taxi"

Tweets from Mike DiCenzo(Fallon Producer/Writer)




Source 1 2 3 4 5
Tagged: , , , ,