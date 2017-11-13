Zendaya

Zendaya to star in and co-produce thriller "A White Lie" + new "The Greatest Showman" trailer


  • A White Lie is based on Karin Tanabe's book The Gilded Years.

  • Zendaya will play Anita Hemmings in the psychological thriller. She was the first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar College.

  • Hemmings, a light-skinned African-American woman, passed as white during the 1890s so she could attend Vassar College. She was the descendant of slaves and her father was a janitor.

  • The script will be written by Monica Beletsky. Some of her work includes Parenthood, The Leftovers and Fargo.

  • The film is being produced by Zendaya alongside Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter.

  • This isn't Zendaya's first project as a producer because she has been producing her show, K.C. Undercover, since it started airing on Disney Channel in 2015.




  • The Greatest Showman hits theaters this Christmas.


