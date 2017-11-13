Zendaya to star in and co-produce thriller "A White Lie" + new "The Greatest Showman" trailer
.@Zendaya to star in, produce movie about first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar https://t.co/jt8JVtRuSE pic.twitter.com/j0IPnRyRfk— Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2017
- A White Lie is based on Karin Tanabe's book The Gilded Years.
- Zendaya will play Anita Hemmings in the psychological thriller. She was the first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar College.
- Hemmings, a light-skinned African-American woman, passed as white during the 1890s so she could attend Vassar College. She was the descendant of slaves and her father was a janitor.
- The script will be written by Monica Beletsky. Some of her work includes Parenthood, The Leftovers and Fargo.
- The film is being produced by Zendaya alongside Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter.
- This isn't Zendaya's first project as a producer because she has been producing her show, K.C. Undercover, since it started airing on Disney Channel in 2015.
- The Greatest Showman hits theaters this Christmas.
source / source
I'm eh on this movie tho. Like the first ever Zefron fest that I will have to drag myself to.
Edited at 2017-11-14 04:59 am (UTC)
zac efron is such a bad actor omw
at least he's not dead in the eyes like he is in this trailer
razzieOscar?
from cute films like this to crap films solely made for him to take it off in such films as Dirty Grandpa and Baywatch.
not that i'm complaining about his transition from film actor into porn star. it's been beautiful to watch.
All I need to know. The movie sounds really interesting.
Zefron is so... Dude, what happened?
He gave up.