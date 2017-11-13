Zendaya to star in and co-produce thriller "A White Lie" + new "The Greatest Showman" trailer

Kween



I'm eh on this movie tho. Like the first ever Zefron fest that I will have to drag myself to.

I like the trailer I saw on Friday in the theater better, but I'll see it with Moviepass.

Wait...Reese Witherspoon?.....actually producing something that isn't about a white woman?!

Oh wait, that's not the thriller haha.



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:59 am (UTC)

I thought it was the trailer for A White Lie and was so confused.

The Greatest Showman looks sf bad.

the idea of zendaya passing as white is laughable but the story sounds interesting

At least she's playing a light-skinned woman like herself. Amandla Stenberg can't relate.

amandla could play clifford the big red dog and it wouldn't make zendaya any better suited to this role

"father the world is changing"



zac efron is such a bad actor omw

This scene was his best work ever:



i mean.......its alright lol



at least he's not dead in the eyes like he is in this trailer

I honestly LOVE this movie

where is his razzie Oscar?



from cute films like this to crap films solely made for him to take it off in such films as Dirty Grandpa and Baywatch.



not that i'm complaining about his transition from film actor into porn star. it's been beautiful to watch.

legit love this movie

He stopped caring about being a decent actor years ago.

idk why but I am always rooting for hugh jackman, he seems really nice and genuine

Me too. Like I've caught myself saying with all sincerity that "I'm glad he gets work" a few times.

Sounds cool. And good for her for getting that producer money.

Is she still 'not dating I swear' Tom Holland?

Of course Z's love interest is a 30 something white dude.

I'm embarrassingly really excited for The Greatest Showman. First time I saw a trailer for it at the movies I got really emotional.

produced by Zendaya alongside Reese Witherspoon



All I need to know. The movie sounds really interesting.

Good for her. She is not white passing at all, and I'm not sure about her acting abilities to pull that off. But good for her.

Zefron is so... Dude, what happened?

Zefron is so... Dude, what happened?



He gave up.

