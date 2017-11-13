Top 10 (4) Celebrities that tried to get their Co-Stars fired

Hmm I thought that Lucy Liu/Bill Murray story was just a rumor, but he was replaced for the second film so where there's smoke.... Reply

Both Bill and Lucy always denied it. Bill left because he hated working with McG

I've heard this story for so long that I just hate Bill Murray because of it lmao oop

lmao same!

mte

Doesn't matter either way bc Bill is fucking trash. He's the worst.

That Charlie's Angels story has always sounded so fake. I can buy Bill acting like an ass, but if Lucy really did try to physically attack him, she would've been blacklisted faster than Sean Young.

I still want that fucking Ever After reunion. Goddamnit. Someone contact Drew, Anjelica, Megan, Melanie, Dougray, Lee, etc

This is something I didn't know I needed

Funny about Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams since they went on to date.

I was hoping this would be the first comment but close enough!

Reply

Everything about this picture is amazing.

THIS is the type of photo they should be discussing in museums. There's just so much about it...



the subway sandwiches, the ghost lady in the doorway, the orange juice, the footlongs, and my personal fav being the woman trapped in the cardboard box prison next to some airport luggage?



he probably murdered her after this was taken and stuffed her into the luggage :o

the ghost lady in the door way is my favorite

This comment made me realize I never noticed the cardboard box prison. Amazing. Truly the gift that keeps on giving.

I don't remember the context for this image :(

that sad half sub kills me. and did they all share that half empty juice? isn't that the cake you get if you buy a kfc family meal? so many questions.

Edited at 2017-11-14 05:14 am (UTC)



Reply

Also I noticed 4 footlongs....that means one for him, ghost girl, cardboard box prison lady, and...the person taking the picture. But what if nobody is taking it?!

Or he's a douchebag who ate them all himself



Reply

Lmaoooo ICONIC

The negative space between the table and his right arm and his right leg looks like he’s giving a blow job.



I don't usually care about celebs sex preferences but it wouldn’t surprise me to learn he tried pray away the gay camp or something Reply

The half-drunk bottle of juice XD

i remember this post. it was amazing.

Wait are those trash cans next to cardboard boxes lady? I never noticed those

I remember hearing that Natalie Wood tried to get Richard Beymer fired from West Side Story

True. She signed on to the film hoping the producers would hire her then boyfriend Warren Beatty too, but they were like 'LOL, no.' So she spent all her breaks locked in her trailer and holding a grudge against Richard, lol.

My kind of petty.

She had such a sad life, wasn't she raped as a child? Horrific...and then to die in the one place you fear the most...

yeah, such a strange story

lmao i remember russ tamblyn talking about her having an actual shit list

You might recognize Julie McCullogh from her role as pregnant teen Mary in an episode of The Golden Girls



I am surprised she is still feuding with him to this day. She should pull an Amy Dunne or something on him.



Reply

Yeeessss Golden Girls ♥♥

and Michelle Stafford vs Victoria Rowell from Young & The Restless.



Reply

Soap feuds aren't documented enough. Do you know of any other soap feuds? I know about Hunter and Katherine

when i first heard of the Lucci/Geller feud my first thought was 'htf can you treat a kid so bad when you're old enough to be their mother??'

I think Murray was jealous he couldn't flip his hair like Liu. Lashing out is so ugly, just ask for help. Also nothing he did in the movie was memorable, until watching the clip I couldn't remember who he was or his purpose

mte. Bernie as Bosley was cheesy as fuck, corny as hell, but thats what the original show was to begin with, pure cheese. His worked better whereas Bill seemed to be trying too hard to be....bad.

tbh i forget he was bosley. i just remember bernie so much more

Huh, I didn't know Kirk Cameron was atheist before all that mess, lol. Still sucks that Julie was just booted off the show like that.

She became a playmate and a stand-up comedian lol



Reply

He thinks if I read science books that I'm going to hell. [I would] rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints ... the sinners are much more fun. And a lot more interesting than some book-burner who is still having growing pains. I am at peace with God. Kirk thinks people like me are going to Hell, if I do then at least I'll go well informed and well read.

Omg I remember she was doing stand-up when she confronted Scott Baio on his show (or I guess he confronted her), I think she started roasting him on stage, lmaooo. The only episode I watched of that mess. XD

Her statement is A+!



Reply

it sucks kirk cameron is a whack job cause i love growing pains.... but then again i was always bitter the family seemed to stop giving a fuck about carol and focused their attention on mike.

I’ve never liked Shannon. Sux with her cancer and I hope she fully recovers, but that doesn’t exclude her from being a bitch. She had a bad rep across multiple shows not just 90210.



I never knew about Baldwin and Shia. Given Shias continued behavior long after that play, gotta suspect it was his fault. He seems like a really troubled person.



I don’t think it was Wills fault about TFP mom. Even the bro said she was messy with their family vibe on set. Plus I like the other actress better.



Poor Stacey Dash lol. Didn’t even know about that. I loved her in Clueless and she never seems to age but girl, do better.



Gere and Stallone also a surprise. I can see where an uppity method actor would grate on other actors who don’t use that style. I’ve heard that about others. Still Gere was robbed for even a nom in Officer, Cabaret, and Arbitrage. Reply

I distinctly remember tabloid headlines from when I was a kid where some actress was calling Shannon Doherty a bitch, and I also remember multiple times where her bad behaviour on shows was noted.



Reply

i doubt the Ryan Gosling / Rachel McAddams one is real. They date for like yeaaaars after the film.

they apparently hated each other. i don't know if it went so far as trying to get the other fired.

