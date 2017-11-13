Casey Stevens prom night

Top 10 (4) Celebrities that tried to get their Co-Stars fired



  • #8. Kirk "creation can be explained in this banana" Cameron & Julie McCullogh (Growing Pains)

  • #7. Shanon Doherty and Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills 90210)

  • #5. Bill Murray and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels 2000)

  • #3. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (The Notebook)


oblig fuck the following: Charlie Sheen, Bill Murray, Will Smith, John Stamos, Kirk Cameron, and Stacey Dash
