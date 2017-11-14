One Tree Hill Cast + Crew Issue Statement On Mark Schwahn's Sexual Harassment

wow. it makes me feel sick knowing how long this went on for them considering the show was on for 9 seasons. it’s so nice that they’ve all come together and supported each other through this though Reply

jfc, I fucking hate men. Bless these women for coming together, supporting one another and taking a stand<3

i don't hope the royals is canceled, but i hope e! actually investigates if it's been happening there as well...and fires him. they should fire him regardless of whether it's been happening on that set/writers' room or not, but lbr, it probably is. it's never just once with someone like him - those abuse their power/position to harass, assault, and intimidate people.



unsurprising that chad has said nothing about it, and he's been tweeting today/night.



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:55 am (UTC)

i think E! is investigating and deciding what to do thankfully (they released a statement at the source), so i'm assuming they'll either get a new showrunner or cancel it.



yeah i'm disappointed that barely any of the guys have spoken out. james is the least surprising to me though.

i think they're still in production for s4, so i doubt they're gonna scrap that. but they might make it the final season. i think there are other executive producers on the show, so maybe one of them will get promoted if he's booted out? if they are still in production, i'd feel bad for the crew to abruptly lose their jobs.



yeah, james is still close to him, right? Reply

Who out of all the men has said something? Reply

I always pegged James as such a cool dude, I legit stanned for him the entirety of the shows run. Met him twice yada yada but wow I' so disgusted because no doubt he knew what kind of person Mark is. So if he even put out a statement it would be so SO bogus.



Even more disturbing since he dated both Sophia and Shantel and you'd think he'd care about what the fuck they were going through. UGH men were a goddamn mistake. Reply

so, i was doing some digging on alex's instagram and apparently they've wrapped...so cancel it. crew has likely moved on to new jobs. same for writers and other staff. Reply

Is The Royals even a redeeming show, though? The bodyguard drugs and rapes the princess, blackmails her, and then becomes her love interest. Reply

This makes me feel sick to my stomach. I really enjoyed OTH. Them being terrified of speaking out because they were psychologically manipulated into thinking it would be their own faults that the crew lost their jobs is so so fucking sad. Fuck this show. I know they thank men at the end, but honestly why didn’t the male cast do something about this????? I bet it was because they were all such shit actors and didn’t wanna lose their only job. Or they have skeletons and don’t wanna bring attention to themselves



Edited at 2017-11-14 05:00 am (UTC)

I wonder what this one guy I know who is obsessed with Mark Schwahn's work is gonna say about this. He's always promoting The Royals on social media in such a way that it makes you believe that he's getting paid to do so.



Good on all these women coming together to expose this creep. I hope his career gets ruined. Reply

Power to them. He can go fuck himself Reply

Now I'm starting to wonder if any other WB/CW shows from the time OTH was on were ever affected by harassment....Gilmore Girls, Everwood (aside from Chris Pratt dating an underage Emily Van Camp), Dawson's Creek.....I shudder to even think. Reply

I naively believe that Gilmore girls would be okay with the sheer number of women on the show.

Granted, some dude was ignorant enough to harass Alana on broad city soooooo who knows Reply

CW seems like a trash heap. I wouldn't be surprised if it's going on in many of their current sets. They hire young, relatively unknown actors and the behind the scenes men have all the power and frankly it's obvious that even if reported it wouldn't be addressed. Reply

The fact that all these women had to work for him while being harassed by him for almost a decade makes me sick. Fuck him. Reply

Damn, even Bevin is on that list.



I always thought that Mark came across really creepy. Reply

Can I get a refresher on what happened here? There has been sooo much going on that this slipped through the cracks for me. Reply

audrey wauchope came out about her own sexual harassment experience when working as a writer. she didn't mention names, but people put two and two together and figured out it was mark. sophia, hilarie and joy all tweeted out in support of her, saying that they believe her, and india shared her own creepy experience with him. then they released this statement publicly - i guess so that it could be picked up by the media and because they feel comfortable doing so now. Reply

E better do the right fucking thing and cancel Royals. And Mark, may you FOREVER be fucked over and lose EVERYTHING!!



And James Lafferty you can fuck right off too, because you 100 percent knew what kind of sicko you've been close with all these years. Your career is a joke and now the only consistent job you have is hopefully done. And you can kick rocks with your buddy Schwahn.

Wait, has James Lafferty made a comment? I haven't seen anything in particular? Reply

He has not, and he most likely won't since he and Mark are good friends and Mark is the reason he even landed his laughable job as a director on the Royals. But in the womens statement they make it clear that it was an open secret and people knew how Mark was so it says a lot about James that he's kept such a close relationship with Mark.



He also dated Sophhia and Shantel too which adds a whole new layer of he fucking knew and was trash and thought it was their bad, not Marks. Reply

And James dated Sophia for at least a year or so while OTH was on...



So many kinds of wrong. Reply

Oh damn, they went IN.



And ugh at the male cast members' silence (aside from Lee Norris).

One Tree Hill is honestly one of my favourite shows ever, and I hate that this situation has tarnished it, but it is so brave of them to come out in solidarity for that writer. The cast doing this is amazing, so I'm glad I can still watch OTH in some peace. Honestly, fuck Mark



And the actor that plays Mouth's comment was really well spoken, and basically should be the standard for all men who aren't directly affected by situations of sexual assault TBQH



I'm a social worker, so I know how terrible a place the world can be, but man these constant stories of sexual assault by all these despicable men..... it is so disheartening, and it sucks that I feel disappointing but not surprised. Reply

I️ never thought this day would come. I️ stand w u all. Add my name 2 the list. This norm is OVER!#ItEndsHere&Now https://t.co/bBPZ2Megix — Torrey DeVitto (@TorreyDeVitto) November 14, 2017



Nanny Carrie just tweeted. Reply

k, dude.



I mean, he seems to still get along with the rest of the cast at conventions and stuff, so I'm assuming he never did anything directly, but he's definitely an enabler. Reply

I mean.... I'd rather have him say a statement like this then not say anything at all tbh, so whatever Reply

I don't buy it for a second. All that human shit to avoid saying women. Reply

lol forreal.



what an idiot. Reply

that and it feels empty when he still works with mark Reply

it's so transparent Reply

It was an “open secret” and he dated Sophia and Shantel, and is still friends with Mark, so..... Reply

