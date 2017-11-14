One Tree Hill Cast + Crew Issue Statement On Mark Schwahn's Sexual Harassment
‘One Tree Hill’ Cast, Crew Accuse Showrunner Mark Schwahn of Sexual Harassment https://t.co/EdR6lZrpWE— Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2017
To Whom It May Concern,
All of the female cast members of One Tree Hill have chosen this forum to stand together in support of Audrey Wauchope and one another. To use terminology that has become familiar as thesystemic reality of sexual harassment and assault has come more and more to light, Mark Schwahn’s behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an “open secret.” Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened.
The through line in all of this was, and still is, our unwavering support of and faith in one another. We confided in each other. We set up safe spaces to talk about his behavior and how to handle it. To warn new women who joined our ranks. We understood that a lot of it was orchestrated in ways that kept it out of sight for the studio back home. We also understood that no one was fully unaware. The lack of action that has been routine, the turning of the other cheek, is intolerable. We collectively want to echo the calls of women everywhere that vehemently demand change, in all industries.
Many of us were told, during filming, that coming forward to talk about this culture would result in our show being canceled and hundreds of lovely, qualified, hard-working, and talented people losing their jobs. This is not an appropriate amount of pressure to put on young girls. Many of us since have stayed silent publicly but had very open channels of communication in our friend group and in our industry, because we want Tree Hill to remain the place “where everything’s better and everything’s safe” for our fans; some of whom have said that the show quite literally saved their lives. But the reality is, no space is safe when it has an underlying and infectious cancer. We have worked at taking our power back, making the conventions our own, and relishing in the good memories. But there is more work to be done.
We are all deeply grateful for Audrey’s courage. For one another. And for every male cast mate and crew member who has reached out to our group of women to offer their support these last few days. They echo the greater rallying cry that must lead us to change: Believe Women. We are all in this together.
With Love and Courage,
The Cast,
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Danneel Harris, Michaela McManus, Kate Voegele, Daphne Zuniga, India DeBeaufort, Bevin Prince, Jana Kramer, Shantel Van Santen, and Allison Munn
And Brave Crew,
Audrey Wauchope, Rachel Specter, Jane Beck, Tarin Squillante, Cristy Koebley, JoJo Stephens
And All the rest of the Women We Worked With Who Are Finding Their Voices as We Speak
I have been angry for a decade. Today, my sisters take back what was rightfully ours. #burnitdownsis #fuckyoursorry https://t.co/QMZBzwqm7g— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2017
The conversation that lead to this statement was a beautiful thing. I am full. With hope, with love for these women... and the overwhelming realization that the women AND men of our industry no longer have to choose between their dignity and their careers. https://t.co/UyBi8V8NES— India de Beaufort (@Indiadebeaufort) November 14, 2017
For the record, I stand with the strong, intelligent, brave women of the #OTH family. Today and always. #believewomen— Wakey Wakey (@WakeyWakey) November 14, 2017
Our amazing Mouth aka Lee Norris has spoken out #onetreehill #fuckyourstory #Bringitdownsis pic.twitter.com/LiGPZLmEc1— OneTreeHill Geek (@OneTreeHill_Luv) November 14, 2017
i feel awful for all of them, but proud that they've banded together in solidarity to speak out. i hope the royals is cancelled.
unsurprising that chad has said nothing about it, and he's been tweeting today/night.
yeah i'm disappointed that barely any of the guys have spoken out. james is the least surprising to me though.
yeah, james is still close to him, right?
Even more disturbing since he dated both Sophia and Shantel and you'd think he'd care about what the fuck they were going through. UGH men were a goddamn mistake.
Good on all these women coming together to expose this creep. I hope his career gets ruined.
Granted, some dude was ignorant enough to harass Alana on broad city soooooo who knows
I always thought that Mark came across really creepy.
And James Lafferty you can fuck right off too, because you 100 percent knew what kind of sicko you've been close with all these years. Your career is a joke and now the only consistent job you have is hopefully done. And you can kick rocks with your buddy Schwahn.
He also dated Sophhia and Shantel too which adds a whole new layer of he fucking knew and was trash and thought it was their bad, not Marks.
So many kinds of wrong.
And ugh at the male cast members' silence (aside from Lee Norris).
And the actor that plays Mouth's comment was really well spoken, and basically should be the standard for all men who aren't directly affected by situations of sexual assault TBQH
I'm a social worker, so I know how terrible a place the world can be, but man these constant stories of sexual assault by all these despicable men..... it is so disheartening, and it sucks that I feel disappointing but not surprised.
I mean, he seems to still get along with the rest of the cast at conventions and stuff, so I'm assuming he never did anything directly, but he's definitely an enabler.
what an idiot.