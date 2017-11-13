Top 10 (4) Celebs You Didn't Know Inspired Disney Characters
- #8. Katherine Hepburn (& Company) for Belle in Beauty & The Beast
- #6. Eleanor Audley for Lady Tremaine and Malelficent (Supposedly she said she enjoyed Tremaine more because she had more freedom. SMH)
- #5. The Beatles for The Vultures in The Jungle Book
- #3. Alyssa Milano for Ariel in The Little Mermaid
I want a film about him.
Also don't forget Sherri Stoner for Ariel!
i'm surprised i didn't notice phil and scar though. it makes sense lol because they seemed perfectly cast.
With the new film in production, I am wondering if someone will ever ask or interview him about playing Scar. I recall him saying back in the day that he enjoyed the role so much because Scar was wicked and also it was an adaptation of Hamlet.
Eleanor Audley is VASTLY underrated. I wish there were like...books about her. I am convinced that consciously she is the reason why Maleficent is so memorable and we wouldn't have such an iconic villain (as pointed out, she did the reference acting AND they even got the jaw right)
i'm surprised they didn't mention james wood for hades, it's way obvious (and now kinda ruined hades for me, sadly)