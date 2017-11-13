Top 10 (4) Celebs You Didn't Know Inspired Disney Characters





i knew about belle and ariel because howard ashman and others talked about the inspiration for the heroines/musical structure for the films during the disney renaissance he influenced. Reply

aww howard :(



I want a film about him. Reply

not sure why there hasn't been, though i guess it's still a bit recent for the family. they're currently working on a documentary about him. Reply

I wanna watch the documentary when it comes out but I know I'm gonna be a wreck at the same time. :( Reply

Belle has always reminded me much more of Judy Garland than Kate Hepburn. Dorothy and Belle practically have the same first act. Reply

true, dorothy was more of the base and musical inspiration while hepburn brought the modern sensibility and confidence they wanted for her, that linda woolverton wanted to capture with a contemporary reimagining of beauty from the original tale. Reply

Aw, so pretty <3 They even have the same costume colors Reply

I knew about the Beatles one, as well as the screencap one Reply

I knew Ariel, but only because I learned it on ontd once lol Reply

I don't see Katharine Hepburn in Belle at all.



Also don't forget Sherri Stoner for Ariel! Reply

Slappy the Squirrel! Reply

i knew about ariel and genie.



i'm surprised i didn't notice phil and scar though. it makes sense lol because they seemed perfectly cast. Reply

Jeremy is a fucking creep but I honestly don't HATE him like I do the trash men in Hollywood. He def said some reaaaaaaaaaaaaaal fucked up shit though.



With the new film in production, I am wondering if someone will ever ask or interview him about playing Scar. I recall him saying back in the day that he enjoyed the role so much because Scar was wicked and also it was an adaptation of Hamlet. Reply

I knew about Ariel because she’s my favorite. Thirsty queen <3 Reply

Eleanor Audley is VASTLY underrated. I wish there were like...books about her. I am convinced that consciously she is the reason why Maleficent is so memorable and we wouldn't have such an iconic villain (as pointed out, she did the reference acting AND they even got the jaw right)



Edited at 2017-11-14 05:52 am (UTC)

I didn't know that about Ursula before! I know Bea Arthur was one of the choices for her voice, though. Reply

I knew most of these because I was a Disney animation nerd. I don't see the Katherine Hepburn/Belle resemblance tho; I just knew they wanted to make Belle look "older" and more "European" (in comparison to Ariel). Reply

that video was disappointing. we EXPECT animated characters to look or sound familiar because robin williams made casting celebrities popular. tell me about lesser known inspirations (like the ursula one - i never caught that, but it`s obvious now!) and show better images for comparison (who cares what edith head designed; show pictures of EDITH HEAD). Reply

i'm surprised they didn't mention james wood for hades, it's way obvious (and now kinda ruined hades for me, sadly)



This ugh. Reply

