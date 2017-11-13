Drake Attends a Millie Bobby Brown Meet & Greet in Australia
Millie Bobby Brown and Drake in Australia. pic.twitter.com/5z1QcxUyME— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2017
Rapper and fan boy of the Universe Drizzy is on a world tour currently selling out shows across Australia. While in the Upside Down, the undisputed King of Music ran into Hawkin's Very Own Millie Bo'Millie Brown. The Stranger Things star stopped to pose with October's Very Own, who slapped on his signature cheesy grin.
#StrangerThings star @dacremontgomery cannot stop dancing without a shirt on https://t.co/q0KQ0zBA3v pic.twitter.com/nnEBA4uaQU— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 7, 2017
Speaking of successful people from Hawkins, Indiana, @GQ has noticed that
