Open Mic Night: Payno

Drake Attends a Millie Bobby Brown Meet & Greet in Australia



Rapper and fan boy of the Universe Drizzy is on a world tour currently selling out shows across Australia. While in the Upside Down, the undisputed King of Music ran into Hawkin's Very Own Millie Bo'Millie Brown. The Stranger Things star stopped to pose with October's Very Own, who slapped on his signature cheesy grin.



Speaking of successful people from Hawkins, Indiana, @GQ has noticed that budget!Zefron Dacre Montgomery just won't stop dancing with his shirt off on them socials. Visit their site to relive the now gone-forever IG stories.

Sources: @PopCrave. @GQ.

ONTD: Have you ever met your hero?

