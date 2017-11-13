Drake Attends a Millie Bobby Brown Meet & Greet in Australia

I had never seen him so happy in my life. Reply

ia he looks like a stan who paid $200 for a meet & greet at a con

Lmao

Lmao

lol Drake is always a happy fanboy around celebs he love.

can the media stop writing articles about billy

no one likes him



no one likes him Reply

I finish the second season this weekend, and I'm like "????" when it comes to Billy.

I finish the second season this weekend, and I'm like "????" when it comes to Billy.

Like, yeah, as an antagonist he was fine. Like him if you want. But people actually want him to have a redemption arc? Where he is gay? And (my favorite excuse) he really isn't racist and an abuser, he just wanted to protect Lucas and Max from his racist father? What?

I wish they could write about Steve Harrington instead

Ikr? I'm actually surprised - and fed up- at the amount of press he gets, when clearly no one likes his character.

Did y'all read that story about Drake collecting Birkin's for his future wife or something, lmao it just seems like something he would do. 😂

roxane gay called it a "thirst dowry"

He probably thinks it's soooo romantic too.

Birkins are so ugly tho

Desus was like who says his future wife wants a birkin

Lmao I was part "OF COURSE you collect them Aubrey" and part "wait I might have to try to infiltrate the harem cause I want that collection"

Yes! I believe it LOL

it's 100% something he would do lmfao

He's also building a giant sprawling mansion outside of Toronto for his future family.

lol ok, that's really cute.

billy is getting too much press

billy is getting too much press

i swear 2 god those shining twin motherfuckers better not make us suffer some inbred redemption arc for the homicidal racist next season

they literally call him a racist bully in one interview so they're prob baffled by the media licking his ass so much

it doesn't help that dacre keeps doing interviews where he says he never portrayed him as racist, like he's wanting ppl to woobify his pos character

Parent

what the fuck how can you call him anything else? He literally pulls a "THOSE people" ffs



I don't know him but I hate him now Reply

"shining twin mofos" lolll omg nooo.

I feel like Dacre and/or someone on his team is thirsty af. The amount of press he's gotten feels extreme considering no one who actually watched the show seems to like Billy.

I saw more people defending Billy abusive bigotted behaviour than I saw people defending Lucas for not trusting Eleven in season 1 and Nancy not staying with Steven this season. What in the world... Is being a fuckable white guy all it takes for people? Love yourself, people!

the millie and drake photos are qt :'')



the millie and drake photos are qt :'')

also how many years has margot robbie gotten shit for looking older than she is? bc this dude looks straight up late 20s, I wanna see some yearbook scans 🔍👀

he looks his age to me

He looks late 20s to me too (I was surprised when I looked up his age) but I also feel like most white Australians look older than they are tbh

Millie is so cute, she's really grown on me recently just when it seems everyone else is turning on her lol

Dacre Montgomery with the abs that they had to literally paint on because he got nothing there...we truly have reached the pinnacle of basic overrated white men

Drizzy looks so happy! :3

the furor surrounding this child is creepy considering how creepy hollywood is towards children

I wish Millie was seen in more clothes like in these photos than some of the dresses they've put her in for photoshoots and such, they're really trying to mature her when there's no goddamn reason to.

At least Taylor is outselling this ogre.

its cute how happy he looks lol

I thought that dancing video was fake.

Link





Cap from @GQ 's vid from his official IG

I saw it on YT last week and just assumed it was someone pretending to be him.

I really need him to stop doing this. I get second hand embarassment and its probably because Ive grown up aound dancers and his just seems out of sync.

