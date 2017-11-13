More Episode Stills For Riverdale 2x06 "Death Proof"

Cheryl looks so hot sitting on that car. I have no interest in s2 but fuck I might watch for her. Reply

Thread

Link





She definitely needs to be in more of the season. If I could make a supercut for you, I would so instead have this bts photo of a better look at her outfit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









when is Joaquin coming back for Kevin's ass? Reply

Thread

Link

Classic example of straight guy kissing. Dudebro-kissing.

Don't worry, the bus will return and he'll be unceremoniously killed off for "shock" value Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. it's like their holding their breath while kissing.



give me passionate tongue in mouth and full on lock on lip action boys. do it for the ~CW art.



y'all ain't doing anything bigger than this show in the future anyways.



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kev’s kissing with the stranger in the woods was more passionate than this.



I miss Joaquin, come back bb. Rob Raco is so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this awkward af kissing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so sure Kevin must be gay irl too but damn if this kissing isn't convincing me otherwise Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The actor who plays Sweet Pea is cute. He's like a better looking version of Cole Sprouse.



That's all I have to contribute to this post.



Actually, I've noticed that Lili Reinhart is the only good actor of the younger cast (not including secondary characters like Josie or Kevin) so please focus on Betty more. Thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Lili is leagues better than all of them. Mads has definitely improved as Cheryl this season though. She feels more natural with her character. It’s hard for me to judge Ashleigh as Josie cause she hasn’t gotten a lot of meaty material but she slays with what they give her.



Lili>Casey>Madelaine>Ashleigh>>>>>KJ/Cha rles>>>>>>>Cole>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >Cami Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mads is great as Cheryl.



I consider the core cast as Veronica, Betty, Archie and Jughead.



It actually irritates me so much that Josie was in so many promotional photos but has had zero plots.



I wish they'd focus more on the Pussycats tbh. And Cheryl. I feel so conflicted about Veronica because I like my POCs but Camila isn't that great of an actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they focus on Betty plenty since she's definitely got the meatiest plot out of the four. As ridiculous as the Black Hood stalking her is, I'll take it over the ridiculous Serpent stuff even though I do like looking at the teen Serpents minus Jughead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Almost caught up on this show, so I know this is late as hell, but I'm still shook at Cheryl walking down the church aisle to her brother's memorial the only one dressed in white with Shout by Think Up Anger playing in the background. Dare I say... iconic?? Reply

Thread

Link

The defining moment of her character/the entire show tbh!



Edited at 2017-11-14 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely iconic! It's a great moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should I start watching this show? Reply

Thread

Link

No. Veronica is the only POC of the core cast and she's constantly shoved aside in terms of plot. Archie and Jughead are annoying as fuck. Don't waste your time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for saving me the time. I've been curious about this show lately based on promos. As a viewer can you please just explain to me whats up with the redheaded family? Are they a cult or something? That's what got my attention. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Accurate.



Archie and Jughead need to be killed off to redeem this mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

did you mean POC character or POC actor? bc KJ/guy who plays Archie is half-Samoan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. Its not even trash entertainment imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love how the answer is always no yet there's tons of posts on Riverdale.



like....you're sending mixed signals here people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tbh there’s some hardcore haters on ONTD but imo the general consesus is that it’s fun, trash entertainment. Critics love it. You should really just try it and form your own opinion. It honestly constantly surprises me with its OTT, unbelievable world. I wouldn’t say it’s genius by any means, but there’s not much like it right now in terms of tone/atmosphere (it honestly feels like an irl cartoon sometimes lmao). They do ~~~~try~~~~ to be woke so I guess that’s like nice. But Cheryl Blossom is a fabulously entertaining character and is enough reason for anyone to start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its not a good show, dont expect any masterpiece television or emmys for writing but thats fine. not every show has to be "good", its fun, i enjoy watching it and thats what matters. give the first two episodes a try to see if you like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I say give it until episode four or five to see where you really stand with it. The dialogue is a hurdle, and it's inconsistent as hell, but it can be enjoyable just because of how off the wall it an be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo at that gif making me want to start watching this show again whe I know it will disappoint me. Reply

Thread

Link

Ha, sorry to get your hopes up. I'll page you if they get any significant storylines :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is the guy in the gif?



i might start this show after finals Reply

Thread

Link

reggie with josie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charles Melton aka handsome Squidward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reggie is so hot lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm about to drop this, I don't give a shit about any of these characters or relationships. Cheryl is the only entertaining one and she barely gets any screen time. Can we kill off all the teens and focus on the adults? Reply

Thread

Link

This. Needs more Luke Perry. Though the new girl, Topaz, she can stay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooo she's so cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the adults plot is so boring tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When the fuck did Reggie and Josie happen? I really don’t want to have to watch season 2 just to see that. Reply

Thread

Link





Have a





It happened last episode but basically in the background. They are supposed to be a thing going forward thoughHave a gifset for your troubles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They look so good together <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Josie and Reggie are so hot together omfg. Dead at them being the oldest members of the high school cast like they’re both older than I am and I’m 26. They look like teachers.



Val and Mel should be there though, but alas I consistently expect the show to give them nothing.



This ep looks fun and ridiculous. Love that pic of everyone with the cars, I hope it’s not a dream sequence. Cheryl looks fucking incredible!



Edited at 2017-11-14 05:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i cant believe someone born in 1988 is playing someone who canonically was born in about 2001 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really do look great together, and I curse the sky that we didn't get more. Apparently Josie finally gets her own storyline in episode 7, and it sounds like she has to deal with a crazy stalker fan so I'm guessing that they'll set up the couple even more in that episode.



If it's about the party, it really is so weird (but sadly expected) that Val and Mel aren't there, but I guess I'll just have to pretend that their parents said, "Fuck no, we're not going to the Coopers. We're dealing with this shit in-house." And man, I just remembered Val's brother. I hope we see him again since he was actually nice.



I love Cheryl's jacket, but I could never pull it off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not nearly as into this season as I was the first one. It's just dark and aimless Reply

Thread

Link

loved Ronnie and the pussycats kicking Nick's ass and then Betty being like 'lol kill this dude' A+.



Archie remains the worst and I wish Ronnie were more exciting... her standing in the rain with the hood after firing the gun made me L A U G H. Reply

Thread

Link

Camila just has zero charisma. She’s honestly getting worse too. Like she was fun and had energy in the first few episodes but she’s lost all spark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Veronica in the comics (especially the reboot) is fabulous, it's a shame her character went to such a waste. I do like Cheryl tho, she's a hoot!



Also idk why they keep focusing on the adults (like her parents) they're not good actors either and their storylines are even less interesting!!!



I'm also mostly bitter because I didn't get like a teen soap opera that wasn't a murder mystery like the reboot. I would've loved to see an asexual Jughead, Betty and Ronnie being actual bffs and somehow sharing Archie, Kevin being fun and smart (not cruising in the woods like its the 80s) and Reggie being the glorious bastard that he's meant to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she started to take herself too seriously? It's the only explanation I can think of. Or maybe once she started getting fewer scenes w Cheryl? They brought out the camp in each other. idk man either way she's a total bummer now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes baaaad. i want to care about her so bad but i just cannot. her line delivery + how shes being written just turns her into a black hole of charisma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to break her and Archie up and let her mingle with more of the cast again. I thought she played better against the likes of Cheryl, Josie, and Betty. I'm hoping that her solo plots with Betty will give her some life back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link