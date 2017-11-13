More Episode Stills For Riverdale 2x06 "Death Proof"
THE SUGARMAN — Mayor McCoy cracks the fuck down on Southside High (apparently to "police state" levels according to Jughead) either because of whatever happens to Nick St. Clair or after hearing about the jingle jangle hotel party her daughter was involved in.
This leads to even worse tensions in town so newly-appointed Serpent!Jughead and Archie obviously have to borrow Reggie's car and compete in a drag race with the Ghoulies so as to prevent them from allying with the Serpents.
Betty enlists Veronica's help to crack the mystery of the Sugarman who seems to be some drug related boogeyman from Cheryl and Jason Blossom's past.
After what happened with Nick, Cheryl comes to some sort of realization and confronts her shady/crazy mom.
Directed by Maggie Kiley and written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Arabella Anderson
The kids are definitely NOT alright in this week’s #Riverdale… Fallout from last week’s ep begins Wed @8 on the #cw. pic.twitter.com/Vhf5kdwqgU— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 13, 2017
I just wanted to note that Reggie's mom is in this picture!
Also, both Valerie and Melody somehow got to skip this meeting even though both of them were at the jingle jangle hotel party and were the other heroes for helping to beat the shit out of Nick St. Clair.
That which is seen cannot be unseen…on this week’s #Riverdale. Wed. @ 8 on the #CW. pic.twitter.com/v5AK6f7ncs— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 13, 2017
Their story continues in this week’s #Riverdale… Even more intense than last week’s… #ghoulies #bughead #sugarman pic.twitter.com/jNTPudSvzH— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2017
The glasses are back in this week’s #Riverdale! And yes, Veronica is reading “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt… pic.twitter.com/gLkZh25rZ1— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2017
martincummins: Betty has a few questions come Wednesday. Riverdale 8/7c on the CW and Thursday on Netflix outside of the States. #Riverdale #Riverdalestrong #sheriffkeller
And who knows when we'll get follow-up on this couple
Classic example of straight guy kissing. Dudebro-kissing.
Don't worry, the bus will return and he'll be unceremoniously killed off for "shock" value
give me passionate tongue in mouth and full on lock on lip action boys. do it for the ~CW art.
y'all ain't doing anything bigger than this show in the future anyways.
I miss Joaquin, come back bb. Rob Raco is so cute.
That's all I have to contribute to this post.
Actually, I've noticed that Lili Reinhart is the only good actor of the younger cast (not including secondary characters like Josie or Kevin) so please focus on Betty more. Thanks.
Lili>Casey>Madelaine>Ashleigh>>>>>KJ/Cha
I consider the core cast as Veronica, Betty, Archie and Jughead.
It actually irritates me so much that Josie was in so many promotional photos but has had zero plots.
I wish they'd focus more on the Pussycats tbh. And Cheryl. I feel so conflicted about Veronica because I like my POCs but Camila isn't that great of an actress.
Archie and Jughead need to be killed off to redeem this mess.
No. Its not even trash entertainment imo
like....you're sending mixed signals here people.
i might start this show after finals
Have a gifset for your troubles
Val and Mel should be there though, but alas I consistently expect the show to give them nothing.
This ep looks fun and ridiculous. Love that pic of everyone with the cars, I hope it’s not a dream sequence. Cheryl looks fucking incredible!
If it's about the party, it really is so weird (but sadly expected) that Val and Mel aren't there, but I guess I'll just have to pretend that their parents said, "Fuck no, we're not going to the Coopers. We're dealing with this shit in-house." And man, I just remembered Val's brother. I hope we see him again since he was actually nice.
I love Cheryl's jacket, but I could never pull it off
Archie remains the worst and I wish Ronnie were more exciting... her standing in the rain with the hood after firing the gun made me L A U G H.
Also idk why they keep focusing on the adults (like her parents) they're not good actors either and their storylines are even less interesting!!!
I'm also mostly bitter because I didn't get like a teen soap opera that wasn't a murder mystery like the reboot. I would've loved to see an asexual Jughead, Betty and Ronnie being actual bffs and somehow sharing Archie, Kevin being fun and smart (not cruising in the woods like its the 80s) and Reggie being the glorious bastard that he's meant to be.
sweet pea really is a cuter version of jughead, im feeling him.
last episode was an overdramatic mess, i loved it.
as always, the show needs more cheryl.