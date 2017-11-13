Who went home on DWTS? SEMI-FINALS

HOW IS DREW STILL THERE?!?! Victoria didn’t deserve to go tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

HGTV fans and Canadians are allowed to vote now and he's Canadian so they're probably voting for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a Canadian, I want nothing to do with this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even my parents who aren't in knee deep with pop culture, knows who the Property Bros are. Like damn, cause we know it ain't their dance moves ahem... #JusticeforVictoriaandVal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay Frankie and Jordan!

I didn't really care about Drew and Victoria tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Jordan is the most adorable human. I think Lindsay's a good teacher too.



I had no idea Frankie's suffered from more than one stroke. Like Christ 🙁 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jordan's such a cutie pie. Hope he wins. Reply

Thread

Link

IA I'm so in love <3



His jive tonight deserved 11s tbh, it was phenomenal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! Lindsay deserves it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not even gonna talk about the bullshit that is Drew still being there.



I think most of the recreated dances weren't as good as the originals, except Jordan and Lindsey. But I loved Frankie and Witney's because they had to recreate an early season dance, without the props and troupe and "let's make every dance an EVENT!!!". It was just pure dancing, and I enjoyed it. Reply

Thread

Link

idk I usually love Frankie's dances but I didn't really buy his character...his faces were TOO intense that they were comical to me. I thought Victoria and Val's dance was one of her best, and I hadn't been too impressed by her before in terms of sheer dance. I'm obviously very impressed with her story, but stripping the backstory away and just looking at the dancing, she hasn't wowed me much.



Jordan and Lindsay's dance >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> though obviously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jordan and Lindsay's jive was sooooo good. It really was the best jive ever. They came through despite Lindsay's knee and Jordan's eye. Lindsey and Mark keep getting underscored. Their jazz trio with Kristi last week should have been a perfect score and their contemporary should have been a perfect score today. It's bizarre that the judges aren't giving any critiques, but giving 9s not 10s. I wonder why Frankie keeps getting put in jeopardy. I liked the contemporary he did back in Halloween week, but don't really care about any of his other dances. Plus he's a hardcore Republican and a Trump supporter so yeah not gonna get any votes from me. I like both Drew and Victoria as people, but don't really care for their dancing. I like Emma better than Val though and would rather have her doing a freestyle, so I'm fine with the elimination. I would rather have Nikki and Artem in the finals though. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew Frankie's a hardcore republican and a Trump supporter? Gross. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sadly, yes. According to DWTS stans he and his girlfriend have liked/favorited a bunch of tweets from Trump and his supporters. And I looked it up and he has said that he is a Republican and is definitely to the right of most celebrities. He also made a tweet about how he was laughing his ass off that Ossof (a democrat) lost the Georgia special election to the Republican candidate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would rather have Nikki and Artem in the finals



same :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm fucking here to rant.



WHITE MIDDLE-AGED LADIES OF AMERICA STOP VOTING FOR FUCKING DREW!



Watch fucking Jordan or Frankie get fucked over next week because of Drew's fucking fanbase. Reply

Thread

Link

Well I just learned that Frankie's a gross trump supporter and giant republican so... I'd take Drew over him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooooo



goddamnit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well... I hope Jordan wins then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooooooo.



Well, I'm 100% Team Jordan then who is also adorable to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jordan deserves to win this because that JIVE WAS PHENOMENAL.

I wanted Victoria to make it through because of everything she has gone through.

Witney is somebody I want to win.



I WANT SOMEBODY WHO HASN'T GOTTEN THE MIRROR BALL TO WIN. WIN HONESTLY. NO FUCKING SHENANIGANS. Reply

Thread

Link

Witney won w/ Alfonso!



It's definitely Lindsay's turn to win (since it can't be Sharna) bc girl has been putting in WORK with choreo the past few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Witney already has a mirror ball with Alfonso. Lindsay is the only pro without a mirror ball left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I might watch the DWTS tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP in the group chat: Drew is leaving tonight.

DWTS: Bitch, you thought!











JK. I love you, sis. Reply

Thread

Link





It's not my fault his stupid ass fanbase is saving him smh It's not my fault his stupid ass fanbase is saving him smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to be so mad if Jordan doesn't win Reply

Thread

Link

Same! I'd like to think I'd be ok with Frankie, but Lindsay deserves it WAY more than Witney, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All this promo for the DWTS Tour, I've looked at stops and if I'm available for those dates. XD Reply

Thread

Link

I've been championing Lindsay Arnold for a few years now. Her choreography is always so strong and highlights her celebrity. This is (maybe) her time and I'm so excited. Jordan stayed that jive. I need them to win! Reply

Thread

Link

sad that the property brother is the most famous celeb left. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd say Frankie is still more famous, or at least has more name recognition, even if he isn't as relevant currently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Echoing this. He definitely has the most name recognition. I say that as a CANADIAN!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Videos were just posted on YouTube and I have to post this one



Reply

Thread

Link

It's so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many Jordan fans in this post lol. Reply

Thread

Link