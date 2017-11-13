Who went home on DWTS? SEMI-FINALS
Frankie and Witney
Victoria and Val
[Who is dancing in the finals?]
Drew and Emma HOW?!?!
Frankie and Witney
Jordan and Lindsay
Lindsey and Mark
I didn't really care about Drew and Victoria tbh.
I had no idea Frankie's suffered from more than one stroke. Like Christ 🙁
His jive tonight deserved 11s tbh, it was phenomenal
I think most of the recreated dances weren't as good as the originals, except Jordan and Lindsey. But I loved Frankie and Witney's because they had to recreate an early season dance, without the props and troupe and "let's make every dance an EVENT!!!". It was just pure dancing, and I enjoyed it.
Jordan and Lindsay's dance >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> though obviously
same :(
WHITE MIDDLE-AGED LADIES OF AMERICA STOP VOTING FOR FUCKING DREW!
Watch fucking Jordan or Frankie get fucked over next week because of Drew's fucking fanbase.
goddamnit
Well, I'm 100% Team Jordan then who is also adorable to watch.
I wanted Victoria to make it through because of everything she has gone through.
Witney is somebody I want to win.
I WANT SOMEBODY WHO HASN'T GOTTEN THE MIRROR BALL TO WIN. WIN HONESTLY. NO FUCKING SHENANIGANS.
It's definitely Lindsay's turn to win (since it can't be Sharna) bc girl has been putting in WORK with choreo the past few seasons.
DWTS: Bitch, you thought!
JK. I love you, sis.
It's not my fault his stupid ass fanbase is saving him smh