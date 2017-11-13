Justice League version of Amazons causes backlash
The Amazons got a costume makeover for "Justice League" and it's... something https://t.co/ATez8FNIQR pic.twitter.com/Fg8ZUGHSTc— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 14, 2017
-The behind the scenes image of some Amazons in Justice League has caused some outrage on twitter.
-Fans are not happy that the Amazons depicted in the Justice League appear to be showing to much skin for being warriors compared to the Amazons in Wonder Woman who have a more armored look.
-Fans equate this to JL being directed by a male along with the costume designer being male compared to their female counterparts on Wonder Woman.
-Official stills from Justice League seem to depict armored Amazons during the "present" day.
Who are some of your favorite Amazons in tv/movies?
My fav amazons are Grace Choi and Artemis of Bana Mighdall tbh. Also Phillipus, who better have lines in this damn movie.
But dang they have like killer bodies.
the leatherkinis are a downgrade and this little controversy just makes me ever more thankful for patty.
Xena for life tbh
Do you guys remember this? lol