Justice League version of Amazons causes backlash

favorite amazons were in Xena/Hercules. loved their costumes and most episodes they were featured in. Reply

Thread

Link

yas!! every amazon episode was great. i'm rewatching the series for the millionth time and it's better than any "empowered women" show on rn, idgaf. my only complaint is not enough gina torres or karl urban. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karl Urban is the most underrated actor of all time. I can’t believ he’s not a bigger star. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes! I loved the amazon episodes on Xena! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl i'm still annoyed at them being warlike and not doing the perez era 'weapons are banned from themyscira' dealio. People are making a mountain out of a molehill. 99% sure the skimpier amazons are ancient amazons, probably dealing with a mother box, and the fully armored ones are present day.



My fav amazons are Grace Choi and Artemis of Bana Mighdall tbh. Also Phillipus, who better have lines in this damn movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I NEED TO RANT ABOUT DWTS! WHO THE FUCK KEEPS VOTING FOR FUCKING DREW?! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao my mom literally just started screaming her displeasure about tonight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my household is up in arms right now in regards to fucking drew making it through again. texting chains have started with how mad they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What in the HGTV hell?!!! How is his lanky, rhythmless ass in the finals? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who the fuck knows! I'm so annoyed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT?! He was so sloppy tonight, especially in his first dance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they were definitely made to be sexier for this film and I’m not surprised.



But dang they have like killer bodies. Reply

Thread

Link









the leatherkinis are a downgrade and this little controversy just makes me ever more thankful for patty. favorite amazon? easythe leatherkinis are a downgrade and this little controversy just makes me ever more thankful for patty. Reply

Thread

Link



I'm 99% the leather Amazons are from the big invasion. They look like the WW Amazons once they get invaded again for the mini invasion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooooooh, that makes some sense then since the leather armor seemed primitive compared to the metal armor. snyder is usually a stickler for detail. if it's only in the history lesson segment then whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit what I posted. People are making such a mountain out of a molehill. They're ancient amazons, people are lucky that they bother to have clothes on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not spoiling too much but they're supposed to be guards. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Our little princess all grown up destroying people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was in awe of this entire battle scene. One of the best parts of WW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😬



Xena for life tbh Reply

Thread

Link

yes because it makes sense to go into battle with exposed skin!! ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Not the least bit surprised. Whenever I think of ridiculous costumes for women in comic book movies, I always think of Halle Berry jumping from roof to roof in Catwoman with a leather bra and open toe high heels. Reply

Thread

Link

How about Xena and Gabrielle? Reply

Thread

Link





Do you guys remember this? lol Do you guys remember this? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yes! They became Valkyries! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season was all over the place. Reminds me that I need to make a Charmed ONTD Original. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes please!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao omg yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always loled at how they put piper in the least hoish ensembles while phoebe was always in pasties or a two piece Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

THIS THROWBACK! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Phoebe was killing that outfit tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First thing that came to mind when i saw this post. As a Charmed fan, I will never forget. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OTP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love them but the fucking waffling about the kiss makes me so MAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mothership otp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally my fave show from the 90’s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Xena count as an Amazon? Reply

Thread

Link

The WW armour was bad enough and had too many crotch shots tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

fucking men. what kind of warriors would leave their bellies exposed in battle? Reply

Thread

Link

All I wanted was a Saturn transformation sequence and the Asteroid Senshi and Toei just keeps fucking it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link